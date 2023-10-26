Conscientious students are always looking for anything that helps them succeed, from stand-out Chromebooks for students to helpful e-reader apps. But aside from Google products and Amazon Kindles, an education technology company that's experienced rapid growth over the years can help students stress less and learn more. Odds are that anybody who went to college between 2007 and 2023 has heard of Chegg, at least in passing. But what is Chegg, and why the strange name?

Chegg is an education technology company that offers student services such as textbook rental and study help that's come far from its humble beginnings. But understanding all Chegg has to offer requires a bit more explanation.

What is Chegg?

Chegg, an educational technology company, provides students with physical textbook rentals, e-book rentals, a subscription-based study help service, textbook solutions for study purposes, and more.

The company began as the dream child of Iowa State University students Josh Carlson, Mike Seager, and Mark Fiddleke, who launched CheggPost (its original name before changing to Chegg) in late 2000 as a Craigslist-like message board website for college students. When Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra came aboard as co-founders, CheggPost hadn't taken off.

In 2005, Chegg launched as a textbook rental company and became incorporated with Rashid, Phumbhra, and Carlson as co-founders. In 2012, the company expanded to e-book rentals, and in 2013, Chegg went public. A year later, Chegg launched its Chegg Study service and Chegg Tutors. In the following years, Chegg introduced internship, writing, and math services, becoming the well-rounded student services edu-tech company it is today.

But what about the name? Per The New York Times, the co-founders of Chegg got the funny moniker from the philosophical paradox, "What came first, the chicken or the egg?" out of frustration with the age-old after-graduation problem — you can't get a job without experience, and you can't get experience without a job.

Chegg's Services:

Textbook rentals and purchases

E-book rentals

Textbook sales through GoRentals (an independent buyer separate from Chegg)

Textbook solutions

Expert Q&A tutoring

Chegg Math Solver

Chegg Writing (including Plagiarism Checker, Grammar Checker, expert proofreading, and instant citations)

Chegg Study

Chegg Study Pack

Chegg's Thinkful Bootcamp courses with career coaching

Chegg Honor Shield for educators giving online tests

Chegg Internships.com internship services

Chegg's Career Center blog

How Chegg's individual subscriptions work

Chegg offers individual subscription plans for student study services, depending on a consumer's needs. Each membership has a flat monthly subscription fee, while the bundle option incorporates several services.

Math Solver

Chegg's Math Solver offers solutions to math problems in pre-algebra, algebra, pre-calculus, calculus, and linear algebra. You can use a free version to get up to three daily solutions online (with ads) or on the app (without ads), along with a basic explanation of the math problem. The paid version, at $9.95 monthly, offers unlimited math help, basic explanations, explanations of sub-steps, ad-free usage on the app and the web, and a graphing calculator.

Chegg Writing

With Chegg Writing, you get writing help via unlimited paper scans, expert proofreading (for all subjects), plagiarism detection, grammar checks, and the ability to create and save citations in over 7,000 styles. The subscription also gets you feedback from experts on up to 30 papers per month. When coupled with other helpful student tools like Chrome reading mode for research or Android reading mode for listening, research papers don't have to look intimidating. You can sign up for a free three-day trial before committing to $9.95 monthly.

Chegg Study

Chegg Study is the name of a popular homework help service (and the name of the edu-tech company's app) that allows you to post questions you're struggling with and get answers in as little as 15 minutes. You can use Chegg Study on the web or with the app. Though slightly more expensive at $14.95 monthly, this membership provides expert support at all hours, explanations of solutions to problems, study tools, and test prep for your courses. Plus, you can post up to five new questions a month to get study help from experts.

You also get access to tutoring. When you post a question that hasn't been asked on Chegg, a Chegg tutor responds with a detailed answer within as little as 15 minutes.

Chegg Study Pack

The Chegg Study Pack incorporates all of Chegg's helpful study tools, including Chegg's Math and Writing services, plus Chegg Study's expert answers and study help. If you need access to more than one of Chegg's memberships, the Study Pack is the best value at $19.99 monthly.

As one of the most popular services offered by Chegg, the Chegg Study Pack bundles all the powerful features of Chegg Writing and Chegg Math, including its plagiarism checker and grammar help. You also get access to Chegg Study for your courses, and instead of Chegg Study's basic five new questions per month, you can post up to 20. You also get access to up to five solution titles per month for homework help.

Chegg's other services

Most of Chegg's other services require extra fees. Here's a breakdown of what each service costs and what you get for your money.

