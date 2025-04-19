In 2023, Samsung announced that it was working with Google and others to create a new spatial audio format. Immersive Audio Model and Formats was pitched as "the first open source-based audio technology standard adopted by" the Alliance for Open Media, the consortium that developed the royalty-free AV1 video coding format and the derivative AVIF image format.

Early this year, Samsung announced that the new format, now branded Eclipsa Audio, will be supported on the company's 2025 TVs and soundbars, initially in select YouTube videos. Google's said it intends to bake Eclipsa Audio support into Chrome later this year, and that eventually, it'll be baked into right AOSP. Here's what you need to know.

What exactly is Eclipsa Audio?