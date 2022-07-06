Google Duo is an easy way to stay connected with family and friends wherever you go

Apps, by design, make our lives easier; however, the influx of apps sort of makes it harder because there are so many choices. To make things even more complicated, several companies put out similar applications. Video calling has become a necessity for many people, from connecting with family to holding business meetings, and the most popular options were easily Zoom, FaceTime, and Google Hangouts. While Hangouts has been discontinued, Google Duo maintains a solid interface for video calling for all Android and iOS users.

What is Google Duo?

In short, Google Duo is an application that allows video calling, very similar to FaceTime for iOS users. Unlike FaceTime, Google Duo works on both iOS and Android mobile devices. Released in August 2016, Google Duo allows you to host or join a video call with up to 32 participants, making it an ideal option to rival Zoom for family or informal meetings. In 2022, Google Duo will be merging with Google Meet, allowing users to freely take calls on their computers or phone. Thankfully, Google will be making the merge seamless for the user.

Google Meet works very similarly to Google Duo; however, the app was specifically designed for companies. Google Duo, on the other hand, has a much broader appeal extending a video invite to pretty much any social group, from two friends chatting to an entire party. Duo has pretty much replaced Google Meet, offering a few additional perks, like allowing you to contact others using their phone number instead of an email address.

Plus, Duo offers many benefits over Zoom and FaceTime, especially with the ability to call a person who does not have the application installed on their phone. As with any app, usage is easier when you know how it works.

Setting up Google Duo

The setup for this application takes only a few steps, so you can start taking and accepting video calls without much stress.

Download and Install Google Duo from the app store on an iOS or Android device. Agree to the pop-up that asks you to agree to their Terms and Conditions. Enter your phone number. Close Enter the verification number.

Your device may automatically enter your verification number.

Once you've entered the verification number, you will immediately see the main screen for the application. Congratulations, you can now make and receive video calls using Google Duo. Now that it is successfully installed and set up, you are ready for the customization stage.

How to manage your Google Duo preferences

As with any application, you can change your preferences in the Google Duo settings.

Tap on the three dots in the search bar menu. Select the settings option. 2 Images Close

Google offers two different locations for aesthetic settings, calls, and themes. They have default settings, so you can immediately start using the application if you prefer. However, you can adjust them to make your program match your desires.

How to adjust call settings

By adjusting the call settings, you will be able to make this application easier and more enjoyable to use. Duo Moments, for example, is a great way to add personal touches and memories during a family call. Here are a bunch of additional features you can use to enhance your call experience.

Knock Knock – This feature allows users to see live video while their device rings. It can be disabled if you do not want a preview of who is calling you.

– This feature allows users to see live video while their device rings. It can be disabled if you do not want a preview of who is calling you. Low Light Mode – This mode adjusts the lighting to make users more visible. It can be disabled if you only take calls in a well-lit area or prevent washing out.

– This mode adjusts the lighting to make users more visible. It can be disabled if you only take calls in a well-lit area or prevent washing out. Mirror Mode – This mode allows you to change how you see yourself, like looking in the mirror.

– This mode allows you to change how you see yourself, like looking in the mirror. Duo Moments – This feature allows you to take photos of the video call and share them with your group call.

– This feature allows you to take photos of the video call and share them with your group call. Data Saving Mode – This mode adjusts the video quality to limit data when not using Wi-Fi. Close

How to adjust theme

The theme setting allows you to decide if you want to always run the application in light mode, dark mode, or vary based on your system settings for the phone.

Close

Security and alerts settings

Duo offers three settings that offer more than aesthetics for your call. Instead, they adjust your notification preferences, allow you to save messages, and manage blocking callers.

Navigating message settings

The Save Messages option allows you to save any video, audio, or text message while using the application to your Duo folder. Google also allows captions for all messages with audio for recipients who are hard of hearing. Google will transcribe the message when this option is selected.

Close

Managing notifications on Google Duo

Google Duo gives you control over what notifications you receive.

Select Settings. Click on Notifications and choose whether you want to receive audible notifications. Select the Notification Categories to customize full notifications. 2 Images Close

Blocked Users

The blocked feature works like blocking a number on your phone. When you add a contact to this list, you will not receive any communication with the person. However, you can quickly remove them from the blocked list in the settings option when you select their name.

Close

Adjusting the settings allows your experience with Google Duo to be enjoyable instead of frustrating. You will be able to tailor calls to different needs, and prevent unwanted calls from coming in. You are now ready to start making calls.

How to use Google Duo

You can click on the content search bar to see your contacts list. You can dial some numbers immediately, if they are in your contacts and have the application downloaded, while others need an invitation. However, this will change as Duo and Meet merge. Google has kept its users in mind by offering features that allow audio calls without video, as well as the features mentioned above including a low-light mode for dark environments, and a Knock Knock option as a Caller ID.

To make the app easier to use, they have added a shortcut feature, and if you want to just use your voice, Google Assistant can also make calls. Finally, every call is encrypted to maintain the privacy of all parties in the call. But that’s not all. Google Duo has a few additional features available during calls.

Available Features During Calls

Mute Button – Mutes your microphone

– Mutes your microphone Camera Button – This allows you to use either your front or rear camera.

– This allows you to use either your front or rear camera. Effects – Filters and animations add personality to your video call or message.

– Filters and animations add personality to your video call or message. Family Mode – Provides a doodle board and hides buttons children may push during a call (such as mute and hang-up).

– Provides a doodle board and hides buttons children may push during a call (such as mute and hang-up). Auto-framing – Keeps you centered during the video call.

Now that you have all the details, here's how to make a call.

Search for a contact or start typing a phone number. If they are not using Google Duo, you will see an invite box that will send them an invitation to download the app. Select the call button to make your call or leave a message. 2 Images Close

Video calling is the default option, but you can switch to voice only or message. The message option allows you to send your recipient a quick video, audio, or text message.

How to start a group call

Google Duo supports up to 32 people on a group call worldwide. Here's how to get your call started,

Select the "create group" option and select your recipients, or add people to an ongoing call. 2 Images Close If you want to call the same group regularly, you can name the group for faster calling.

Face-to-face connection, anywhere

Google Duo is a simple video calling application that works for anyone with a phone number. The minimalist design allows it to work seamlessly with any device, including a web browser. It is ideal for connecting with friends and family or holding team meetings. So, Google Duo makes it easy whether you are calling your grandma or starting a huddle. After you become a Duo master, you might want to transition from using your phone to using your smart TV for your next video call.