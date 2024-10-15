In line with Samsung and LG, Google offers ad-supported live TV channels on its Google TV platform. Formerly referred to as FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels, the service has been rebranded as Google TV Freeplay. It's a neat perk for cord-cutters who don't want to sign up for dozens of services to watch their favorite live TV channels. Integrated seamlessly into the Google TV interface, Freeplay provides a familiar live TV experience with the convenience of modern streaming.
Here's everything you need to know about Google's refreshing alternative to paid streaming services: Google TV Freeplay.
Google TV Freeplay explained
Google TV Freeplay offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable and streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and more. These services require a subscription to access live TV channels on your smart TV, with some plans exceeding $100 per month.
Here is where Google TV Freeplay comes in. It brings the traditional TV interface with live TV channels to your smart TV free of charge.
- Free access to live TV channels: Stream live TV channels without subscription fees.
- Diverse content: Google supports 150+ live TV channels in Freeplay in categories like news, sports, movies, entertainment, kids, and more.
- Integrated experience: Google TV seamlessly integrates with your Google TV interface. You don't need to download an app or service from the Play Store.
- Ever-growing library: Even since its introduction (FAST channels), Google has been aggressive with adding new live TV channels to the library. The company recently added seven channels to Freeplay, bringing the collection to 159.
If you're tight on the budget or want to expand your entertainment options, explore Google TV Freeplay.
Google Freeplay availability
Google Freeplay is accessible only in the US region. You can go to the Live section of your TV home screen and check the available live channels. You must complete the necessary steps to add live channels from other providers.
Available channels on Google TV Freeplay
To access the content, go to the Live tab or open the Google TV Freeplay app. You can find and play the following channels:
- ACCDN
- AccuWeather
- America's Test Kitchen
- Anger Management
- Antiques Roadshow
- Are We There Yet
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Baywatch
- BBC Earth
- BBC Food
- BBC Home & Garden
- beIN SPORTS XTRA
- Billiard TV
- Bounce XL
- BritBox Mysteries
- BUZZR
- CBC News & Explore
- Cheaters
- Cheddar News
- Cine Romántico
- Circle
- Classic Doctor Who
- Cook's Country Channel
- Comedy Dynamics
- Court Legendary Trials
- Court TV
- Dateline 24/7
- DAZN Ringside
- DAZN Women's Football
- Deal or No Deal
- Demand Africa
- Divorce Court
- DOCUMENTARY+
- Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
- Dove Channel
- DraftKings
- Dry Bar Comedy
- DUST
- Easy Listening
- Ebony TV by Lionsgate
- Estrella News
- Estrella TV
- FailArmy
- Family Affair Channel
- Family Feud
- Family Feud Classic
- FilmRise Action
- FilmRise Free Movies
- FilmRise Horror
- FilmRise True Crime
- FilmRise Western
- Forensic Files
- Game Show Central
- Ghost Hunters Channel
- Great American Adventures
- Grit Xtra
- Hallmark Movies & More
- Heartland
- Hell's Kitchen
- Highway to Heaven
- Historias de Amor
- iHeart90s
- iHeart Christmas
- iHeartCountry
- IMPACT Wrestling Channel
- Impossible
- ION
- ION Mystery
- ION+
- It's Showtime at the Apollo
- Johnny Carson TV
- Just for Laughs Gags
- Kocowa K-Drama
- LAFF More
- Latino Vibes
- Law & Crime
- Lidia's Kitchen
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo
- LOL Network
- Love Nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Midsomer Murders
- MotorTrend FAST TV
- Moviesphere
- Murder She Wrote
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)
- NBC News Bay Area
- NBC News Boston
- NBC News Chicago
- NBC News Connecticut
- NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
- NBC News Los Angeles
- NBC News New York
- NBC News NOW
- NBC News Philadelphia
- NBC News San Diego
- NBC News South Florida
- NBC News Washington DC
- Newsmax
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora
- Outdoor America
- Outside
- Out TV
- Paranormal Files
- PBS Antiques RoadShow
- PBS Nature
- PFL Professional Fighters League
- PGA Tour
- PokerGo
- PowerNation
- Property & Reno
- Real Disaster Channel
- REELZ Famous & Infamous
- Remember the 80s
- Reuters Now
- Rig TV
- Scripps News
- Shades of Black
- Sky News
- Smooth Jazz
- Speedvision
- Stingray Classic Rock
- Stingray Greatest Hits
- Stingray HolidayScapes
- Stingray Hot Country
- Stingray Naturescape
- Stingray Soul Storm
- Supermarket Sweep
- Swerve Combat
- Tastemade
- Telemundo Al Día
- The Bob Ross Channel
- The Celebrity Name Game Channel
- The Conners
- The Dick Van Dyke Show
- The FBI Files
- The Hill TV
- The Jamie Oliver Channel
- The Pet Collective
- The Price is Right - The Barker Years
- The Rifleman
- This Old House
- Today All Day
- Top Gear
- Universal Crime
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Unspeakable
- Untold Stories of the ER
- World Poker Tour
- World's Most Evil Killer
- World's Wildest Police Videos
- Wu Tang Collection
- Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema
- Xumo Free Crime TV
- Xumo Free Movies
- Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV
- Xumo Free Westerns
- Xumo Holiday Movie Channel
- Yahoo Finance
Explore live TV from other providers
Google TV Freeplay works seamlessly with your existing services. For instance, you can install free apps like Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Haystack News, and more and browse their channels in the Live tab, your recommendations, and search results.
You can access live TV channels from paid subscriptions like Hulu, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. You must install these apps and sign in with your account details.
Access your favorite live TV channels
You can mark your favorite channels and access them quickly. Here's how:
- Open the Google TV Freeplay app.
- Find a channel you want to set as one of your favorites.
- Select the channel name. A star icon shows that it's added to your favorites.
Cut the cord without breaking the bank
With endless streaming services, your monthly subscription costs for a cord-cutting setup can reach hundreds of dollars. This is where Google TV Freeplay comes to the rescue. Whether you want to stream classic shows and movies, live news, or catch up on current events, Google TV Freeplay can help you discover hidden gems without paying a dime.
While Google TV works fine most of the time, it isn't void of issues. Check out our separate troubleshooting guide on common Google TV problems.