As long as people continue to use the internet, online privacy will remain a concern. While Appl's iPhone lineup and many of the top Android phones have built-in features to enhance privacy, those features do not always work with third-party apps. One privacy tool, end-to-end encryption, is becoming increasingly popular in messaging apps.

So what is end-to-end encryption, and how does it keep you safe from prying eyes? The simple answer is that when you write a message on your Android phone or another device, the app scrambles every message before it is sent. Only the person who receives the message can decode it. Even if a messaging app stores your scrambled message on its servers, it has no way of reading your message. The only person who can decode the scrambled message (theoretically, at least) is the person you sent your message to.

End-to-end encryption's public and private keys

Every person who uses end-to-end encryption has two numbers called "keys." They have a "public key" that anyone can see, along with a "private key" that remains secret from everyone, including the app. The public key is used to encode a message, and this encoded message can only be decoded using its corresponding private key.

For someone to send you an encrypted message, their phone uses your public key to encode the message automatically. Then, they send an incomprehensible string of gibberish over the internet, which your phone decodes using your private key.

The fancy math behind end-to-end encryption

The trick to the whole process is this: Figuring out someone's private key is borderline impossible using current technology. Generating the two keys involves using what's called a "one-way function." This one-way function is a calculation that is easy for a computer to perform but takes a huge amount of computing power to reverse. When these functions are performed on large-enough numbers, such as a 64-digit private key, reversing the function becomes nearly impossible.

Once someone finds out this private key (either through absurd luck, huge amounts of brute force, or by getting the user to share their key), decoding a message is simple. To solve this problem, many apps that use end-to-end encryption constantly change a user's public and private keys. Doing this means that discovering a single private key only results in a few messages being decoded. All the rest remain gibberish.

End-to-end encryption is not perfect

All the encryption in the world doesn't prevent someone from grabbing your phone, opening the app with your password, and reading all your messages. It also doesn't prevent a company that claims to provide encryption from installing a backdoor that lets outsiders read your messages.

More ways to protect yourself

Encryption is one of many ways to keep your privacy intact online.