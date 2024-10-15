In line with Samsung and LG, Google offers ad-supported live TV channels on its Google TV platform. Formerly referred to as FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels, the service has been rebranded as Google TV Freeplay. It's a neat perk for cord-cutters who don't want to sign up for dozens of services to watch their favorite live TV channels. Integrated seamlessly into the Google TV interface, Freeplay provides a familiar live TV experience with the convenience of modern streaming.

Here's everything you need to know about Google's refreshing alternative to paid streaming services: Google TV Freeplay.

Related The top 7 Google TV tips and tricks you must try today There are a ton of things to play with on your new Chromecast with Google TV

Google TV Freeplay explained

Source: 9to5Google

Google TV Freeplay offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable and streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and more. These services require a subscription to access live TV channels on your smart TV, with some plans exceeding $100 per month.

Here is where Google TV Freeplay comes in. It brings the traditional TV interface with live TV channels to your smart TV free of charge.

Free access to live TV channels: Stream live TV channels without subscription fees.

Stream live TV channels without subscription fees. Diverse content: Google supports 150+ live TV channels in Freeplay in categories like news, sports, movies, entertainment, kids, and more.

Google supports 150+ live TV channels in Freeplay in categories like news, sports, movies, entertainment, kids, and more. Integrated experience: Google TV seamlessly integrates with your Google TV interface. You don't need to download an app or service from the Play Store.

Google TV seamlessly integrates with your Google TV interface. You don't need to download an app or service from the Play Store. Ever-growing library: Even since its introduction (FAST channels), Google has been aggressive with adding new live TV channels to the library. The company recently added seven channels to Freeplay, bringing the collection to 159.

If you're tight on the budget or want to expand your entertainment options, explore Google TV Freeplay.

Google Freeplay availability

Google Freeplay is accessible only in the US region. You can go to the Live section of your TV home screen and check the available live channels. You must complete the necessary steps to add live channels from other providers.

Available channels on Google TV Freeplay

Source: Google

To access the content, go to the Live tab or open the Google TV Freeplay app. You can find and play the following channels:

ACCDN

AccuWeather

America's Test Kitchen

Anger Management

Antiques Roadshow

Are We There Yet

At Home with Family Handyman

Baywatch

BBC Earth

BBC Food

BBC Home & Garden

beIN SPORTS XTRA

Billiard TV

Bounce XL

BritBox Mysteries

BUZZR

CBC News & Explore

Cheaters

Cheddar News

Cine Romántico

Circle

Classic Doctor Who

Cook's Country Channel

Comedy Dynamics

Court Legendary Trials

Court TV

Dateline 24/7

DAZN Ringside

DAZN Women's Football

Deal or No Deal

Demand Africa

Divorce Court

DOCUMENTARY+

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dove Channel

DraftKings

Dry Bar Comedy

DUST

Easy Listening

Ebony TV by Lionsgate

Estrella News

Estrella TV

FailArmy

Family Affair Channel

Family Feud

Family Feud Classic

FilmRise Action

FilmRise Free Movies

FilmRise Horror

FilmRise True Crime

FilmRise Western

Forensic Files

Game Show Central

Ghost Hunters Channel

Great American Adventures

Grit Xtra

Hallmark Movies & More

Heartland

Hell's Kitchen

Highway to Heaven

Historias de Amor

iHeart90s

iHeart Christmas

iHeartCountry

IMPACT Wrestling Channel

Impossible

ION

ION Mystery

ION+

It's Showtime at the Apollo

Johnny Carson TV

Just for Laughs Gags

Kocowa K-Drama

LAFF More

Latino Vibes

Law & Crime

Lidia's Kitchen

Lo Mejor de Telemundo

LOL Network

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema

Midsomer Murders

MotorTrend FAST TV

Moviesphere

Murder She Wrote

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)

NBC News Bay Area

NBC News Boston

NBC News Chicago

NBC News Connecticut

NBC News Dallas Fort Worth

NBC News Los Angeles

NBC News New York

NBC News NOW

NBC News Philadelphia

NBC News San Diego

NBC News South Florida

NBC News Washington DC

Newsmax

Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Outdoor America

Outside

Out TV

Paranormal Files

PBS Antiques RoadShow

PBS Nature

PFL Professional Fighters League

PGA Tour

PokerGo

PowerNation

Property & Reno

Real Disaster Channel

REELZ Famous & Infamous

Remember the 80s

Reuters Now

Rig TV

Scripps News

Shades of Black

Sky News

Smooth Jazz

Speedvision

Stingray Classic Rock

Stingray Greatest Hits

Stingray HolidayScapes

Stingray Hot Country

Stingray Naturescape

Stingray Soul Storm

Supermarket Sweep

Swerve Combat

Tastemade

Telemundo Al Día

The Bob Ross Channel

The Celebrity Name Game Channel

The Conners

The Dick Van Dyke Show

The FBI Files

The Hill TV

The Jamie Oliver Channel

The Pet Collective

The Price is Right - The Barker Years

The Rifleman

This Old House

Today All Day

Top Gear

Universal Crime

Unsolved Mysteries

Unspeakable

Untold Stories of the ER

World Poker Tour

World's Most Evil Killer

World's Wildest Police Videos

Wu Tang Collection

Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema

Xumo Free Crime TV

Xumo Free Movies

Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV

Xumo Free Westerns

Xumo Holiday Movie Channel

Yahoo Finance read more

Explore live TV from other providers

Google TV Freeplay works seamlessly with your existing services. For instance, you can install free apps like Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Haystack News, and more and browse their channels in the Live tab, your recommendations, and search results.

You can access live TV channels from paid subscriptions like Hulu, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. You must install these apps and sign in with your account details.

Access your favorite live TV channels

You can mark your favorite channels and access them quickly. Here's how:

Open the Google TV Freeplay app. Find a channel you want to set as one of your favorites. Select the channel name. A star icon shows that it's added to your favorites.

Cut the cord without breaking the bank

With endless streaming services, your monthly subscription costs for a cord-cutting setup can reach hundreds of dollars. This is where Google TV Freeplay comes to the rescue. Whether you want to stream classic shows and movies, live news, or catch up on current events, Google TV Freeplay can help you discover hidden gems without paying a dime.

While Google TV works fine most of the time, it isn't void of issues. Check out our separate troubleshooting guide on common Google TV problems.