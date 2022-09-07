Apple Arcade is the equivalent of Google Play Pass for iOS. The subscription gaming service gives you access to hundreds of games through the App Store. None of these games contain microtransactions or ads, so you can download these games in peace, knowing you won't be subject to gacha gambling or free-to-play mechanics. Although, if gacha games are your thing, check out our roundup of the best gacha games for Android.

Apple Arcade may tip you over the edge if you're considering making the leap to iOS with the affordable iPhone SE. This guide shows you what's in Apple Arcade, how much it costs, and whether you should consider subscribing.

How much is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month, but there are a few ways to subscribe and save money.

There are a few ways to get free trials. You get a one-month trial if it's your first time subscribing to Apple Arcade or Apple One (more on this later), and you get a three-month free trial with a new Apple device. If you've weighed the pros and cons of switching to iOS and gone ahead with the switch, it's a no-brainer to try out Apple Arcade.

Finally, there's a $49.99 per year subscription plan. This saves you $10, so it's not that impressive. It's also a pain to find. You have to dig into the App Store's settings to find this option.

Apple One is a $14.95 per month subscription service that gets you access to six Apple products: Music, TV+, Arcade, iCloud+, News+, and Fitness+. This subscription is a brilliant value if you're fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem.

What games are in Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade offers a mix of games. There's something from every category. While the selection is small, you won't find much junk. Many of these games are purchasable individually, so if you have your eye on a $4.99 game, it's worth checking to see if it's included in Apple Arcade to get more bang for your buck.

Apple Arcade also includes exclusive games, which you can only play through your subscription. This is a bit of a disadvantage if you only enjoy one of these, but it's not the end of the world. Mostly, these exclusive games are spinoffs of series like Jetpack Joyride, but there are a few original titles too.

While exclusive games are a significant draw, the bulk of Apple Arcade comprises familiar titles like Alto's Adventure, Bridge Constructor, Fruit Ninja, and Tiny Wings. It's a good selection. If you've been using the App Store for years, you're bound to find your favorite titles in Apple Arcade.

Essential things you should know about Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade provides a premium selection of games at an affordable price, but there are a few things worth noting before you subscribe.

We stated this before, but it's worth reiterating that there are no ads and microtransactions in any Arcade game, so the only money you'll spend is your monthly subscription. These games are also available on macOS, and Apple adds new ones regularly.

There's one downside. Say you're enjoying just one Arcade game and want to cancel your subscription so that you can purchase it separately. Your saved data does not transfer across. While this isn't a problem for some games, it can be frustrating if you've put hours into Angry Birds Reloaded and have to start again from scratch. It's not catastrophic, but that keep that in mind if you're considering canceling your subscription.

In a nutshell, yes. Apple Arcade is a brilliant deal, even if you only play a few games a month. If you're wondering how Apple Arcade compare with Google's Play Pass, we've done all the hard work for you.