The way we create and share documents has changed exponentially over the past several decades. And while file cabinets are all but extinct, document management is arguably more difficult as it opens up the opportunity to main your records on your phone, computer, and in the cloud as well.

Google's in-house incubator, Area 120, created Stack to help solve this problem. Google Stack is a tool that makes file organization less of a headache. Google Stack is a great app for people who need help organizing their documents, works on most Android phones in the US, and is available in the Google Play Store.

Google Stack: A quick introduction

Google Stack is a personal document management toold that aims to simplify the process of organizing all of life's paperwork. The Stack app has features that primarily help with scanning documents and organizing files. Check out these key elements to see what you can do with Stack before getting started.

Stack can scan your documents

Stack's document scanner is great for creating high-quality digital copies of physical documents. It can even make suggestions about how documents should be categorized and what important information should be highlighted once scanned.

The Stack app can help you organize your digital documents

Stack comes with some preset organization options, but you can customize the app to your liking. Folders called "Stacks" make up the primary categories. You can also search for documents using relevant keywords and information. There's also an option to sync Stack with Google Drive, which makes it easier to combine your document storage into one place.

How to get started with Google Stack

Stack is simple and effective. It's helpful that the app isn't too crowded with unnecessary features. Follow these steps to get started with Stack.

Download the Stack app from the Google Play Store. Open the Stack app. Select the Google account you want to use with Stack. Tap Continue. Tap Allow to give Stack permission to access media on your device. Choose whether you want Stack to add documents from your phone automatically. 2 Images Close Swipe through and read the tutorial pages. Tap Done. 2 Images Close

Now you're all set up to use Stack anytime you need to. Wayward files, beware.

Google Stack is an experimental app and may be discontinued at any time. Make sure Stack is saving your documents to your Google Drive account. At this time Google has limited the trial to Android phone and tablet users in the US. We will update this post if and when Area 120 rolls Stack out to additional regions or if an iOS app is released for iPhone owners.

Alternatives to Google Stack

Stack only works with Android devices, so iPhone users will need to look for an alternative. It's also fair if Stack isn't your cup of tea. There are plenty of good document-scanning tools on the market. Below are a couple of great options to get you started.

Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan is an app that works for both Android and Apple devices. It's especially good for editing documents after they are scanned and saving them in various file formats. Not having Google integration means that organizing might be a little more complicated. Still, it's simple and has top-notch text recognition.

Microsoft Lens

Microsoft Lens also works for both iOS and Android. The scanning and editing tools have much of the same appeal as Adobe's counterpart. The Office Suite integration can also be useful for those that use Microsoft products often, but you may find it a little more complex than Stack's native Google integration.

Stack is the best option if you want a holistic scanning and organizing tool for Android. There's no harm in checking out some alternative options, though.

Keep your documents digitally organized

It's no secret that organizing your documents can be frustrating. Google Stack is a helpful tool for digitizing documents and keeping them neatly organized. It's worth taking a closer look at how to use Google Stack. If you're on iOS, you can always consider some alternative options. Don't hesitate to simplify your organizational process.