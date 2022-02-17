Whether you're working in-person or remote, participating in meetings is essential. Google Meet's Companion mode makes it easy to contribute, no matter where you're working from. Announced in September 2021, this feature lets each person use a second screen while in a meeting. Here's how to use Google Meet Companion mode and why it’s such a big deal in the era of hybrid work.

What is Google Meet Companion mode?

Google Meet Companion mode is a feature that lets each meeting participant use a second screen during their meeting. This feature is especially useful for those who are in a meeting room with others. Using Companion mode, they can use a second screen to raise their hand or send a message in the chat as an individual. It also helps those with a single display declutter their screen by splitting content between two devices.

These two use cases make Companion mode a useful enhancement to Google Meet Meetings. Even for those with multiple screens or at home, being able to split meeting controls can be a useful tool. Let's take a look at the difference between Participant mode and Companion mode.

Companion mode vs. Participant mode

There are some differences between what you can do when you're in participant mode and companion mode. Here is a breakdown of these differences.

These are the Google Meet features you get when you join a video call using Companion mode:

Chat with other Google Meet participants

Share your screen

Access a virtual whiteboard to brainstorm ideas together

Turn on captions to easily follow what’s being said

Add-ons like hand raising, conducting polls, and Q&A are also available, but require a specific Google Workspace edition.

When entering a meeting in Companion mode, your audio and microphone will be disabled. This helps prevent audio echoes for other participants. Google Meet won’t display your Companion mode tile for other participants. Instead, the software will display your name followed by a Companion tag in the People menu.

Google Meet will hide the participant grid in Companion mode. This simplifies the Companion device experience so it's used to enhance participant mode.

To speak or listen to others you must connect to the hardware in the meeting room or use a Nest Hub Max for the call. You can also join the call with non-Companion mode on your laptop or mobile phone. Let's take a look at how to start using Companion mode.

How to start Companion mode in Google Meet

Now that you know why Companion mode is useful, let’s see how to get it started.

There are two ways to connect your second device to your Google Meet call. The first is by activating Companion mode from an invite link.

Turn on your secondary device. Open the meeting link. Wait for the Ready to join? screen to load. Select the Use Companion Mode link button.

The second way to activate companion mode is through the dedicated website.

Start up your secondary device. Go to g.co/companion. Input the meeting code or link in the Enter a code or link box. Click the Start Companion button.

Keep in mind that you need to sign in to the Google account invited to the meeting on your second device. If not, you will need to get approval from the meeting host to join the call.

How to share your screen using Companion mode

Sharing content on your Companion mode device is a useful way to split up your screens. Let's take a look at how to share the screen on your secondary device.

Join your meeting. You may need to be let into your meeting by another participant. Click the Present now button at the bottom of your screen. Select the content you'd like to present. Check the sharing preview. Check the Share system audio box if you'd like to share your audio. Press the Share button.

Everyone can now see the content you've shared.

How to share your camera in Companion mode

Not all devices have a serviceable camera. Companion Mode allows you to use the camera from your secondary device while in your meeting.

Enter the meeting. You may need to wait to be let into the meeting. Click the Turn on camera button.

Your camera will now be sharing with the meeting from your secondary device.

How to raise your hand in Companion mode

A question may sometimes come up while you're in a meeting. Google Meet includes a feature that lets you raise your hand, just like in real life.

Log in to the meeting. Someone may have to let you into the meeting. Click the Raise Hand button.

Everyone should now see that your hand is raised.

How to turn on Closed Captions in Companion mode

If you're hard of hearing or can't understand something, you may find Closed Caption useful. Closed Captions generate a text log of what is being said.

Start the meeting. A current participant may have to allow you to join the meeting. Click the Turn on captions button.

You should now see captions being generated at the bottom of your screen.

FAQ – Google Meet Companion mode

Let's answer some common questions about Companion mode.

Is Companion mode available on mobile devices?

Companion mode isn’t available on Android or iOS. It is limited to Google Meet web, Nest Hub Max, and other certified Google Meet hardware.

Do Companion mode participants count towards the participant limit?

Yes, Google Meet will count connections using Companion mode against the 100 participants limit.

Should I join a Google Meet meeting with Companion mode only?

Companion mode aims to improve your existing Google Meet video call with a second screen. You shouldn’t use your primary device and join the call with Companion mode only. It disables audio, microphone, and others video on your device, so you won’t have any idea what’s going on in the meeting.

Companion mode makes it much easier to include everyone in calls, no matter where they're working from. With Companion mode, everyone gets a say and a second screen to access essential Google Meet features. Google Meet is so good, Google is combining it with Google Duo to become the one-stop shop for Google video calling.