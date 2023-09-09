Modern smartphones have a few connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G. However, connecting a new device can be confusing, especially for people unfamiliar with the device pairing process. Imagine the frustration of setting up your new wireless earbuds and struggling to connect them. However, if they're compatible with Google Fast Pair, connecting them to your Android device or Chromebook is a seamless task that's completed in seconds.

First, let's look at what Google Fast Pair is before seeing how to use it to connect a new Bluetooth device to your phone or tablet.

What is Google Fast Pair

To work, Google Fast Pair uses two technologies your device must have: Bluetooth Low Energy and Android location services. This allows it to detect nearby devices and notify you when one is ready to be paired. The feature works on Android phones and tablets, along with Chromebooks and Android TVs running Android 6.0 and above.

In addition to making device pairing easier, Google Fast Pair comes with underlying advantages that most people don't know about. The first is that using Google Fast Pair brings Find My support to your accessory, making it easier to locate if you lose it. In addition, the functionality allows you to sync your paired accessories to your Google account, making it easier to connect to your other Android devices and Chromebooks.

If you've ever used AirPods, it's easy to see the resemblance between Google Fast Pair and how Apple's wireless earbuds work. Now that you know what Google Fast Pair is, let's see how to use it to pair your devices.

How to use Google Fast Pair

Even though Google Fast Pair is an advanced feature, it's easy to use and doesn't require specific skills. The steps to use Google Fast Pair to connect a new accessory to your phone, tablet, Android TV, or Chromebook are seamless. Before you start, make sure the device you plan to use is compatible with Google Fast Pair, as it won't work otherwise.

Turn on your smartphone, tablet, Chromebook, or Android TV. Make sure Bluetooth is on. Turn on the accessory you want to connect and put it in pairing mode. The steps depend on the device type, as some require you to press and hold the power button on each earbud, while some may have a different process. If you're unsure, check the user guide to confirm how it's done. Once your accessory is in pairing mode, bring it closer to the Android device or Chromebook you want to pair it with. A pop-up appears on your screen, prompting you to connect to the device. Close Tap Connect to pair the devices. Once the pairing process is completed, you may receive a notification to download a companion app for your device. This may not necessarily be the case, depending on whether your manufacturer has one. In any case, this step is optional, as this type of software typically allows you to control more advanced settings, including equalizer settings, and customize the controls, but isn't required to use your accessory.

What to do if Google Fast Pair doesn't work

There may be different reasons for Google Fast Pair not to work. Troubleshooting it is relatively straightforward and may often be as simple as turning both devices on and off and trying the process again. It's also essential to ensure your accessory is in pairing mode and Bluetooth is turned on for your device, as these may be why Fast Pair isn't working.

If the process still isn't working, check that Fast Pair isn't deactivated on your device:

Open your device's settings. Search for Fast Pair. Tap Devices. Make sure Scan for nearby devices is turned on. Close

If this still doesn't do the trick, ensure Google Play Services notifications aren't turned off:

Open your device's settings. Go to Apps & Notifications. Tap Google Play Services. Tap Notifications and make sure notifications are turned on and allowed.

How to manage your devices with Google Fast Pair

Now that you've connected several devices using Google Fast Pair, let's see how to manage, rename, delete, and find them:

Open your device's settings. Search for Fast Pair. Tap Devices. Go to Saved Devices. From there, you can take different actions for each device: Forget to unpair the device.

to unpair the device. Rename the device to give it a more familiar name than the manufacturer's default one.

the device to give it a more familiar name than the manufacturer's default one. Find Device to locate your accessory, which can be useful for buds you may have lost. You can also prevent devices from being automatically saved to your account by turning off Automatically save devices.

Pair your accessories frustration-free!

Google Fast Pair makes it easier to connect new devices to your smartphone, tablet, Android TV, and Chromebooks, and it brings extra features, allowing you to synchronize them across devices and locate them using Google's Find Device solution. If you're unfamiliar with the latter, check out our guide on how to locate your lost device, which works on Android smartphones and tablets, as well as accessories compatible with Google Fast Pair.