Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services around. Subscribers can binge a vast and exclusive catalog of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic films and TV shows for an affordable monthly subscription. However, with so many subscription streaming services competing for your business, accessing your preferred entertainment can be expensive. After reading this article, you'll know whether Disney Plus is the right platform for you and your streaming device. If it isn't, you'll find free streaming services if you want to cut down on costs.

What content does Disney Plus have?

Disney+ content is what you'd expect. It's Disney, but a lot more. That's because, over the last 20 years, Disney has strengthened its offerings through network and production company acquisitions. And with each acquisition, Disney gained a library of content and intellectual property. Here's a rundown of the content you'll find exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ content

Disney Originals: The Walt Disney Company has been producing movies since 1927. That's almost 100 years of original, childhood-defining, exclusive animated entertainment, not to mention all the live-action remakes. Below are some popular examples:

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pinocchio

The Jungle Book

Beauty and the Beast

3 Images Close

Pixar: Over a decade before Disney's streaming platform launched, it acquired animation juggernaut Pixar for $7.4 billion. As Disney CEO Bob Iger said, buying Pixar "put [Disney] on the path to achieving what I wanted to achieve, which is scale when it comes to storytelling." For the casual viewer, Pixar represents almost every classic animated kid's film that Disney didn't make. Here are a few examples:

Toy Story

Monsters Inc

Finding Nemo

Luca

Soul

Marvel Studios: This is probably what Iger meant when he talked about scale. The parent company bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4 billion. This was a year after the release of Iron Man, which was the start of what is now referred to as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The expansive canon is now mostly only accessible to Disney+ subscribers outside of movie theaters and a couple of outliers. The Marvel franchise is the highest-grossing of all time, and the universe continues to expand with spin-off shows. Here are some examples of Marvel Studio's top streaming content:

Iron Man

Avengers

Guardians of the Galaxy

Loki

Black Widow

Lucasfilm: George Lucas, the creator who bought us Star Wars and Indiana Jones, decided to sell his company and the rights to his creations in 2012. Since then, Disney+ subscribers have had no shortage of Star Wars universe movies and episodic spin-offs. Just like with Marvel, Star Wars has become an interconnected movie and show network that is ever-expanding and evolving. And it's not slowing down with another film trilogy in production and a new Indiana Jones sequel. Here's a brief list of just some of the Star Wars content you can currently find on Disney+:

Star Wars (Episode 1-9)

The Mandalorian

Andor

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ahsoka

3 Images Close

21st Century Fox: Disney bought 21st Century Fox ahead of its streaming platform launch. This industry-shaking, $71 billion deal gave Disney ownership of Fox's TV and film assets. Here's a brief look at some award-winning Fox titles that are available on Disney+:

The Simpsons

Titanic

Avatar

Ice Age

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

National Geographic: Disney received a 73% stake in National Geographic as part of its 21st Century Fox acquisition. With it came a back catalog of highly respected documentaries to extend Disney+'s appeal to a broader audience. Here are a few to get you started:

Brain Games

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Hostile Planet

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

ABC/ESPN: This was one of Disney's earliest deals. It was finalized in 1995, and this is why you can access TV shows like Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy on Disney+. When Disney bought ABC, it also bought 80% of ESPN. Despite being a sports specialist, ESPN is the fifth most-watched TV network in America. ESPN+ is the network's associated streaming platform, and this has become a major part of Disney+'s bundle plans. Here's a reminder of some of the content that is now available with a Disney+ bundle because of this acquisition:

Modern Family

Grey's Anatomy

NFL

NBA

MLB

Hulu: Hulu competes with Disney+, though they are both controlled by the Walt Disney Company. Hulu includes R-rated shows and films, whereas most of Disney's content is rated PG-13, TV-14, or under. And Hulu has more to choose from, with over 2,500 movies compared to Disney's 750. However, Disney plans to fold its apps into a single platform. Below are some examples of the original Hulu content you can access via Disney+:

How I Met Your Father

The Handmaid's Tale

Tell Me Lies

Solar Opposites

American Horror Stories

Disney Plus pricing

When it launched in 2019, a Disney+ subscription would set you back $6.99 in the U.S. Below are the current prices (as of August 2023):

Subscription Type Price Disney+ (ad-supported) $7.99 per month Disney+ (ad-free) $10.99 per month Disney+ (ad-free) $110 per year Disney+ Duo (Disney+ and Hulu — ad-supported) $9.99 per month Disney+ Trio (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — ad-supported) $12.99 per month Disney+ Trio (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — ad-supported) $19.99 per month

Hulu Live is not available through a Disney+ bundle. However, if you go to Hulu directly, you can subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $69.99 per month.

