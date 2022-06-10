Google Keep is a straightforward note-taking app from Google that incorporates plenty of useful features to manage your notes. It's available on the Google Play Store, App Store, and works on most web browsers. If you use a new Android device, like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Keep app is probably preinstalled on your phone or tablet.

Since the app is part of the Google ecosystem, seamless integration with Google Drive is a given—just remember audio notes and photos count toward your 15GB of storage space. Really, it's a great app to have if you're always jotting something down. Whether you've always had it and never given it a shot or aren't aware of what Google Keep is, this article will provide you with everything you need to start using it.

Getting started with Google Keep

Google Keep was launched in 2013 as Google's dedicated note-taking app. Think of Keep as a pad of digital sticky notes; while it lacks many of the advanced features you'll find in Google Docs, it is a great for basic things like a quick note, grocery list or random idea for an upcoming project or blog post.

Although the Keep notepad work as a place to jot down your to-do list in a pinch, you'll probably be happier with Google Tasks or a more robust to-do list or task management app.

Keep works with both personal Google Workplace (aka G Suite) accounts. The Keep Android app is available in the Google Play Store. iPhone and iPad users will find the Keep app in the App Store. And, like most Google services, Keep works in most web browsers. There's also a Google Keep web clipper extension in the Chrome Web Store.

Keep notes will sync across devices in real time as long as you're logged into the same Google account.

How to create notes in Google Keep

You can create five types of notes in Google Keep. Opening the app will display five icons at the bottom of your screen. From left to right, they are:

List - This option creates checkboxes in front of your list items.

- This option creates checkboxes in front of your list items. Drawing - This option is best for handwritten notes and drawings.

- This option is best for handwritten notes and drawings. Audio - The Audio option lets your record a voice note.

- The Audio option lets your record a voice note. Photo - Add a photo to Google Keep, which can then be annotated.

- Add a photo to Google Keep, which can then be annotated. Regular - Create a generic text note.

To create a note, simply tap the appropriate icon to create a note of that type.

Important tips

Each note type has a Title field. Filling this out will add a bold header to your note on the home screen.

field. Filling this out will add a bold header to your note on the home screen. If you want to combine notes (e.g., add a photo to a checklist or a recording to a drawing), open a note and tap the plus button at the bottom left of your screen to bring up a list of options.

at the bottom left of your screen to bring up a list of options. To archive or delete a note, long-press on it and tap the Vertical Ellipses menu in the top right of your screen. Then tap Archive or Delete. These notes can be accessed by tapping the Hamburger menu in the top left of your screen, then tapping Archive or Trash.

How to set a reminder in Google Keep

The Google Keep app has a simple reminder function, which can trigger at a time or location. The location reminder is perfect for situations like bringing up your shopping list when you arrive at the grocery store.

Long press on a note on the home screen. Tap the alarm bell button in the top right corner of your screen. Select the Time or Place tab. Enter your details and tap Save.

If you're already in a note, the reminder button can be accessed in the top left of your screen. It's got a slightly different UI when accessed here, but the functionality is identical.

How to collaborate and share notes in Google Keep

Google Keep has multiple features for sharing and collaboration. This is perfect if you shop with someone else, want to send a drawing to a friend, or need to send a voice memo to a colleague.

How to share notes in the mobile app:

Long press on a note. Tap the Vertical Ellipsis button at the top right corner of your screen. Tap Send. Choose a suggested contact or app. Tapping a messaging app will bring up a list of contacts to share with.

Sharing a note this way will send a formatted copy (e.g., sharing a photo note will just send the photo). If you want to add someone to the original Google Keep note, you'll want to add them as a collaborator.

How to add a collaborator to a note

Open a note. Tap the Vertical Ellipsis button at the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap the Collaborator button. Enter the email address of the recipient. Tap Save.

All collaborators on a note will have their profile picture shown below the note. To remove a collaborator, tap their profile icon at the bottom of the note, then tap the X button next to their name.

How to organize and customize notes in Google Keep

There are plenty of ways to manage and customize notes in Google Keep. It's worth taking the time to do so, as the app can become cluttered otherwise.

Labels – Long press on a note and tap the Label button in the top right of your screen. You can search and sort your notes by label.

– Long press on a note and tap the button in the top right of your screen. You can search and sort your notes by label. Drag & Drop – Long press on a note and drag it to change its location on Google Keep's homepage.

– Long press on a note and drag it to change its location on Google Keep's homepage. Pins – Long press on a note and tap the P in button at the top right of your screen. Pinned notes will always appear first on the homepage.

– Long press on a note and tap the button at the top right of your screen. Pinned notes will always appear first on the homepage. Views – On the Google Keep homepage, tap the button to the left of your profile picture. This will change the view between Single-column and Multi-column .

– On the Google Keep homepage, tap the button to the left of your profile picture. This will change the view between and . Color – Long press on a note and tap the Palette button at the top right of your screen. Tap on a color to change the note's background.

– Long press on a note and tap the button at the top right of your screen. Tap on a color to change the note's background. Background – Open a note and tap the Palette button at the bottom left of your screen. Scroll right to select a background for your note

Additional features you'll want to try

While Google Keep may not be as powerful as some other popular note apps, its part of the Google ecosystem and plays well with other Google services. Here are a few of the Keep integrations to try.

When you create a reminder in Keep, it automatically syncs with your Google Calendar. The reminder will be added to your default calendar. If you use a G Suite and personal Google account on the same device, you'll need to tweak the settings and make sure your Workplace administrator has enabled all of Keep's features.

If you're capturing ideas for a paper or project, you'll be happy to know that you can access your Google Keep notes directly in Google Docs. Simply open the side panel in Google Docs and drag images from Keep directly into your document. If you have hundreds of notes, you can quickly find using the search bar in the side panel—it's just as powerful as a Google search, but only sifts through your text and audio notes.

Did you know Keep seamlessly integrates with the Google Assistant? If you use a Google Nest Hub, simply say "Hey Google, take a note." You can also use the same phrase on your phone or within the Google App.

Take notes quickly and easily with Google Keep

Google Keep is a fantastic app that lets you quickly create, edit, and share notes. If you've just got a new Android phone, Google Keep alongside the best Android apps will help you get the most out of your phone.