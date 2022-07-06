The rise of online pharmacy services has been one of the more convenient trends inhealthcare since the start of the pandemic. This isn’t a new type of service, but with Amazon Pharmacy, Capsule, and Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs you aren’t exactly hurting for choices with name recognition that will deliver prescription medications to your door. While Cost Plus Drugs is fairly new, Capsule andAmazon Pharmacy service have been around for several years, and Amazon's prescription platfrom expands the the company's pharmaceutical services offered since it acquired PillPack in 2018.

What is Amazon Pharmacy?

Put simply, Amazon Pharmacy is a prescription drug home-delivery service from Amazon (obviously) with a focus on convenient daily medication at a discount. Through the service, pills arrive either in conventional bottles or conveniently labeled daily packs via Amazon’s PillPack sub-brand at no extra charge. The pill packs are intended for anyone who takes more than one medication a day, and the packs are individually labeled with the date and time for each dose, in case you or a loved one are the forgetful sort that's unable to remember if they’ve already taken their pills.

How does Amazon Pharmacy work?

While Amazon Pharmacy is only available in the US, it’s worth mentioning that it does deliver to the all-too-often underserved Alaska and Hawaii, but there’s no mention of any territories. Just like any other pharmacy, it’s supported by your healthcare provider and staffed by pharmacists. It’s also HSA and FSA eligible, promises discounts for Prime members that may beat your insurance co-pay, and lets you choose the cheapest option available if your insurance has negotiated a better price. You can compare prices directly, even without a prescription, and see if Amazon carries a particular medication. Amazon boasts up to 80% off for generic drugs and up to 40% off for name brand drugs.

While the process of getting your prescription filled is similar to a normal pharmacy, there are a few small hurdles. When signing up, you can either do so without any prescriptions, transfer an existing prescription from your current pharmacy, or start with a new script from your primary care provider. Signup is also when you’ll add your insurance information. From there, Amazon’s pharmacists will verify your prescriptions with your doctor, this generally takes about a day according to Amazon, and then you’ll get a notification that you’re able to actually buy your medicine. Once everything is set up, you’ll be able to choose to either pay using your insurance or pay the cash price; if you choose the latter and you are an Amazon Prime member, you're also eligible for an additional Prime discount.

It’s a similar affair with Amazon’s PillPack service, save for the lead time and refills. With vanilla Prime Pharmacy, you can go from appointment to receiving your prescription within a week. Due to the way PillPack packages pharmaceuticals, there’s an additional two-week wait for your prescription prep. In the meantime, you will be sent Amazon Pharmacy bottles with enough meds to wait this time out, but the way refills are handled helps to ensure this is only a onetime inconvenience. While you can either request refills from your provider directly, or have request Amazon Pharmacy do that for you, PillPack will request refills from your provider six weeks ahead of time to ensure ample prep time.

Source: Amazon

Is Amazon Pharmacy just for Amazon Prime members?

Just like many items sold on Amazon, especially during Amazon's Prime Day, Amazon Pharmacy includes free two-day delivery for Prime members. In addition to the previously mentioned discounts, while it isn’t strictly necessary to have a Prime membership to use, membership has its benefits. In addition to the discounts you'll get on the site, you'll also receive pharmacy savings card that's similar to GoodRX that can be used at your local pharmacy when you have an urgent prescription. Another benefit of Prime is being able to buy a six-month supply of eligible medications, though you’re unable to use insurance to pay for that.

With or without Prime, you can still expect 24/7 consultations by phone and for staff pharmacists to monitor your prescriptions for possible adverse interactions. As far as shipping rates go, even without Prime you get free shipping, just in the 4-5 day neighborhood. You can spend $6 to upgrade it to 2 days, which is useful if you’re a little late requesting your refill, but not totally necessary if you can stay on top of that.

Who is Amazon Pharmacy for?

By the look of things, anyone who has recurring prescriptions is the target demographic here. It seems even better for Prime members with the allure of sometimes beating out insurance co-pays. For anyone with multiple daily pills, the pill packs are a solid free add-in. This clearly isn’t right for anyone who just needs a one-time prescription for something like an antibiotic, even if your scripts would ship out in two days with Prime. The prescription discount card makes up for that a bit, but it’s definitely way more worth checking out if you’re tired of driving to CVS every month and filling up a pill sorter every week.

It’s worth noting that not all chronic conditions will be treatable with this service. Any controlled substance prescriptions have to come directly from your doctor through E-Scribe, which isn’t the end of the world, however, Amazon does not schedule schedule-II meds at all. That means people who use opiods for to manage chronic conditions, or those who use similant medications like Adderall will have to fill those scripts at a different pharmacy. And while while it can be a bit of a slog to go to CVS or Walgreens every month for your refills, Amazon Pharmacy isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You might still get a decent discount on those medications if you have Prime, but if you aren’t getting anything else through Amazon, that’s hardly an advantage over GoodRx.

If you’ve already got prime, and you get prescriptions every month, it’s well worth a look to see if Amazon Pharmacy can save you some time and money. If you’re already wringing your prime membership for every penny it’s worth with all the free games on Prime Gaming, you might as well squeeze that little bit more to cut a monthly errand out of your routine.