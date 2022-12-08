Digital threats have become increasingly clever. Even the most tech-savvy people can be caught off guard. Some high-visibility users and organizations are at greater risk of targeted cyberattacks, which means a greater need for vigilance. For these groups, Google's Advanced Protection Program provides an extra layer of protection.

Google's Advanced Protection Program protects users from targeted online attacks. This free service offers additional security measures related to phishing, web browsing, and app permissions.

What does Google Advanced Protection Program do?

There are lots of security features that fall under the Advanced Protection umbrella. These features contribute to phishing protection, web browsing safety, and app permissions security. Here's a brief overview of each security category.

Phishing protection

Phishing is a type of digital scam that involves sending emails that claim to be from a false source. Often the goal is to acquire sensitive information like passwords or bank account information. Have you ever ignored an email from a down-on-their-luck 'prince' asking for a loan? That's called phishing.

Gmail has great screening and blocking tools to help avoid phishing emails. Look for warnings on suspicious emails in your inbox. Advanced Protection adds another layer of safety by requiring a security key when signing in to your Google account. This makes it harder for nefarious parties to use your login information.

Web browsing

Safe Browsing on Google Chrome is a great example of how Google makes web browsing a safer experience. This feature is available without the use of Advanced Protection and improves security by flagging or blocking downloads from risky websites.

Advanced Protection's version of this feature is more thorough. It performs stringent checks before each download and notifies you of potentially harmful files. Additionally, only app downloads from verified stores (like the Play Store) and your device manufacturer's app store are allowed.

Personal data security

It's common to have sensitive personal information stored in your Google account. It makes sense to be careful with who is granted access. Signing up for new apps or services often involves a request for access to certain information in your Google account. Most of the time, this is fine, but attackers can impersonate legitimate third parties to gain access. Advanced Protection allows only Google apps or verified third-party apps to access your Google account data, and only with your express permission.

Who should use Google Advanced Protection Program?

The Google Advanced Protection Program is recommended for journalists, activists, business executives, and people inolved in the elections process. Influencers and other people who are highly visible online also benefit from the Google Advanced Protection Program

How to sign up for Google Advanced Protection Program

Google's Advanced Protection Program is free and only takes a few minutes to set up. You need to do a few things before Advanced Protection can take effect.

You need a security key

Before signing up for Advanced Protection, you need a security key. Google recommends that you have two. Security keys can look different, but think of them like small thumb drives that help you sign in with extra security. Advanced Protection walks you through the setup process when you enroll.

The good news is that most Android phones and iPhones have a built-in security key. Google has a page that details how to use your phone's built-in security key, which should get you on the right path. You can also purchase separate security keys that plug into your device. Just make sure they are FIDO® compliant. These keys generally run from twenty to seventy dollars. Google recommends starting your search with their Titan security key.

Add email address and phone to your Google account

This preparation step is simple. Make sure any Google account you want to enroll in Advanced Protection has an email address and phone number attached to it. This is important for verification and recovery purposes. Once you have a security key and a Google account that's ready to go, you can get started with Advanced Protection.

How to enroll in Google Advanced Protection Program

You're ready to sign up for Advanced Protection. Follow these steps to get started.

Read through the Google Advanced Protection Program FAQ. Click Get started in the upper-right corner. Click through and follow the enrollment instructions. Follow the instructions to register your security key. Complete the enrollment.

Once you've completed these steps, your Google account will operate with Advanced Protection. Turning this feature off is simple if you change your mind. Navigate to Google account settings > Security > Advanced Protection Program > Unenroll.

Prioritize your online security

Digital security is an important part of using technology. Anyone who spends a lot of time online can benefit from using extra security measures. Google's Advanced Protection Program is a great service for people looking to boost their digital security. It's also a great idea to learn how to use 2FA on your online accounts.