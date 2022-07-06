Google Meet is an easy way to stay connected with family and friends wherever you go

Video calling apps are often used for personal and professional reasons. The popular video calling apps that most people have heard of are Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Apple FaceTime. Other than FaceTime, these apps are mainly used for professional purposes.

If you want an app for personal video calls, the Google Duo app is a great option. Duo works on the web, iOS devices, some smart devices, and all Android devices, including the best Android phones. Let's look at what Google Duo is, how to set it up, and how to use it.

What is Google Duo?

Google Duo is similar to Apple FaceTime in that it's aimed at personal calling. Unlike FaceTime, Duo has an app on iOS and Android devices and works on the web and certain smart devices.

On June 1, 2022, Google announced that Google Duo would be merging with Google Meet. On August 1, 2022, users saw the merger start to happen on their devices. However, this confused many users when their Duo app disappeared, so Google brought the Duo icon back to devices. The Duo icon still brings users to Meet and aims to help users recognize that Duo is now becoming Meet. This isn't confusing at all!

Google Meet has been the company's business-focused software, while Google Duo has been for personal video calls. Through this merger, Google is taking the smaller, more social capability of Duo and the larger, more feature-rich capability of the original Meet and putting them together. This creates a one-stop shop for users looking to use Google for video calling.

How to set up Google Meet

Setting up Meet only takes a few steps, so you can get video calling in no time.

Download and Install Google Meet from the app store on an iOS or Android device. Click I agree in the High quality video calling with Google Meet pop-up. Allow access to your microphone, camera, and contacts by tapping Give access and tapping allow on the following dialog boxes. 2 Images Close Enter your phone number and tap Agree. You'll receive a text with a verification number. Enter the verification number. Your phone may do this for you automatically. 2 Images Close You'll see a prompt letting you know that Duo is now Meet. Click Continue to Google Meet. 2 Images Close

Now that Meet is installed and set up, you can make and receive video calls.

How to use Google Meet

Once you've set up Meet, you should be on the homescreen for the app. The homescreen layout is straightforward and simple.

The search bar is at the top. You can use the search bar to search through your contacts, dial a number to call, or enter a Meet code to join a meeting.

is at the top. You can use the search bar to search through your contacts, dial a number to call, or enter a to join a meeting. The three-dots button in the upper-right corner is for settings, preferences, and help.

The New button in the upper-right corner (it looks like a camera) starts a new call. This can either be an informal call with up to 32 people or a formal meeting you create or schedule in Google Calendar. Calls can be either voice only or voice and video.

button in the upper-right corner (it looks like a camera) starts a new call. This can either be an informal call with up to 32 people or a formal meeting you create or schedule in Google Calendar. Calls can be either voice only or voice and video. If you have recent calls, the contacts you called show up in the middle of the screen for quick access. Close

Now that you're familiar with the homescreen layout, let's look at how to start a call.

Tap the New button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Search for a contact, email, or phone number. If they don't use Google Duo, you'll see an Invite button that sends them an invitation to download the app. Once you've selected a contact, you'll go to the call screen. 2 Images Close

On the call screen, you can:

Preview your video feed and toggle your microphone and video.

Send an emoji by clicking your desired emoji below your video feed.

Send a message by clicking the button that looks like a paper airplane. This message can be a voice, photo, video, or note. You can add some filters and effects if it's a photo or video.

Voice call them by clicking the phone-shaped button.

Give them a video call by clicking the Call button with a camera on it.

Clicking the three dots in the upper-right corner gives you several options, including viewing your call and message history with the contact and blocking the contact.

Now that you know how to call one person, let's look at how to call a group of people.

How to start a group call

Google Meet supports group calls with up to 32 participants, including you. To start a group call:

Tap the New button in the lower-right corner of the homescreen. Select the Create group option. Select the contacts you want to include in the call or search for a phone number or email address. Once you've selected the people you want to call, tap the Done button at the bottom. The next screen is similar to calling an individual with some new items. At the top, tap the pencil icon to rename and group. There's a link for the group below the video feed preview that you can either copy or share. Close

Sending a message or starting a video or voice call is the same process as calling an individual. Now that you know how to make calls, let's look at your options during a call.

Available features during calls

There are several features available to users during a Google Meet call. In the upper-left corner, you can see if your call is encrypted, which most Meet calls are, and what quality your call is. Also available are the following:

Camera switch : Turns your camera on or off.

: Turns your camera on or off. Microphone switch : Mutes or unmutes you.

: Mutes or unmutes you. End call button : Removes you from the call.

: Removes you from the call. Camera toggle : Swaps between the front and rear-facing cameras. 2 Images Close

: Swaps between the front and rear-facing cameras. Effects button : Adds effects to the call. Family mode : Removes the normal layout and adds buttons to include effects or doodles on a virtual board. Effects : Adds fun effects to the video call. Portrait : Blurs the background to focus on you. Live sharing : Shares your screen or media from an app. Low Light : Improves your visibility in low light conditions. Mirror mode : Mirrors your camera.

: Adds effects to the call. Moments: Saves screenshots of the call to share with the people you're with. It's the small semi-transparent circle on the right of the screen.

Now that you know how to make a call and what features are available in a call, let's look at the other settings Google Meet offers.

What other settings does Google Meet have?

In addition to the settings available while you're on a call, Google Meet has other features that you can change from the Settings. To get there:

Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Select the Settings option. 2 Images Close

Once you've done this, you will see a list of available settings. Let's take a look at each section and what features there are.

Meeting settings

The Meeting settings section has a couple of options to help you when you're in a meeting.

Send more diagnostic info : Sends extra data to Google to help improve Google Meet.

: Sends extra data to Google to help improve Google Meet. Limit data usage : Adjusts the call quality to save data.

: Adjusts the call quality to save data. Leave empty calls: Removes you from an empty call after a few minutes.

In-call settings

The In-call settings improve your experience when you're on a video call.

Knock Knock : Shows a video feed of who is calling you when receiving a call. If turned on, others also see a video feed of you when you're calling them.

: Shows a video feed of who is calling you when receiving a call. If turned on, others also see a video feed of you when you're calling them. Low Light mode : Adjusts the lighting to make users more visible.

: Adjusts the lighting to make users more visible. Mirror mode : Changes how you see yourself, similar to looking in a mirror.

: Changes how you see yourself, similar to looking in a mirror. Moments : Takes photos of the video call and shares them with your group.

: Takes photos of the video call and shares them with your group. Data Saving mode: Adjusts the video quality to limit data usage.

Message settings

There are a couple of settings associated with sending messages in the app.

Save messages : Leaving this setting on saves videos, voice messages, photos, and notes sent to you in Meet.

: Leaving this setting on saves videos, voice messages, photos, and notes sent to you in Meet. Captions for messages: Sends audio to Google, where it's transcribed for you.

Everything else

There are a couple of other sections in Settings that have useful features.

Notifications : Tailors your notifications for Google Meet.

: Tailors your notifications for Google Meet. Choose theme : Toggles the app theme between light and dark mode or matches it with the system default.

: Toggles the app theme between light and dark mode or matches it with the system default. Blocked users : Shows your list of blocked users and allows you to unblock them.

: Shows your list of blocked users and allows you to unblock them. Add calls to device's call history: Shows your Meet in the call history of your device.

Meet with anyone, anywhere

Google Duo, now Google Meet, is a simple yet robust video-calling application for anyone on any operating system. Google Meet is a one-stop shop for all video calling, whether you're doing it with friends or running a professional meeting. We have some tips and tricks for Google Meet when used as a professional meeting software.