Google Fiber and Webpass are high-speed broadband internet services, one offers a wired connection via fiber optic cable, while the other uses millimeter-wave wireless transmission over antennas. Each type of Google Fiber or GFiber service provides fast and dependable internet connections along with gigabit speed. We explain each broadband service and dig into why Google provides internet instead of focusing solely on its search engine.

What is Google Fiber?

Google Fiber is a high-speed internet provider available in some metropolitan areas, currently 21 cities in 14 states. Google continues to grow, with eight more cities and two additional states coming soon, but availability is sparse compared to broadband services offered by cable TV and telephone companies.

Google knows everyone likes a bundle deal. Besides an internet connection, Google Fiber also offers an optional phone service. For TV, Google suggests using Chromecast and a streaming service for a more affordable and diverse selection.

Google installs a physical line to each subscriber's home to maximize speed and reliability. Within the home, Google mounts a Fiber Jack box to a wall, providing Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi to deliver internet to your computers, phones, and other devices.

Chromebooks usually don't have Ethernet ports, but a USB to Ethernet adapter will ensure the best speed possible.

What is Webpass?

Webpass is another broadband internet service provided by Google. The full name is Google Fiber Webpass, and it's built on Google Fiber's backbone but relies on wireless technology to provide an internet connection to each subscriber within apartments and other high-occupancy buildings.

It uses point-to-point millimeter wave (mmWave) transmissions. You might recognize mmWave since 5G uses a similar technology. Webpass is different because it uses fixed antennas for reliable internet and consistent speed.

Where is Google Fiber available?

Google Fiber only serves a few areas. You'll find a list of cities on the service's website. To find out if you can subscribe to Google Fiber in your location, enter your address on the Check availability web page. The fastest Google Fiber downloads, 5Gbps to 8Gbps, can be found in Kansas City, West Des Moines, Salt Lake City, and Provo. Only some addresses within these cities support these speeds. To check Multi-Gig availability, use Google Fiber's FAQ web page for that service.

Which Google Fiber service is faster?

Google Fiber's plans vary by location but speeds from 1Gbps to 8Gbps (gigabits per second) are possible. Businesses have access to 250Mbps (megabits per second) and 1Gbps speeds.

Google didn't skimp on its wireless service. Google Fiber Webpass offers fast 1Gbps speeds. Some areas have the option of a 100Mbps Google Fiber plan called Neighborhood 100, limited to households earning less than $40,000 annually.

Why are my Google Fiber speeds slow?

The hardware you use affects the responsiveness and speed of your internet connection. Unlike some internet service providers, Webpass and Google Fiber offer the same top speed for uploads and downloads. If you pay for 1 Gig service, one gigabit per second is possible in both directions if your hardware supports that speed.

A Google Fiber support document says direct Ethernet connection is usually the fastest for computers, typically with 930Mbps to 2Gbps speeds. An older Ethernet adapter or cable can limit rates to 100Mbps. An Ethernet adapter offers 400Mbps for USB 2.0 and 930Mbps for USB 3.0.

A Google Fiber subscription includes a Wi-Fi 6 or 6E mesh router to provide a good signal throughout your home. If your computer supports Wi-Fi 6, 700Mbps uploads and downloads are possible. The newer Wi-Fi 6E can support 2.4Gbps. An older Wi-Fi 5 adapter will be slower, reaching 195Mbps to 585Mbps.

For mobile devices, Wi-Fi capability and processing power are the limiting factors. Android phones and iPhones can upload and download at 500Mbps when connected to Google Fiber using Wi-Fi 6. With Wi-Fi 5, that drops to between 180Mbps and 390Mbps. If you're holding on to an older phone, it will be slower, with maximum speeds of 32Mbps to 90Mbps.

How much does Google Fiber cost?

Google Fiber has several plans, and the costs vary. Faster connections cost more. The Google Fiber 1 Gig plan costs $70 per month. Google Fiber Webpass is the same price, but if you choose an annual plan, it drops to $63 monthly. The Google Fiber 2 Gig plan is twice as quick but only costs a little more at $100 per month. The Google Fiber Multi-Gig service starts at $125 for 5 Gig and $150 for 8 Gig internet. If you qualify for the government's Affordable Connectivity Program, Google Fiber costs $30 less.

Where the service is available for offices, Google Fiber Business comes in 250 Meg and 1 Gig plans at $100 and $250 per month, respectively. Some locations have a Neighborhood 100 service that's $20 each month. This plan is only available to households earning up to $40,000 annually.

Google Fiber Phone service adds $10 to the monthly bill, plus international calling charges. Calls to Canada and Puerto Rico are free. You can also make a call over Wi-Fi using your Android phone. Google Fiber used to offer a TV service, but Google suggests a subscription to YouTubeTV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling instead.

Why does Google offer internet service?

Google knows every delay erodes the productivity and fun of using the internet. To get the most out of the internet, we need the connection to be quick and dependable. Faster is always better, and reliability is a must. Google cares about your internet satisfaction because it operates the world's most popular search engine. For most people, Google Search is where their internet journey begins. You have questions, and a Google search provides the answers. When you use Google's primary service, it earns advertising revenue.

Combining Google's need for ongoing, fast-paced search engine traffic with your desire for better internet service led to the creation of Google Fiber. That initiative demonstrated gigabit speeds were possible as far back as 2010 when Google Fiber launched.

What if Google Fiber isn't available?

Many internet providers offer broadband packages similar to Google Fiber, and gigabit internet availability is widespread. However, Google's efforts may have been instrumental in spurring demand for faster upload and download speeds. Even if you can't get Google Fiber in your area, you may have benefited from its rollout. There's a good chance an internet service provider in your area offers affordable, high-speed broadband internet.