Most of the prices in the table are due to increase in October 2023. Although the basic ad-supported subscription will remain the same, the commercial-free Disney+ will increase to $13.99. This still makes it cheaper than Netflix's ad-free service, which will set you back $15.49 per month.

How to watch Disney Plus

If you have a screen and internet access, you can probably access Disney+. However, you can get onto the streaming platform via your browser or mobile app. This is a TV and film platform, which is why it's also compatible with a range of TV platforms, including:

Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Fire HD devices

Chromecast

Apple TV

Samsung Smart TVs

LG webOS TVs

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Roku devices

Xfinity Flex

Disney+ apps are also downloadable on Android, iPhone (iOS), PlayStation 5, and Xbox One. Disney+ is available on most TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, eliminating the need for a specialized device for access.

However, it's not yet a globally available service. At the time of writing, it is available in around 100 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Disney Plus enhanced features

Here are some of the enhanced features that come with Disney+:

Profiles: You can set up seven profiles per subscription. The platform treats each profile as an individual household member. That means that settings like program autoplay and subtitle defaults are set at the profile level. Each profile has a personal name and avatar, and users are offered program recommendations based on their viewing behavior.

Parental controls: With profile settings come parental controls. Adults can PIN protect their profiles to stop younger family members from accessing inappropriate content. Also, kids' profiles can be set with content limits based on age ratings.

Downloads: Disney+ allows you to download unlimited shows and movies to watch offline, but only if you have an ad-free subscription. The features are unavailable with the basic subscriptions.

GroupWatch: With GroupWatch, you can sync your watching with friends and family, even when you're apart. It may not be immediately obvious how to use this feature, so review the support site for guidance.

Accessibility: Captions, subtitles, and audio dubs are generally available in 16 languages, though the number of languages varies depending on the title and country.

Audio quality: The audio format varies depending on the title. A lot of content is available in 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos.

Video quality: The following options are available, depending on the title: Full HD, 4k Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced.

Alternatives to Disney Plus

Disney isn't the only company asking for a few dollars a month for total access to must-see content. It's easy to rack up a substantial monthly expense if you sign up for every platform that seems worthwhile. Here's a quick overview of what Disney's biggest competitors have to offer.

Netflix: Netflix is the streaming platform that started it all. Like Disney, Netflix offers an ad-supported subscription, which costs $6.99 per month. The standard ad-free service is priced at $15.49 per month. Unlike Disney, Netflix relies on acquiring the exclusive right to show films and TV shows for a limited time. Still, Netflix is responsible for some of the most impactful original content of recent years, including shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, The Witcher, and Squid Games.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video is a streaming platform that comes bundled with an Amazon Prime membership at $15.99 per month. Amazon has invested heavily in original programming, including the Rings of Power, which cost $715 million to produce. It's also the best place to see established series like A League of Their Own and Phoebe Waller Bridge's Fleabag.

Max (FKA HBO Max): Max is a premium streaming service that features content from other WarnerMedia properties, such as DC Comics and Cartoon Network. Max has carved out a reputation for prestige programming. With titles like Lena Dunham's Girls and Issa Rae's Insecure, it's hard to argue with the label. And don't forget Game of Thrones, The Wire, Succession, and Chernobyl. Not bad for $15.99 per month.

Apple TV+: Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers original content produced by Apple for $6.99 per month. Fans of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show will be familiar with the platform, which is most easily accessed on Apple devices. While Android mobile devices are not supported, you can watch Apple TV+ through Android TV devices like Chromecast.

The future of Disney Plus

Disney+ strode into the market as a ready-made colossus. While Disney offers a comprehensive entertainment package, it stands alongside a vibrant array of streaming options, each with distinct offerings. Despite its popularity, it has consistently lost money since its launch. With price increases around the corner and intense competition, it's hard to say what the streaming landscape will look like in five years. Still, whatever the market looks like, Disney+ will be part of it.