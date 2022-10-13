Cloud gaming technology was introduced in 2000 at E3 with Game Cluster, later released in 2003. Unfortunately, cloud gaming never took off in the early 2000s, thanks to a lack of reliable infrastructure. It wasn't until Microsoft, Sony, and even Google came into the picture that game streaming went mainstream. The idea behind cloud gaming allows those without high-end hardware to play AAA titles without actually having to plunk down hard-earned cash on an applicable device; imagine playing Xbox One titles on your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Well, you definitely can, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, there are some caveats to cloud gaming services, so we are here to outline how that technology works and the benefits for Android gaming, all while highlighting the major cloud gaming platforms available today.

How cloud gaming works

You're essentially playing a game remotely. Games are hosted on remote servers and are streamed to your device. All the processing power to run these games depends on the virtual server, but your device needs to handle the internet bandwidth required. This is an acceptable trade for not having to install these games directly while saving cash by not having to purchase powerful/expensive hardware.

Source: Amazon

The downfall of playing games streamed from a server is the potential for high latency and dropped frames. When you press a button, there can be a perceptible delay with that action. That's a recipe for disaster when playing games that require high response times to function, so not every game will translate well when played over cloud gaming technology.

Cloud gaming relies heavily on your internet connection, so if your connection drops or isn't steady, your cloud gaming experience will vary. Not everyone will have the luxury/access to a dependable internet connection, which may lead to the downfall of depending on this technology for your primary gaming experience.

Streaming is great for Android

Mobile gaming includes limitations, one potentially is storage space, and the other is access to AAA titles released on the platform. Storage space is an issue for the general populace, and it isn't feasible to ever expect your storage space to match up to what you can get on a PC. Some PC games can take up to 50GB for the base install and grow even more with updates. In contrast, you'd prefer not to have your mobile games eating anywhere close to that much space; otherwise, we are forced to buy external memory and upgrade to more expensive (higher storage) base models.

As for porting triple AAA titles, the native game selection is paltry compared to platforms like PC, especially for AAA games. There aren't enough developers willing to pay for ports to the platform (when there are so many other platforms competing). And it is challenging to port over a triple AAA title; you have to scale it down and ensure it can run on most devices out there — not everyone has a high-end Android gaming phone, for example.

Source: Microsoft

So how do you alleviate these issues? The answer lies in cloud gaming technology. You don't have to download and install games with cloud gaming technology; you simply play them over an internet connection. This means your phone's specs don't really matter; you can play demanding games without the need for expensive hardware when streaming.

This is why cloud gaming technology could enable a future for Android gaming where specs don't matter as much as they do now, but we are not quite there yet. We still have to worry about battery life, whether your device can connect to 5G, and you'll also care if your screen can fit the cluttered mess for on-screen controls. Sometimes we don't want the hassle of forcing cloud gaming as a solution when it isn't quite ready, and we may opt into dedicated hardware, anyway.

Major cloud gaming services

Source: Microsoft

Many companies picked up on the emergence of cloud gaming technology and have become host/service providers for compatible devices and consoles. We've devised a small list containing the primary cloud gaming services available in 2022.

Hardware and peripheral manufacturers are also looking to make dedicated streaming hardware for gamers; we have some more prominent names like Logitech, Razer, and Verizon trying to hop on the bandwagon, along with a flurry of new gaming Chromebooks. But the jury is still out on whether any of these devices take off compared to the alternative, native high-end gaming hardware.

Cloud gaming paves the way for multi-platform gaming

It's challenging to keep up with maintaining and buying into expensive hardware like next-gen consoles, or sometimes you prefer your shiny new phone or tablet as an all-purpose device rather than anything specialized for gaming. So we need to draw on the available options, and there's a lot of untapped potential behind cloud gaming as a platform. Only time can tell if the best Android games make it onto more gaming spaces outside of mobile, which is precisely why cloud gaming is so handy; it's the easiest way to play AAA games while on the go.