It is a well-known fact in the modern world that commercial cellular networks are often overwhelmed in times of national or global crisis. To circumvent these issues, governments have created their own communication channels. While the idea is theoretically valid, the fast proliferation of radio technologies has somehow created the opposite problem, with more than 10,000 proprietary radio networks currently being used by public safety teams across the U.S. With such a large number of radio networks, public safety teams across the nation sometimes struggle to communicate and work together, and that was why the First Responder Network Authority was invented. Let's talk about what FirstNet is, how it works, and why you should care.

What is FirstNet?

The First Responder Network Authority was created by Congress in 2012 as part of the Middle-Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act (PDF) and based on recommendations from the 9/11 Commission Report. The legislation aimed to bring together private sector resources, infrastructure, expertise, and economies of scale with government resources to create, deploy, and operate a first-responder network.

Additionally, also in 2012, Congress passed the Spectrum Act, which exclusively reserved 20 MHz of highly desirable spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band (commonly referred to as Band 14) for emergency communications. For context, low-band spectrum frequencies offer several advantages, such as the ability to better penetrate walls and other obstacles, thus ensuring excellent coverage for vital services.

Along with the 2012 legislation, the U.S. government also entered a contractual agreement with AT&T, tasking the communications giant with the creation of a network designed to meet a 99.99% service availability goal. At the time of writing, FirstNet claims to have reached this objective thanks to AT&T’s strategy that gives FirstNet users access to all bands on the AT&T network with priority over non-FirstNet users.

Who can use FirstNet?

FirstNet-approved organizations primarily include law enforcement, fire protection services, emergency planning, and emergency medical services. The list is fairly broad, and also counts organizations that provide medical care, mitigation, remediation, overhaul, clean-up, restoration, and other services during or after a disaster. For more information about eligibility and use cases, you can check this page from the Two Way Direct website.

In terms of pricing, FirstNet offers three unlimited data plans. Two of them, costing $44.99 and $39.99 a month, respectively, are smartphone plans and include unlimited talk, text, and data. The more expensive also offers unlimited hotspot and tethering capabilities. The third plan is data-only and costs $40 a month with unlimited data, mobile hotspot, and tethering. AT&T also has three 'mobile-pooled' data plans, and you can learn more about them here.

What devices support FirstNet?

Now you know what it FirstNet is and what legal entities are able to apply for it, but you may be wondering if the network is compatible with your Android devices. To achieve the highest level of compatibility with the FirstNet network ('FirstNet Trusted'), devices need to meet its technical requirements, pass certifications, support band 14 and receive approval and an extra level of certifications by qualifying commercial and emergency response users.

However, there are other two categories of devices that are (to some extent) compatible with FirstNet. The first one is 'FirstNet Ready' devices, which meet the network's technical requirements, have passed the necessary certifications, and support band 14. The third category of devices compatible with AT&T's emergency service network is 'FirstNet Capable'. These phones satisfy most requirements of the 'FirstNet Trusted' minus the extra certification by qualifying commercial and emergency response users.

Commercial Android phones that are FirstNet Ready include the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22 line, and the Motorola One. The full list of supported devices is available on the FirstNet site.