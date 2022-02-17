Google aims to bridge the gap between in-room co-workers and remote teammates with the Google Meet Companion mode. Announced in September 2021, the feature is designed to deliver a second screen experience for a seamless hybrid meeting. Here’s how you can use Google Meet Companion mode and why it’s such a big deal for the new hybrid work model that most of us have been habituated to.

Companion mode solves two problems. Your normal Google Meet call can turn into a cumbersome experience with too many participants, the chat menu, and screen sharing cluttering up a single display. You can join the same meeting using Companion mode from another eligible device and continue to share the screen, brainstorm ideas with the whiteboard, participate in activities, and chat with others.

The other problem revolves around meeting room participants who are at a disadvantage when joining a Google Meet call with remote users. They can’t individually raise hands, chat with participants in a Meet call, or simply answer polls without jockeying for control.

Here’s where Companion mode jumps in and gives essential Google Meet features to every meeting room attendee for flawless communication in a video call.

How to use Companion mode in Google Meet

Now that you know the benefits of using Companion mode in Google Meet, let’s join a video call with it.

There are two ways to connect your laptop or eligible Google Meet hardware to a video call in Companion mode.

For one, you can activate Companion mode right from the Google Meet invite link:

Once you receive a Google Meet invite, click on the link and the browser will open the Ready to join screen. Click on Use Companion Mode and you are all set to participate in the meeting.

For another, you can visit this link — g.co/companion —, enter the meeting code or invite link in the box, and select Start Companion to join the call.

If you aren’t signed in to a Google Account or not using the account that the invite was sent to, you must get approval from the meeting host to join the call using Companion mode.

How to share the screen in Companion mode

Once you participate in a video call with Companion mode, it will take you to the chat screen. However, some might use the mode to share their computer's screen with others on the call. Here’s how you can do just that:

When you join the video call with Companion mode, you will see a familiar Present now icon (a square with an arrow pointing upward) at the bottom. Click on it. Select what exactly you want to present to others. You can select your entire screen, a specific window, or a browser tab to share on Google Meet. Check the screen sharing preview, enable/disable system audio, and hit the Share button to start screen sharing in Companion mode.

Users can also visit g.co/present on the web and join the meeting with a code or link. The Companion mode will take you to the share screen options in the video call straight away.

Features you get with Companion mode

Here are the Google Meet features you get when you join a video call using the Companion mode:

Chat with other Google Meet participants

Share your screen

Access to a virtual whiteboard to brainstorm ideas together

Turn on captions to easily follow what’s being said

Add-ons like hand raising, the ability to conduct polls, and Q&A require a specific Google Workspace edition. They aren’t available for normal Google Meet users.

Which features are disabled in Companion mode

Google Meet will disable your device microphone and camera as well as the meeting audio when you join the call using Companion mode. The practice is meant to prevent audio echoes and possible duplications of the video feed from the main Google Meet hardware and your secondary device.

Google Meet won’t display your Companion mode tile for other participants. The software will display your name followed by a Companion tag in the People menu.

Google Meet will hide the participant grid in Companion mode. The idea is to utilize the meeting window for screen sharing and other activities (like using a whiteboard to visualize your ideas).

To speak, listen to others, or share your video feed with Meet participants, you must connect to the hardware in the meeting room or use a Nest Hub Max for the call. You can also join the video call with non-Companion mode on your laptop or mobile phone.

FAQ – Google Meet Companion mode

Is Companion mode available on mobile devices?

Companion mode isn’t available on Android or iOS. It is limited to Google Meet web, Nest Hub Max, and other certified Google Meet hardware.

Do Companion mode connections count toward the participant limit?

Yes, Google Meet will count connections using Companion mode against the 100 participants limit.

Should I join a Google Meet video with Companion mode only?

Companion mode is strictly aimed to improve your existing Google Meet video call with a second screen experience. You shouldn’t use your primary device and join the call with Companion mode only. It disables audio, microphone, and video on your device, and you won’t have any idea what’s going on in the meeting.

Companion mode makes it much easier to include both remote and present workers in polls, and you won’t have to hand over your device to someone for participating in the call. With Companion mode, everyone gets a say and a second screen to access essential Google Meet features in a hybrid meeting.

