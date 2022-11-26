A good chart, graph, or map can make all the difference. This is true whether you're following election results or reviewing the health data collected by your Android smartwatch. In the past, data visualization was a time consuming task and required a basic understanding of a coding language like JavaScript or R.

Fortunately, times have changed and there are plenty of low- or no-code data visualization tools available. Some tools help create dynamic, interactive charts, including Tableau and Microsoft Power BI.

Although Google doesn't have a consumer-facing data visualization tool its own data visualization plaform, it works with the London-based Flourish to provide free access to newsrooms.

What is Flourish?

Flourish is a powerful data-visualization tool made by a team of software engineers, data visualization experts, and data journalists. It helps the less technologically inclined create high-end visualizations and stories quickly using any data that can be placed in a spreadsheet. This data can represent anything: time, population, location, or whatever else you wish to display.

Source: Flourish

Although Flourish officially launched in 2018, the company was already working with major news and humanitarian organizations like the BBC and World Health Organization in 2016. In 2017, Flourish partnered with Google News Lab to provide free team accounts to all newsrooms worldwide. Free training for newsrooms was also provided through the Google News Initiative training center. Canva, a popular graphic design platform, acquired Flourish in 2022.

Since those early beginnings, Flourish has been regularly updated with new templates and capabilities, letting businesses, publishers, and newsrooms illustrate data and trends in new and engaging ways. Now, anyone can access Flourish for free, though there are paid tiers that unlock even more-powerful data visualization options.

What can Flourish do?

The tools offer an extreme amount of flexibility, giving you control over how you display data. It allows you to create animated charts that show multiple variables at once. The results are easily embeddable within most websites, automatically resizing based on the user's screen size and device.

Source: Flourish

For example, the Flourish chart embedded below shows multiple countries' urban populations, animated over time. It also contains a legend indicating which continent the nation is part of and a counter at the bottom tallying the world's total urban population. All of this was created without coding. All that was required was entering the data, filling in some fields, and making some adjustments to the design.

Flourish isn't limited to showing one visualization at a time. Multiple visualizations can be strung together to create an interactive slide show called a "story." Stories allow you to create narratives with your data, seamlessly connecting each slide with animations. An example of a Flourish story can be seen below.

Flourish also lets you show data on a map, and you can use stories to change and animate the map to illustrate the data. You can also upload voice-overs to help explain the data being shown. The addition of voice-overs can make a visualization seem like a video file, with the added benefit of allowing users to interact with the illustration as it animates. Click the play button below for an example of a Flourish story that makes use of these features:

Flourish has dozens of pre-made templates for you to choose from and combine. It also allows you to upload custom maps. You can even design your own templates. However, that requires Flourish's software development kit and some coding knowledge.

What can you do with the free version of Flourish

Even if you're not part of a newsroom, you can sign up for a free account and take advantage of some of Flourish's powerful capabilities. You can choose from more than 150 free templates, and there's no limit to the number of projects you're allowed to create. These projects can be published and embedded on your website.

The free templates include animated bar chart races, line chart races, gauge charts, scatter charts, and other sorts of graphs, maps, and tables.

There is one major limitation to the free version of the product: Every project must be hosted on Flourish's site.

What do the paid versions of Flourish let you do?

If you want to create data visualization for a large business, it's probably worth looking into the paid versions of Flourish.

Be advised: the paid versions of Flourish are pricey and designed with businesses in mind rather than individual users. The Publisher tier, which costs $999 per month for 10 users, gives you access to additional premium templates, lets you host embeds on your servers, and gives you access to "scrollytelling." Scrollytelling is a feature that lets you show different slides as you scroll down the screen.

The Publisher tier also lets you access live data from Google Sheets, create custom themes, and create password-protected visualizations that aren't accessible by the general public.

Flourish also offers an Enterprise plan, though it doesn't list its cost publicly. This plan lets you host fonts and additional design elements to use in your visualizations, along with an analytics connector that syncs with a company's existing analytics system. It also gives access to priority account and project support, security features, and the developer SDK.

How to use data with Google

If you want to use Flourish or another data visualization tool, you'll first have to learn how to store and organize data. Flourish, like most forms of data visualization, makes use of spreadsheets. It pays to learn how to use spreadsheets effectively if you want to use Flourish to its fullest. Google Sheets is an effective and convenient spreadsheet program, and we have a guide on Google Sheets tips and tricks that's worth checking out.