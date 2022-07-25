BeReal is the latest social media sensation you can download to your phone, but what is the photo-sharing app, and why would you want to use it? BeReal aims to offer a more authentic version of social media than what you’re used to with Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, where people typically share the highlights of their social lives and edit out the mundane. The idea with BeReal is to share your surroundings and your life with your followers at the moment itself. The app aims to more authentically reveal your friends’ lives as they have a time limit on taking the photos that they can share.

BeReal notifies you daily to take a photo of your life that you want to share with your followers and if you choose, the rest of the world. You then have two minutes to take that snap quickly, so you won’t be able to make your life seem much more exciting than it already is. The notification will read “⚠️ Time to BeReal ⚠️,” and that two-minute timer will begin.

Your BeReal post will take a photo from your rear camera, and a second or so later, it’ll take another photo from your selfie camera. These then lay on top of each other, as seen in the example below, and make up the post you’ll put on your BeReal page. The idea is to get your subject from both angles, but you need to be prepared for the selfie if you don’t want to look gormless.

When you first open the app, you’ll find you can post an immediate BeReal update. It’ll mark this as late, and that’s the case in the future if you ever miss the two-minute window. You also won’t be able to see other people’s posts until you’ve shot your BeReal that day.

BeReal was first released in 2020, but the app has gained popularity throughout 2022, especially with Gen Z. TikTok is partly down to BeReal’s success, with lots of posts on the service recommending the app. Now, a consistent series of memes through other social media platforms such as Twitter have helped the app gain more users. Some have also compared the BeReal excitement to the popularity of Wordle throughout 2022. Similarly to the word game, you only have a limited window to play the game, incentivizing you to use it once a day without an addictive feeling.

The last download stats for BeReal came from July 19, when mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower said the app had been downloaded over 20 million times across Android and iOS. Expect that result to be much higher now, and it’s only likely to grow considerably over the coming weeks.

How to post on BeReal

First, you’ll be asked to create an account. This is a relatively simple process, but you’ll have to be willing to share your name, your age, and your mobile phone number. You won’t need to connect an email address, and the app will send you an authentication text message before you can log in. Once you’re in, you’ll be asked to add any friends directly from your contacts. This immediately shows everyone on your phone who has an account with BeReal, but you’ll be able to add any further friends later, so don’t worry if you don’t want to do this immediately.

Before accessing any features, you’ll be asked to share today’s BeReal. You’ll have two minutes to post. You get as many attempts as you may want, but your followers can see how many times you attempted your photo. For other people’s posts, you can add your reactions. Instead of traditional emoji, BeReal will ask you to snap a version of your face to include as a small image in reaction to the post. This won’t be to everyone’s taste, but it is a unique idea we haven’t seen done elsewhere on social media.

What time does BeReal notify you?

No one knows, and it changes every day. The only constant is that it comes randomly, which may be when you’re busy or in bed. It’ll depend on whether you’re within easy reach of your phone whether you can do it in the two-minute window.

Is BeReal safe?

BeReal is largely safe, but as with any version of social media, you should be aware of the information that you’re sharing. Remember that whatever you post will be seen by other people so that you may reveal elements of your personal life, such as your location or routine. The app also has location features turned on by default, so you may want to deactivate those before you post if you’re worried about your details.