Grammarly improves your writing like no other tool in the market

Spelling mistakes and incorrect grammar never leave a good impression on business letters, email messages, blog posts, or conversations. You can always proofread your writing, but spotting grammar mistakes or style irregularities can be overwhelming in large documents. Instead, check it from a dedicated software like Grammarly. It's one of the best writing assistants available.

Don't dismiss Grammarly as another basic spell-checker tool on the internet. It's more advanced than the built-in spell checker function in Google Docs and Microsoft Word. Plus, Grammarly is available for Google Docs, on most web browser and email providers, and even on your phone. Whether drafting an email on iPhone or a top Chromebook, you can access Grammarly with a single click to avoid embarrassing errors.

What can Grammarly do?

Founded in 2009, Grammarly is a sophisticated spell-checker tool that has been improved consistently with new features. Whether you are a job seeker, writer, entrepreneur, or student, you need a dedicated tool like Grammarly in your routine.

Grammarly features don't end with simple spelling, grammar, and style suggestions. It shows descriptions with clear language and sample sentences to highlight mistakes. Overall, it's better and more detailed than the built-in grammar checker tools in Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

Along with identifying grammar errors and misspelled words, Grammarly suggests fixes for punctuation mistakes, clarity, conciseness, and tone for polished writing. Students and professors can use the built-in plagiarism tool to catch plagiarized content and provides properly cited sources for research and school papers.

How does Grammarly work?

Grammarly has algorithms to detect ideal writing patterns and spot errors in real time. It reviews every sentence and suggests relevant replacements for typos and errors.

You can either write in a dedicated text editor in Grammarly or use another software to draft your documents and paste them into Grammarly web. Once you add paragraphs in Grammarly, the company assistant shows relevant suggestions.

Grammarly highlights the overall score for your document. The score represents the quality of writing in your document based on word count, readability, and vocabulary. It also shows reading time, speaking time, average word and sentence length, unique words, rare words, and readability score. You can also download the detailed performance report in PDF format to share with others.

You can improve your performance score by following several Grammarly suggestions from the assistant. The system offers short and long descriptions to correct your mistakes. The software checks your writing against the company database and anonymously collected data from active users.

Grammarly requires an active internet connection to check your sample on company servers. The service doesn't work offline. It's one of the glaring limitations of Grammarly.

Grammarly features

Here are the major features that Grammarly features have access to:

Language preference

Grammarly supports the English language only. However, you can choose American, British, Canadian, or Australian English as your language preference.

Tailored writing suggestions

Before you run the Grammarly tool on your writing, set goals to get tailored writing suggestions. You can pick a relevant Domain (Academic, Business, General, Email, Casual, or Creative), Intent, Audience type, and Formality. The software adjusts your suggestions based on your goals.

Plagiarism tool

Grammarly has a built-in plagiarism tool to check your writing against the billions of web pages on the internet. Based on the document length, it may take some time to run the tool. Grammarly shows sources, how much percentage of your text matches the sources, and highlights such sentences to make tweaks on the go.

Performance score

The overall performance score for your writing is based on five factors. Grammarly shows corrections to fix errors and typos, clarity suggestions to rewrite sentences for better readability, an engagement section to write an engaging document, and an overall delivery tone.

Grammarly plans and pricing

Grammarly offers Free, Premium, Education, and Business plans. Let's check every plan in detail.

Grammarly Free

The free plan shows basic writing suggestions and tone detection with punctuation and conciseness.

Grammarly Premium

Grammarly Premium starts at $12 per month and unlocks clarity, vocabulary, and other improvements. It also gives access to the Plagiarism tool.

Grammarly Business

Grammarly Business is geared toward teams. It offers many features for teams, organizations, and enterprises. Along with everything in the Premium plan, you can access snippets, brand tones, analytics dashboard, account roles and permissions, and more. The pricing is set at $15 per month per user.

Grammarly Education

Grammarly Education is an ideal option for students and institutions. It offers discounted pricing for student seats. Contact Grammarly Sales to get a custom plan for your organization.

Rich cross-platform availability

Grammarly is available on all major platforms. Apart from the web editor, you can run the Grammarly tool on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Brave browsers. The company has native extensions on all popular browsers.

You can also install the Grammarly add-on on Microsoft Outlook and Word. Desktop users can install the native Grammarly app on Windows and Mac to keep it actively running in the background.

Mobile users must install Grammarly's keyboard from the App Store or Google Play Store to find typos in real time.

Is Grammarly secure?

While Grammarly checks your text input in real time, you shouldn't worry about the company accessing sensitive information. The software is blocked from accessing login fields and credit card forms. If you want to be extra careful, disable Grammarly on relevant sites. You can check Grammarly's security commitments from a dedicated page.

Hunt down grammar mistakes in no time

Grammarly is a must-have companion for writers, thanks to its cross-platform availability. We love using it in Google Docs and in Gmail, but it holds a special place in top Android keyboard apps simply because it catches most our embarrassing text message flubs and duck ups.