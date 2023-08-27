If you have a top budget Android phone and often receive pictures from your friend's iPhone, you may have noticed the .heic file format. While the HEIC file format has been around for a while, its popularity skyrocketed when Apple adopted it with the introduction of iOS 11 in 2017. This image file format packs compressed data, location, date, and more. HEIC is often known as High-Efficiency File Format and offers several advantages over existing file formats like JPEG and PNG.

HEIC is the default image format on all iPhones and iPads. Aside from Apple, Canon, Sony, Qualcomm, and Samsung also support HEIC files. Here's everything you need to know about the HEIC file format, including its advantages, its disadvantages, alternatives to HEIC, a trick to turn it off on your phone, and more.

Who created HEIC and why?

The Moving Pictures Expert Group (MPEG) finalized the HEIC format in mid-2015. The company created HEVC, which is an image and video encoding format that offers better compression to video files for accessibility. It's the default image codec used with HEIF. HEIC is HEIF using HEVC as the encoding format.

HEIC uses about half the storage of a similar quality JPG file, and it's one of the reasons why Apple set it as the default format on all iPhones. An HEIC file also carries an alpha channel to store pictures with transparency, a depth map to store LiDAR scans, depth estimations, and more. Overall, it offers more versatility than a JPG file.

How much space does HEIC save?

HEIC uses the same compression code that was first developed for video. Saving a video file is even more challenging as every second of your footage consists of 30 to 60 frames. As for images, HEIC consumes almost 50% less space than a JPEG file (the percentage may vary based on the scene).

It retains the visual quality levels while using half the space on your device. For example, a JPEG file requires 10MB of space to look as good as a 5MB HEIC file. While 5MB doesn't sound much on today's smartphones, the overall space-saving can pile up in gigabytes when you factor in thousands of pictures. It also results in faster file transfer and upload speeds on the web.

Advantages and cons of using HEIC

Let's start with HEIC advantages.

HEIC files are twice as efficient as JPEG.

HEIC doesn't compress image quality and supports 16-bit color for flexible editing.

File transfer is a breeze between devices.

Faster speeds when uploading HEIC files to cloud storage platforms like OneDrive, Google Drive, or Dropbox.

They include all the required metadata to work with.

Before you tweak your phone's camera settings, it's important to understand the two sides of the same coin.

Even though HEIC has been in the market for years, compatibility has been an issue for many. It works flawlessly on Apple devices, but if you have a Windows or Linux computer, HEIC files require third-party software to open such files.

Apple offers an option to convert HEIC files to JPG during the transfer process, but it defeats the purpose of using an advanced file format. Most websites also support only JPG or PNG format. You'll rely on a web tool or other hacks to convert an HEIC file to a compatible format.

While it only takes a few minutes to complete conversion, the process can be confusing to non-techies. Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, two popular software solutions among photographers, support the HEIC file format.

HEIC file extensions

While Apple only uses the .heic format on iPhones and tablets, several other associated extensions exist. For example, Canon and Sony prefer .hif. The rest of the file extensions are .heif, .heifs, .heics, .avifs, .avif, .avci, and .avcs.

HEIC alternatives

Most devices support the JPEG format. It's one of the compatible file formats available. You don't have to think twice before using it on any web service or app. But the advantages come at the cost of big file sizes.

RAW is another HEIC alternative used by professional photographers. It captures uncompressed files at the highest quality. However, the file sizes are around five times larger than HEIC.

Google's WebP image format strikes the perfect balance between compatibility and file size. It supports lossless compression and remains as efficient as HEIC. WebP is supported by most web browsers and websites.

Can I deactivate HEIC on my phone?

While an iPhone or iPad is set to capture HEIC format by default, you can turn it off from the Camera settings. If you use Windows on the desktop, we recommend following the steps below to eliminate compatibility issues.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll to Camera. Select Formats. 2 Images Close Tap Most compatible. Close

Understand the newest file format on the block

Now that you know the pros and cons of an HEIC file, make the necessary changes in your camera settings and take pictures in your preferred format. While you're at it, read our dedicated post to learn the top tricks to capture better photos with your Android phone. If you are mainly interested in using the front camera, check our guide to take an awesome self-portrait in any situation.