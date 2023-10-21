Chromebooks are often referred to as low-cost alternatives to Mac and Windows computers. Google has been toying with an idea to better distinguish between low-end and high-end Chromebooks. The search giant recently announced the Chromebook Plus program to set the ground rules for manufacturers to earn the premium tag and deliver a better experience to ChromeOS users.

When you shop for a new Chromebook, you'll see two classifications for your shortlisted ChromeOS devices: a regular Chromebook or a Chromebook Plus. A Chromebook Plus carries high-end hardware and more functionalities to justify the "Plus" moniker. The aim is to simplify the purchase decision for end consumers so that they can pick a ChromeOS machine that meets their requirements.

Chromebook Plus requirements

To support Chromebook Plus features, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) need to meet the following criteria on their hardware:

CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 or above

Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 or above RAM: 8GB+

8GB+ Storage: 128GB+

128GB+ Webcam: 1080p+ (full HD+) with Temporal Noise Reduction

1080p+ (full HD+) with Temporal Noise Reduction Display resolution: Full HD or higher

Full HD or higher Display hardware: IPS or better panel

Google has done a commendable job of covering the basics of Chromebook Plus. However, the search giant misses out on minimum battery life claims or fast charging capacity on Chromebook Plus models. It would have added cherry on top and gave a peace of mind with a long battery life.

Manufacturers need to meet all requirements on their hardware to run premium Chromebook Plus features. They can't get away with meeting only several requirements. On rival platforms like Windows, Intel awards the Intel Evo badge to laptops that pass Intel's strict requirements.

Chromebook Plus features

Besides powerful specifications, Chromebook Plus unlocks advanced apps and features for productivity and creativity. You can enjoy the following functions with Chromebook Plus OS.

Superior webcam

Camera and video quality matter in your job interviews, group video calls, and when attending a seminar online. Google brings premium Google Meet features to Chromebook Plus.

The 1080p camera improves the video quality, while the built-in AI enhances the call clarity, adds background blur, fixes lighting, and prevents background noise with a single click. The add-ons aren't limited to Google Meet. You can enjoy these features on other video conferencing services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex. You can access these options from the Chromebook's app shelf.

AI photo editing features

Chromebook Plus devices get useful image-editing features in the Google Photos app. You can utilize a handy Magic Eraser tool to remove distractions from your photo. You can also apply the HDR effect to level up brightness and contrast and add a background blur to your existing photos.

Offline Google Workspace files

Thanks to File Sync on ChromeOS, you can download relevant Google Drive files for offline use and stay productive on the go. It's similar to OneDrive files on-demand on Windows. You don't necessarily need an active internet connection to open and edit your Google Workspace files.

While Google Photos' built-in editing tools are sufficient for most, professionals prefer creative apps like Adobe Photoshop and LumaFusion. The latter is a video editing software to create mesmerizing clips on your Chromebook.

Google offers three months of free Adobe Photoshop web and Express with new Chromebook Plus models. You also get 25% off on LumaFusion's one-time cost of $30. These apps work on standard Chromebooks, too. But you'll see a performance boost and an overall better experience with Chromebook Plus models.

Upcoming Chromebook Plus features

Google aims to add more features to Chromebook Plus with regular updates. You can expect to receive the following features on your eligible ChromeOS hardware in 2024.

AI writing editor

Whether you write an essay, a YouTube video description, or a post on a social media platform, you can right-click and use the AI editor to refine your text. You can even add some wit and emojis to generate trendy short-form content.

AI wallpapers

Google introduced AI wallpapers on the Pixel 8 series. The search giant will bring the same functionality to Chromebook Plus. You can create custom wallpapers with text prompts. ChromeOS will also let you generate an AI background for your upcoming video calls.

Apart from newly launched Chromebooks, several existing ChromeOS models from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are eligible to receive Chromebook Plus features via a software update.

You can go to Google's support page to find the existing laptops compatible with Chromebook Plus. The global OS update rolled out on October 17, 2023. Check our separate guide to check and install the latest ChromeOS updates.

Get ready for a premium ChromeOS experience

A ChromeOS device without a Chromebook Plus tag doesn't make it obsolete. It indicates low-end hardware on your Chromebook that should be good enough for a student or a casual consumer. If you regularly attend video calls, edit media files, or run several apps in the background, get one with a Chromebook Plus moniker. After you receive a new Chromebook, check our dedicated ChromeOS guide and top tips to familiarize yourself with Google's desktop OS.