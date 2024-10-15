In line with Samsung and LG, Google offers ad-supported live TV channels on its Google TV platform. Formerly referred to as FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels, the service has been rebranded as Google TV Freeplay. It's a neat perk for cord-cutters who don't want to sign up for dozens of services to watch their favorite live TV channels. Integrated seamlessly into the Google TV interface, Freeplay provides a familiar live TV experience with the convenience of modern streaming.

Here's everything you need to know about Google's refreshing alternative to paid streaming services: Google TV Freeplay.

A TCL 6 series TV sitting on an entertainment center
Google TV Freeplay explained

A screenshot of Google TV's new Freeplay section under free live channels.
Source: 9to5Google

Google TV Freeplay offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable and streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and more. These services require a subscription to access live TV channels on your smart TV, with some plans exceeding $100 per month.

Here is where Google TV Freeplay comes in. It brings the traditional TV interface with live TV channels to your smart TV free of charge.

  • Free access to live TV channels: Stream live TV channels without subscription fees.
  • Diverse content: Google supports 150+ live TV channels in Freeplay in categories like news, sports, movies, entertainment, kids, and more.
  • Integrated experience: Google TV seamlessly integrates with your Google TV interface. You don't need to download an app or service from the Play Store.
  • Ever-growing library: Even since its introduction (FAST channels), Google has been aggressive with adding new live TV channels to the library. The company recently added seven channels to Freeplay, bringing the collection to 159.

If you're tight on the budget or want to expand your entertainment options, explore Google TV Freeplay.

Google Freeplay availability

The Google TV Streamer's home screen showing an ad for a show called Doctor Odyssey.

Google Freeplay is accessible only in the US region. You can go to the Live section of your TV home screen and check the available live channels. You must complete the necessary steps to add live channels from other providers.

Available channels on Google TV Freeplay

Screenshot of the Google TV Freeplay interface for free streaming TV channels.
Source: Google

To access the content, go to the Live tab or open the Google TV Freeplay app. You can find and play the following channels:

Explore live TV from other providers

Google TV Freeplay works seamlessly with your existing services. For instance, you can install free apps like Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Haystack News, and more and browse their channels in the Live tab, your recommendations, and search results.

You can access live TV channels from paid subscriptions like Hulu, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. You must install these apps and sign in with your account details.

Access your favorite live TV channels

You can mark your favorite channels and access them quickly. Here's how:

  1. Open the Google TV Freeplay app.
  2. Find a channel you want to set as one of your favorites.
  3. Select the channel name. A star icon shows that it's added to your favorites.

Cut the cord without breaking the bank

With endless streaming services, your monthly subscription costs for a cord-cutting setup can reach hundreds of dollars. This is where Google TV Freeplay comes to the rescue. Whether you want to stream classic shows and movies, live news, or catch up on current events, Google TV Freeplay can help you discover hidden gems without paying a dime.

While Google TV works fine most of the time, it isn't void of issues. Check out our separate troubleshooting guide on common Google TV problems.