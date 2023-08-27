Amazon Audible is one of the most convenient ways to listen to audiobooks and podcasts, but it's hard to tell which Audible membership is best for you. After you've signed up for Audible's excellent free trial, you're ready to choose between the Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus subscription services.

We'll walk you through the differences between each membership plan so that you can decide which suits you best. Don't forget to pick up a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones for long journeys so that you can lose yourself in your story.

What's the difference between Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus?

Audible Plus gives you access to the Audible Plus Catalog, and Audible Premium Plus gives you this plus extra perks in the form of a free audiobook every month and 30% off purchases.

Audible Plus: $7.95 a month

Audible Premium Plus: $14.95 a month

Audible Premium Plus costs nearly double what Audible Plus does, but it's a great deal if you regularly search for the latest audiobooks. We break down each membership's features so that you know exactly what you're getting for your money.

What is the Audible Plus Catalog?

The Audible Plus Catalog contains thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. These include new releases and bestsellers. Plus subscribers don't need to worry about wading through an ocean of dated titles.

However, the Audible Plus Catalog isn't permanent. Every month, new audiobooks are added, and others are removed. Still, you're given a one-month warning before a book is removed.

While your Premium Plus plan is active, you have unlimited access to the Audible Plus Catalog. You can also download content offline, but once your subscription expires, you won't have access to any of the titles in the catalog.

Source: Amazon

What is included in Audible Premium Plus?

On top of access to the Audible Plus catalog, a Premium Plus membership gives you monthly credits and 30% off purchases from the entire Audible catalog.

Audible Premium Plus' monthly credits can be saved for up to a year. Each one is valid for a single title, which is yours to keep. Even if you cancel your Audible Plan, you'll have access to these titles forever.

Premium Plus members also have access to a 30% discount on titles and exclusive sales.

What pricing tiers are there for Audible Premium Plus?

Unlike an Audible Plus subscription, you can subscribe to Audible Premium Plus in multiple ways. These include unlimited access to the Audible Plus catalog but vary in how much they cost and the number of credits you get.

$14.95 a month: 1 credit per month

$22.95 a month: 2 credits per month

$149.50 per year (equivalent to $12.45 a month): 12 credits per year

$229.50 a year (equivalent to $19.10 a month): 24 credits per year

The Audible app for iOS and Android has slightly different pricing tiers and benefits. While there is an extra cost, your credits never expire when you subscribe through the apps.

iOS and Google Play Monthly: $15.99 a month, 1 credit per month

iOS Annual: $159.99 a year (equivalent to $13.50 a month), 12 credits per year

Still, there isn't an annual subscription through Google Play. The best value for the money across all subscriptions is the Audible Premium Plus Annual subscription plan, but make sure you will use all the benefits before you subscribe.

Is an Audible Plus or Premium Plus subscription worth it?

Audible Plus is an excellent choice if you listen to at least one audiobook a month, as you get unlimited listening to titles included within the Plus catalog. However, not all the best audiobooks are included in the Plus catalog, so if you prefer picking out titles individually, a Premium Plus subscription is the way to go.

Not sure if it's right for you? Check out the Kindle Unlimited subscription instead, which includes access to ebooks and audiobooks.

FAQ

Q: Do Amazon Prime members get access to the Audible Plus catalog?

Audible Plus is not included in your Amazon Prime membership. However, Amazon Prime members get two free audiobooks to keep in their free trial instead of one.

Q: Does Kindle Unlimited include Audible Plus perks?

A Kindle Unlimited subscription includes access to some audiobooks, but you don't get access to the entire Plus or Premium Plus catalog.

Q: Where can I listen to Audible Plus Catalog titles?

The devices that can play Plus Catalog titles are:

iOS and Android Audible app

Alexa devices (including Fire TV and tablets)

Apple Watch and CarPlay

Android Auto

Sonos speakers

The Audible website

Note that you cannot use the Kindle app or Kindle e-readers to play Audible audiobooks.

Q: What happens when I cancel an Audible Plus or Premium Plus subscription?

When you cancel either subscription, you'll lose access to the Audible Plus catalog. Downloaded titles are removed after your subscription expires. Premium Plus subscribers also lose all unused credits, so we recommend spending those before canceling your subscription.