Chegg's Thinkful Bootcamp courses

You have to apply to a Thinkful course before you can begin, and the cost of this service varies depending on your chosen course. The price isn't listed on the information page, but according to a few online reviews, the cost ranges from about $5,000 to $16,000, and they offer payment plans. It also states on the website that you don't have to pay your tuition until you've been hired in your chosen field.

Chegg's Honor Shield

Honor Shield is free to use if you're an educator in the US, Canada, or the UK. First, you need to verify you're an educator, a process that takes up to five days. Then you can upload exams for your students to take. Honor Shield prevents students from searching for answers to exam questions by blocking these answers across its website during the exam timeframe.

Chegg internship services

Chegg offers educational modules that, when you complete, allow you to search for internships. Chegg partners with companies in various industries via internship postings. If you're a student or graduate, you can search for internships via this Chegg service and apply through the platform.

Chegg's textbook and e-book rentals

Renting textbooks or e-books through Chegg isn't included in any study subscription service. A quick search for some textbooks shows you can rent a math or literature textbook for as low as $12.99 for the semester, but prices vary by title. When you rent a textbook through Chegg, there's an agreed-upon return-by date, and if you don't send it back in time, you may be charged an extended rental fee or the total purchase price of the book minus your rental fees. Chegg offers a seven-day grace period to return your book after a purchase-price charge, resulting in a full refund of that charge. Textbook rentals are up to 90% cheaper than book purchases, and you have 21 days to return the book for a full refund if you change courses.

Renting an e-book is similar, except you receive access digitally and don't have to return the book. When your rental is up, you no longer have access. Chegg's eBook textbooks are compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and other devices and are cheaper than physical textbook rentals, starting from $4.99. The return window for e-book rentals on Chegg is 10 days.

Which subjects does Chegg offer help with?

Chegg offers homework help for many subjects, including but not limited to:

Accounting

Advanced Math

Algebra

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Business

Calculus

Cell Biology

Civil Engineering

Chemistry

Computer Science

Economics

Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Evolutionary Biology

Finance

Geometry

Mechanical Engineering

Nutrition

Operations Management

Pre-Algebra

Pre-Calculus

Physics

Statistics and Probability

Trigonometry

Writing

How to use Chegg's app and website

To use Chegg's various homework help features, you can use the web version or the Chegg app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play for free. While the app and website cost nothing to use, most of Chegg's study services are not free beyond a free trial period or have limited usage, so you need a subscription to get the most out of the study tools. Chegg doesn't offer free textbook or e-book rentals, though some of its resources, such as the Career Center blog, are free.

Anybody interested in using Chegg's study services should know you can only link your account to two devices at a time. If you use more than two devices, you might get locked out of your account, per Chegg Study's terms of service. According to Chegg's FAQ page, you can swap a registered device every 30 days by signing in to your account on the new device, using a part of your Chegg subscription (like posting a question), and you'll see a prompt to register the device. Select Manage My Devices and click the Swap button next to the device you want to swap.

Is Chegg legal?

Chegg is legal for students to use, but a recent rise in students using Chegg to cheat has made the company seem dubious. In a March 2021 article from Forbes, some students admitted to using the service to cheat. Various Reddit threads exist about using Chegg for this purpose, and a quick Google search titled "Chegg cheating Reddit" yields some concerning results.

Some of these are from professors who caught students cheating with Chegg. Others seem to be from students who extol and promote the behavior (one such example is a thread from 2020 named "[Guide] How to Chegg Without Getting Caught"), even though students who do this are breaking their university's academic honesty code.

On Chegg's Terms of Use page, a section directly addressing students reads:

As current and former students, the Chegg team understands the pressures and time constraints school creates. That being said, we also know from the unfortunate tales of our peers that the risk you take by violating your school’s code of academic integrity is not worth the reward.

The note emphasizes that "copying solutions" or "posting unexplained final answers promotes completion without comprehension," which isn't something Chegg supports. Chegg also has an Honor Code page, further addressing the company's stance against cheating.

Using Chegg for textbooks and homework help

As a leading education technology company, Chegg is a valuable resource for assisting students in their academic careers (and beyond) by offering textbook rentals, study memberships and resources, and information for continuing education. When used as intended, Chegg helps students acquire expensive textbooks at a cheaper cost via rentals and can assist with learning outside the classroom through its study resources and subscriptions.

Those using Chegg agree to use these services as a learning tool, and those who abuse these privileges are breaking their academic honor code and risk consequences that could jeopardize their academic career. Those who use Chegg responsibly can save money on textbooks and get solid help understanding their course materials.