Along with the standbys "hardware" and "software," the digital world has long used a third description called "firmware." While firmware has been around for several years, it's not always clear to the average user what it refers to or how it differs from previous definitions for software.

Let's clear things up with a close look at firmware, how it works, and how everyday users interact with it on phones and other devices. When we're done, you'll know what it means and how integral it is to our electronics.

What is firmware?

Hardware refers to the physical components of our computing devices, while software refers to the actual programs written for devices using code. Pretty simple, right? But there's also firmware, a specific kind of software that every electronic device needs.

Firmware describes the base level of software needed to operate a device when it's turned on. It's the code that controls the essentials electronics need to perform their core functions, like starting up, turning screens on, connecting to other devices, and so on. Because firmware is important, it's stored in secure, nonvolatile memory. If firmware is ever deleted, it could render the device inoperable. If you've tapped into the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) or the newer UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) on your computer to change settings or reboot, you've controlled part of the firmware.

While the term isn't used as often as hardware and software among average users, firmware also has a long history. The term dates back to a phrase coined by Ascher Opler in the late 1960s to describe software that was integral to operating hardware.

Examples of firmware

Firmware tells hardware what to do, so if you have a piece of hardware, there's firmware built into it. That means almost all electronics have firmware, and you'll find plenty of examples around your house. Firmware helps operate things like:

Keyboards

Refrigerators

Thermostats

Washing machines

Any smart devices like smart lights

Speaker systems

Alarm clocks

Computers

Digital cameras

GPS trackers

Electronic watches

Does my Android phone have firmware on it?

Absolutely. Firmware is loaded onto your Android phone before anything else. Firmware tells your phone to boot up, turn on the display, and test out components like speakers and the camera to make sure they're operational. It makes sure the different pieces of your Android phone are on and working together.

What's the difference between firmware and an operating system?

Firmware may sound like the OS or operating system that allows you to control your devices, but there are differences. Firmware operates at a lower level than the operating system, interacting with hardware more directly. In many computers, after the firmware has been turned on and connected the hardware, it boots up the operating system and lets it take over. When you see the login screen, the firmware's job is probably already done.

However, not all devices need an operating system to work. Your air conditioner or computer mouse doesn't typically require that level of interaction. For the simplest devices, firmware keeps running to ensure that your manual controls function like they should, sometimes called "bare-metal" firmware.

Are drivers a type of firmware?

Drivers are specialized software that control specific hardware components and connect them to the OS. They're typically considered parts of the OS and not exactly firmware, although you may sometimes see drivers referred to as firmware. However, drivers are generally much easier for users to check, replace, or update as needed. That brings us to another important point about firmware.

Firmware is typically stored in protected memory and may be read-only, so it isn't implemented with frequent changes in mind. Messing with firmware can brick a device! However, that doesn't mean firmware doesn't get updates. Sometimes, firmware is loaded in with bugs that need fixing, or sometimes, important updates change the way firmware works. Updates can help firmware make more reliable connections with external devices or add new features to allow users more control over settings.

Major system updates can include updates to firmware. Sometimes, this is rare, and sometimes, it can happen with every big OS update. The more complex the system, the more frequent firmware updates tend to be.

Is firmware secure and safe to use?

Firmware is usually harder for attackers to access with malware or other hacking attempts. Many barriers exist between typical OS functions and controlling and changing firmware. But when a firmware vulnerability crops up, it can cause huge problems. Firmware can provide direct access to hardware control, allowing attackers to deactivate all core security features, brick systems, or read sensitive data that isn't otherwise available to access.

Firmware vulnerabilities and attacks remain relatively rare, but the risk increases as our devices grow more complex. One avenue creating significant risk is remote server or device management, which can include remote access to firmware, known as RCE or Remote Code Execution. If you've ever heard of a "zero-day" vulnerability, those are frequently related to RCE flaws that allow criminal access to firmware.

Can any developer create firmware?

It takes some specialized training. For computers, many developers can create or help update firmware (often using languages like C++), but the code requirements may differ from other projects they've worked on.

For simpler devices, more training is required. Certified firmware engineers need a grasp of the hardware architecture, required device functions, and specific types of code manufacturers support. They often have as much in common with electrical engineers as they do with computer programmers and are sometimes called "embedded engineers."

Over time, firmware development has grown easier and often requires less hardware knowledge than before, but requirements still vary depending on the type of device.

The foundations of firmware

Now you know what firmware is and why it's important for nearly any electronic device you have. The future of firmware will be interesting. It's one branch of coding that's easy for AI to handle, although this also introduces new risks while hackers are always watching for the next core vulnerability. That's why firmware updates and bug fixes are important, especially on the new devices you may purchase.