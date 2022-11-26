Although 5G coverage is available in many parts of the US, many users still encounter spotty service. LTE is, and will continue to be, the backbone of US carrier networks for the next few years. And while we'll continue to use LTE for the time being, carriers continue to improve their networks to provide better connectivity and speeds.

The best Android phones can still benefit from LTE today with a handy feature known as License Assisted Access (LAA). Here's a quick rundown of what LAA is, why it's a game changer for LTE networks, and how it works.

What is LAA in the wireless networking space?

License Assisted Access (LAA) was initially introduced in the 4G LTE (long-term evolution) wireless networking days. Known simply as LTE-LAA, you can consider it the precursor to getting us into proper 5G territory. The idea was to leverage the unlicensed wireless 5 GHz band with the commercially available spectrum, which would enhance the capabilities of LTE.

This unique combination can allow LTE to theoretically hit peak speeds of 1Gbps and beyond, also known as a gigabit network. Since LTE wireless coverage has already been well-established today, this significant boost to data rates would propel it into the next generation.

How does LTE-LAA work?

Dual-band wireless routers support both 2.4 GHz and 5GHz bands, but LTE-LAA can negatively affect the latter. Part of LTE-LAA operates within the unlicensed 5 GHz band, which means the available channels can cross over with our home Wi-Fi networks. A channel can be considered an even smaller band of frequencies where the data over Wi-Fi gets sent and received.

The 5 GHz band has 45 usable channels, but many devices only have access to 25 of them. Since it's not ideal for LTE-LAA to compete over available Wi-Fi channels, a new technique had to be introduced to ensure device synchronicity.

Listen-before-talk (LBT) allows LTE-LAA to avoid this Wi-Fi crossover by enabling dynamic channel selection in the 5 GHz band. That means LTE-LAA can work continuously without interruption because it automatically skips over the currently populated channels. However, it uses an occupied channel as a fallback solution if there are no available channels. When this occurs, the channel space is divided evenly with the other Wi-Fi devices, preventing a complete overlap of the two. Since the 5 GHz band has 25 available channels, this shouldn't be much of an issue for the average home Wi-Fi network.

What makes LTE-LAA so unique?

The real LAA magic comes into play when you're in a heavily congested area out in public, such as an airport or a shopping center. Combining the licensed wireless spectrum and the unlicensed 5Ghz band with LBT significantly boosts your LTE data speeds. These rates can theoretically peak over 1Gbps in the best-case scenarios. This means your LTE experience indoors will be even better, which has always been challenging for wireless carriers to tackle. And the combination of these features and frequencies works in your favor whether you're using Wi-Fi or LTE.

Which US wireless carriers plan to support LTE-LAA?

In June 2017, T-Mobile completed the first live commercial test for LTE-LAA. In February 2018, T-Mobile and Nokia set a new LTE speed record of 1.3 Gbps, putting it higher than sub-6GHz 5G speeds. In September 2018, Verizon set its own record by reaching speeds of 1.4 Gbps over LTE by utilizing LAA technology. AT&T also supports LAA for their wireless network, where they are comfortably hitting 750+ Mbps over LTE. T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T started the initial deployment of LTE-LAA on their networks from 2017 to 2018. Expansion continues today, with more markets being added over time.

What current 5G technologies do we use today?

The most common wireless 5G networks today tap into what is known as sub-6 GHz, any frequencies below 6GHz. Sub-6GHz gives us solid wireless coverage and speeds only slightly higher than LTE, which isn't a true generational leap. On the flip side, mmWave 5G technology provides us with those blazing fast gigabit speeds we crave, but at the cost of lower range capabilities.

That's where the third option comes into play to balance the playing field: C-Band 5G. It gives us the best of both worlds with speed and coverage, allowing for an even better 5G experience overall.

How can LAA help to enhance our 5G networks?

LAA may have been initially built with 4G LTE in mind. However, the same technology will eventually make its way to our 5G networks. The idea of using the licensed wireless spectrum with unlicensed Wi-Fi frequencies remains the same. Still, LAA for 5G has a much more broad spectrum of options. Ranging from 5925 to 7150 GHz, these frequencies allow 5G networks using LAA to push even higher data speeds. The technology may eventually gain support for high frequencies between 52. GHz to 71 GHz. This would put it in the high band spectrum, where mmWave 5G currently operates.

To understand why LAA will be a huge step forward for 5G, we have to mention the current 5G technologies in use today. So what does this all mean in the broader sense of things for our networking experience? LAA will eventually be integrated to work with our current 5G wireless networks using sub-6GHz and mmWave. Since sub-6 GHz speeds aren't much higher than LTE, LAA will significantly boost performance. And with the wireless range of mmWave not being ideal, LAA would allow for better coverage both inside buildings and outside in the open.

When can we expect LAA for our current 5G networks?

Regarding exactly when we'll see LAA feature deployment for our current 5G wireless networks, this is something we have yet to learn. Just like C-Band 5G, we're still in the middle of deploying LTE-LAA today — the process can take years to achieve on a massive scale. The primary focus would be to utilize LTE-LAA to bridge the gap until our 5G networks are good enough to successfully take over. We could potentially see LAA tap into C-Band sooner rather than later to create a supercharged 5G experience, but that's more of a future goal.

LAA can help us achieve a better 4G and 5G wireless experience

As we work to advance 5G networks year by year, the process of becoming the new wireless standard seems like it'll never get here. 5G's ambitions are very high, plus the amount of time and effort to get there is even higher. Between Sub-6GHz and mmWave, we have yet to find a perfect 5G solution. However, C-Band is the next step toward completing this goal, where future expansion will likely be slow but steady. In the meantime, we look forward to utilizing LTE-LAA to help push the 4G LTE speed capabilities well beyond the average 5G networks today.

