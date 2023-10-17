When talking about any technological hardware, the subject of batteries frequently comes up, and for good reason. Whether a device is wired or chargeable, batteries are the heart of any equipment that runs off electricity, from flashlights to satellites. Elements like Lithium are often associated with batteries, but another element is more relevant to your favorite bargain Android phones and tablets: Graphene.

What is Graphene?

Discovered in 2004, Graphene is an atom-thin hexagonal carbon structure that serves as the building blocks for a graphite crystal (commonly used in pencils). These structures have a great deal of uses across multiple fields, including medicine, technology, and nuclear power. Graphene structures also have applications in constructing long-life mobile device batteries and high-value portable power banks, given their thinness, sturdiness, and superior electrical conductivity.

Is Graphene better than Lithium?

In many ways, yes. Traditionally, Lithium was the primary component in superb cheap Android phone batteries, as well as portable power banks and chargers. Graphene improves upon it in almost every way in terms of utility and usability. Graphene wiring is more durable, flexible, and conductive than common copper wiring, impacting the quality of charging cables. You'll save money in the long run from buying fewer cables.

Graphene power banks also enjoy superior storage capacities and charging speeds. This, coupled with a Graphene charging cable and Graphene phone battery, can save you time and stress. You won't worry about running out of power without notice.

Graphene is also better for the environment than Lithium-based batteries, given their superior energy capacity per unit and carbon-cell structure as opposed to cobalt, the element used to create Lithium.

Are there any downsides to using Graphene?

While Graphene seems like a wonder element on paper, there are a few downsides to its use and production. Graphene is restrictively expensive to produce in mass, taking up a significant amount of money, resources, and time to produce comparatively small quantities. A single kg of Graphene can net the buyer upwards of $200. Hardly cost-effective. The process by which Graphene is created also contributes to carbon emissions in its current state, although this could be rectified after further study is conducted.

Higher production costs translate to increased asking prices. Products that use Graphene are generally more expensive than those that don't.

How does Graphene impact my devices?

One prevalent value in the tech industry concerning hardware is the push for smaller, more compact moving parts. Manufacturing thinner phones with increased touchscreen areas, reduced weight, and lower durability display the desire for mobile devices that prioritize efficiency. Graphene is a step forward in this regard.

Graphene-bourne compact batteries allow more streamlined smartphone chachis, and its superior optical transmittance makes it a superior material for manufacturing sensitive touchscreens. Plus, its superior battery capacities and reduced charging times increase the market value of modern mobile devices.

Is Graphene worth it?

Ultimately, Graphene's application in the mobile market boils down to the well-worn "It's better but more expensive" problem, and this will be enough of a deal breaker for many prospective buyers who will likely lean towards cheaper Lithium-based charging products. A significant number of Android users won't mind not having the best if it saves them a bit of money. Look at the best cheap Android tablets.

As further study is conducted, new applications for Graphene may be discovered, from better implementation to cheaper production costs that pull the retail prices down.