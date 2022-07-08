It isn't always possible to check your favorite movies in theaters with friends or create weekend plans at your pal's home to enjoy TV shows. While several browser extensions (such as Teleparty) let you watch TV shows and movies with friends in different locations, Amazon has created a solution called Watch Party and integrated it with the Prime Video service. Here's how you can use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party on supported devices.

What is Amazon Prime Video Watch Party?

Available for Amazon Prime and Prime Video subscribers, Watch Party is a social movie-watching function you can use to stream movies and TV shows online with friends. You can become a host and invite others to join your Watch Party and watch TV shows together from different locations. Watch Party also enables a chat menu to discuss how amazing an opening sequence was and other tidbits about movie scenes.

Requirements for Prime Video Watch Party

You can invite and chat with up to 100 friends in a Prime Video Watch Party. All the attendees must have an Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership to start or join a Watch Party. Both of these services are available with a 30-day free trial.

Group members must be in the same country as the host to take part in a Watch Party. For example, if you are in the U.S., you can't join a Watch Party started by someone in the U.K., and vice versa. Prime Video displays an error message if you try to bypass the restriction using a VPN.

What can you watch on Prime Video Watch Party?

Apart from Amazon Originals like Jack Ryan, Who Dumped Me, My Spy, Dirty Dancing Takers, Vikings, and other Prime Video titles, you can use Watch Party to stream content that's available to buy or rent with friends. Both the host and participants need to purchase or rent titles individually. Watch Party is unavailable for Prime Video channels, Freevee, and live events like TNF (Thursday Night Football).

Prime Video Watch Party supported devices

Watch Party is available through the Prime Video app on various devices and platforms:

Fire TV devices

Android phones and tablets

iPhones and iPads

Fire tablets

Desktop web browsers except for the Safari browser on the Mac

How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party

Now that you are aware of Watch Party, eligible devices, and other requirements, it's time to check it in action on Prime Video.

Open Amazon Prime Video on any eligible device. We use the Prime Video website in the screenshot below. Enter a movie or TV show title in the search bar (it looks like a magnifier). Open the movie info menu. Click the Watch Party option (represented by a celebrate icon). Enter your (host) name and select Create Watch Party. Select Share link. 4 Images Close Email the Watch Party invite link or post it on Facebook or Twitter. Or, copy the link and share it with your friends' group on WhatsApp or Telegram. Go to the Details menu to check the number of participants joining the Watch Party. After everyone joins, select the Play button to start the video. Move to the Chat menu to start a conversation with friends. You can check all Watch Party live updates such as who joined, left, paused, or forwarded video in the same Chat menu. Click End Watch Party when the movie or TV show is over and confirm your decision. 4 Images Close

Grab your popcorn and start Watch Party

If you use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party on Android, you need to go through a workaround to rent or buy content in the app. Go ahead, use the steps above, and watch Prime Video content with friends in different locations.