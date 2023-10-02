Every day, we hear another reason why you need to stay on top of your digital privacy. With so many accounts and apps containing your personal information, keeping on top of it is nearly impossible. Facebook's Privacy Checkup tool helps you protect your personal information on Meta's most prominent platform, which is essential when considering how much information Facebook knows about you.

We walk you through what Privacy Checkup does, why you should use it, and how to use it. This service is available on all platforms Facebook is available on and syncs across all your devices. If you use Facebook on any modern Chromebook, you'll be ahead of the curve for staying secure online.

How does Privacy Checkup work?

Facebook's Privacy Checkup is a guide to all your privacy and security settings on Facebook. As Facebook has grown, so has the complexity of these settings. Privacy Checkup rounds them up in one convenient place, so you don't have to crawl through Facebook's menus to check your privacy and security settings.

Privacy Checkup groups these settings into five categories:

Who can see what you share.

How people can find you on Facebook (for example, by searching for your mobile number).

Password security and login alerts.

Websites where you use Facebook login.

Ad preferences.

Clicking these categories shows your current settings and walks you through how to tweak them.

Should you use Privacy Checkup?

Yes, you should. While you don't need to use Privacy Checkup to adjust your privacy and security settings on Facebook, it's easy to miss one when you search through Facebook's menus.

Privacy Checkup is a foolproof method to ensure you stay up to date on your Facebook account's security. We recommend using it once every few months.

How to use Privacy Checkup

To use Facebook Privacy Checkup, head directly to the Privacy Checkup page as long as you're logged in to Facebook on the device you're reading this on. Alternatively, you can access it manually by following the steps below.

Use Privacy Checkup on desktop

Open Facebook. Click your Profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Settings & privacy from the drop-down window. Click Privacy Checkup from the Settings & privacy drop-down window.

Use Privacy Checkup on mobile

On the Facebook mobile app for iOS and Android, you can access it using similar steps:

Open the Facebook app. Tap the three-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Settings. Tap Privacy Checkup. 2 Images Close

From here, on either a desktop browser or mobile app, you can start your Privacy Checkup from any of the five categories. Each one walks you through the steps you need to take to complete your Privacy Checkup.

How to set up a Privacy Checkup reminder

While we recommend performing a Privacy Checkup every few months, you can set an automatic reminder in case you forget.

Open Facebook. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen Tap Settings & privacy from the drop-down window. Click Privacy Checkup from the Settings & privacy drop-down window. Click the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Set up reminders from the drop-down menu. Set your preferred reminder interval. Click Save.

How to set up a Privacy Checkup reminder on mobile

Open the Facebook app. Tap the three-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Settings. Tap Privacy Checkup. 2 Images Close Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Set up reminders from the pop-up window. Select the radio button for your preferred reminder interval. 2 Images Close

Running a Privacy Checkup is the quickest and easiest way to keep your Facebook account's privacy and security settings up to date. However, there's one essential tool that is missing from Privacy Checkup. Setting up two-factor authentication on Facebook is the simplest way to stop malicious actors from accessing your account.