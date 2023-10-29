Streaming media has become a huge part of our content consumption. You may not have heard much about M3U8 files, but they're crucial since they make streaming technology work smoothly. They do this by ensuring that the audio and video parts are played in the proper sequence. They open up endless opportunities for those who create these files and those who consume them on their computers and mobile devices. In this article, we dive deeper into what M3U8 files are, how they function, what they could be used for, and how to work with them. Let's get started.

What is an M3U8 file?

M3U8 stands for "MP3 URL playlist file format version 8." The "8" refers to the format's UTF-8 encoding, a system that stores all the characters your device uses. M3U8 is a plain text file format containing multimedia playlists, typically used to stream audio and video content over the internet. Additionally, these files can be opened and edited with a text editor.

M3U8 files contain a list of locations for media files, with each line representing the path on a local hard drive or the URL where the multimedia is hosted. These details allow media players to smoothly stream content from these locations in the correct sequence. You'll also typically find the length of each track and sometimes a title, album, or artist name.​​

How do M3U8 files work?

M3U8 files are a playlist or index that contains information about which media files to play and in what order. They use the HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) protocol (created by Apple) to send media content in small, bite-sized chunks that can be downloaded and played one after the other. This ensures you always have a smooth streaming experience, even when your internet connection is spotty (upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router can help).

Here's how it works with supported streaming apps:

The app asks the server for the M3U8 file, which returns the contained URLs to the segments. The app downloads these segments individually and plays them in the correct order.

This method creates a continuous stream for you. Best of all, you don't realize that the app downloads the media segments in the background at the right time, allowing for a seamless and uninterrupted viewing or listening experience.

A sample M3U8 file

To better understand the structure of an M3U8 file, let's look at a sample:

#EXTM3U

#EXT-X-VERSION:4

#EXT-X-TARGETDURATION:10

#EXT-X-MEDIA-SEQUENCE:0

#EXTINF:10.0,

http://sample.com/video-1.mp4

#EXTINF:8.0,

http://sample.com/video-2.mp4

#EXTINF:10.0,

http://sample.com/video-3.mp4

#EXTINF:9.0,

http://sample.com/video-4.mp4

#EXT-X-ENDLIST

The above file contains four video files. Here's a breakdown of the components:

#EXTM3U : Indicates that this is an M3U8 file.

: Indicates that this is an M3U8 file. #EXT-X-VERSION : Specifies the version of the HLS protocol.

: Specifies the version of the HLS protocol. #EXT-X-TARGETDURATION : Defines the maximum duration of each media segment. The actual duration of each segment may vary slightly from the specified target duration. It serves as a guideline for segment length to allow apps to adapt to network conditions.

: Defines the maximum duration of each media segment. The actual duration of each segment may vary slightly from the specified target duration. It serves as a guideline for segment length to allow apps to adapt to network conditions. #EXT-X-MEDIA-SEQUENCE : Identifies the sequence number of the first media segment. It's a unique identifier for each media segment in a playlist, and media players use it to determine the order in which to play the segments.

: Identifies the sequence number of the first media segment. It's a unique identifier for each media segment in a playlist, and media players use it to determine the order in which to play the segments. #EXTINF : Listed for each file and represents the duration of the media segment and the path or URL to the media file.

: Listed for each file and represents the duration of the media segment and the path or URL to the media file. #EXT-X-ENDLIST: Indicates the end of the playlist.

Adding more details to an M3U8 file

An optional #EXT-X-STREAM-INF tag can be used to describe a media stream. It can contain several attributes that provide information, such as bandwidth, codecs, and resolution.

For example: #EXT-X-STREAM-INF:BANDWIDTH=500000,CODECS="avc1.4d400d,mp4a.40.2",RESOLUTION=640x480

The above #EXT-X-STREAM-INF tag describes a media stream with a bandwidth of 500kbps, using the H.264 video codec and the AAC audio codec. The stream has a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels.

The "#EXT-X-STREAM-INF" tag isn't limited to providing information about bandwidth and resolution. It can also include additional attributes that provide metadata about the media stream. These attributes include PROGRAM-ID, VIDEO-ID, AUDIO-ID, SUBTITLES-ID, ARTIST, and TITLE.

The PROGRAM-ID attribute identifies the program to which the media stream belongs, while VIDEO-ID, AUDIO-ID, and SUBTITLES-ID identify the corresponding video, audio, and subtitle streams. The ARTIST attribute specifies the artist's name associated with the song, and the TITLE attribute specifies the song's title. Media players can use this metadata to display relevant information about the media stream to the user.

Uses and applications of M3U8 files

M3U8 files have a range of uses and applications. One of the primary uses is in streaming services. They're great for live broadcasts, on-demand videos, and adaptive bitrate streaming. With M3U8 files, streaming platforms can ensure users have a seamless and uninterrupted streaming experience.

Another notable application of M3U8 files is playlist generation. These files are used to create playlists for music and video players, allowing users to organize their media as they desire. Whether you want to create a music playlist for your workout session or curate a collection of your favorite videos, M3U8 files make it possible.

M3U8 files also come in handy for seamless advertisement insertion. By leveraging these files, streaming platforms can seamlessly insert advertisements without disrupting the viewing experience. This ensures that advertisements blend smoothly with the media content, providing a less intrusive advertising experience.

Additionally, M3U8 files offer cross-platform compatibility. They're an excellent option for ensuring compatibility across various platforms and media players like VLC, Windows Media Player, and iTunes. These well-known media players understand and interpret M3U8 files. The HLS Player - M3U8 Streaming Player for Chrome is also a viable option for playing M3U8 files in your web browser.

Working with M3U8 files

Working with M3U8 files involves creating and consuming them. Content creators can use tools like media servers, encoding software, and content management systems to generate M3U8 files. On the other hand, consumers can access M3U8 files through media players that support HLS streaming. For livestreams, an internet connection is required. However, you can download the segments first to watch offline. This allows you to access the content without an internet connection.

You can open M3U8 files in a plain text editor to inspect the segment URLs. Just ensure that your software is updated to handle M3U8s correctly.

Creating custom playlists with M3U8 files involves creating a plain text file with the "#EXTM3U" header as seen above, adding segment paths or URLs one per line, and including metadata like title and duration. Finally, save the file with the ".m3u8" extension.

To convert M3U8 files to other formats, like MP4, use video converter tools that support the desired format. Choose the appropriate resolution, codec, and other settings according to your preferences. Converting M3U8 files is helpful if you want to watch them on devices that may not support the M3U8 format.

Shaping the future of streaming and content delivery

M3U8 files have revolutionized how we consume and deliver multimedia content. They go beyond simple playlist placeholders and are compatible tools that ensure seamless audio and video streaming across various devices and platforms. With their ability to adapt to different network conditions and seamless integration with streaming services and some desktop media players, M3U8 files are essential to the digital media landscape.

As technology evolves, we can expect M3U8 files to play a significant role in shaping the future of streaming and content delivery. There's no denying that they'll remain a key format for scalable and adaptive streaming across the web and devices as streaming expands.