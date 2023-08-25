Android System Intelligence (ASI) is behind most smart features on devices, from budget phones to high-end tablets. If you've updated it several times in the Google Play Store without knowing what it does, you'll be surprised how far from the basic functionalities it takes you. Using machine learning technology, ASI allows you to apply Live Captions to media, use the Now Playing widget on Pixel phones, and use voice typing, among other features.

Formerly known as Device Personalization Services, Google launched ASI as a core component in 2018 and rebranded it with a new logo in 2021. Although much about it hasn't changed since then, it's an unfamiliar feature to many people. If you want to learn how it works and why it's important, here's how.

What is Android System Intelligence?

Android System Intelligence is an advanced system app that's exclusive to the Android Operating System (OS). Think of it in the same light as the System WebView component, which allows you to display web pages within an app instead of in your browser. It's one of the preinstalled core apps that runs in the background and doesn't appear in the Apps menu. But you'll find it in your phone's settings.

ASI hosts many smart features that make helpful recommendations, simplify tasks, and cause your device to run smoothly. They include the following:

Some features are available on select devices. If you don't see them on your device, it doesn't support them. For example, the Now Playing feature is only available on Pixel 4 smartphones and newer models.

Live Captions: Your phone listens to audio from media files and generates text. It's a useful feature for when you have hearing difficulties or are in a noisy place.

Your phone listens to audio from media files and generates text. It's a useful feature for when you have hearing difficulties or are in a noisy place. Live Translate: Convert real-life conversations and audio from videos to text.

Convert real-life conversations and audio from videos to text. Assistant Voice Typing: Dictate to Gboard and watch Google Assistant turn it into text.

Dictate to Gboard and watch Google Assistant turn it into text. Screen attention: Your phone detects when you look at the screen and keeps it on until you move your face away.

Your phone detects when you look at the screen and keeps it on until you move your face away. Smart clipboard: Your virtual keyboard keeps copied text for a longer period. You can paste the text as often as needed or pin it for future use.

Your virtual keyboard keeps copied text for a longer period. You can paste the text as often as needed or pin it for future use. Auto rotate: Your device detects the position in which you hold your phone and flips the screen orientation for your convenience.

Your device detects the position in which you hold your phone and flips the screen orientation for your convenience. Text selection: Long-press text to highlight and act on it. You can cut or copy text and paste it somewhere else. Web searching and translation are other possible options.

Long-press text to highlight and act on it. You can cut or copy text and paste it somewhere else. Web searching and translation are other possible options. Now Playing : A Shazam-like feature for Pixel smartphones that actively listens for music around you.

: A Shazam-like feature for Pixel smartphones that actively listens for music around you. Notification responses: Respond quickly to texts from your notification bar. ASI generates automated texts ranging from "okay" and "thank you" to "you're welcome."

Is Android System Intelligence safe?

A big part of ASI's understanding requires access to your usage patterns. You may not like this part considering Android's open source nature and Google's past data breaches. Rather than send the data to the company or third-party services, the app learns from and processes it locally within the Private Compute Core. The Core acts as a safe room where apps or services communicate and interpret data away from the internet's prying eyes.

Let's say you're composing an email in the Gmail app. ASI scans the context of the email and allows your keyboard to offer predictions. Whether you accept or ignore them, the information stays on the device. Google doesn't collect it, and it doesn't go to an external server.

Another example is your screen time. ASI monitors how long you spend on your device and the frequency to make well-being recommendations. It also checks battery life and memory to optimize background processes. In turn, you save storage and know which apps drain power. More importantly, the component needs your permission to work. It doesn't function properly if you don't allow access to contacts, location, messages, and other apps.

Do you need Android System Intelligence?

You need the Android System Intelligence if you want personalization. The primary purpose of the component is monitoring how you use your device and then tailoring an experience you'll like. This process makes your device unique to you. Otherwise, it's not necessary for basic phone functionalities. You can still make calls, send messages, take pictures, and perform other tasks.

Since it's not a regular app, you can't uninstall it from your phone. Instead, turn it off so that it doesn't work in the background. But there are cons. For one, your battery life drops faster because the component no longer controls the background processes consuming it. Also, you lose access to the smartphone features mentioned above or your device becomes unstable.

Another reason to keep the component active is privacy. ASI collects your data, but only to learn from it and improve performance. According to Google, it doesn't require direct network access, so there's little chance that your data is uploaded to a remote server without your consent.

How to turn off Android System Intelligence

Android System Intelligence does a lot for your device, but you can turn it off if you don't care for smart features. Since it's a core system app, rooting your device is the only way to uninstall it. It's not a procedure we recommend, as it may damage your device, void your warranty, or expose you to malware attacks. If you still want to deactivate ASI, follow the steps below:

Go to Settings > Apps. Select Android System Intelligence. Close Tap Disable. A warning pops up. Tap Disable app for confirmation. 2 Images Close To reactivate the app, return to its information with the steps above. Then tap Enable.

Android System Intelligence is no bloatware

You're probably familiar with bloatware on your phone, such as the Samsung Health, Store, and Google Play Games apps, among others. Though useful, they're not worth having on your device if you barely open them. Like them, Android System Intelligence is preinstalled on most smartphones. But it's not one you should get rid of so fast. The component ties a series of advanced functions together, and your phone will suffer stability issues after you remove it. If other apps slow down the device's performance, quickly deactivate them in the settings menu.