Amazon Outlet is a hidden gem that shoppers should be aware of

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.

How to access Amazon Outlet?

Amazon has hidden the Outlet section on the homepage. Here's how you can access it.

Visit Amazon on the web. Select the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Scroll to Amazon Outlet and open the doors to highly discounted items. 3 Images Close

What type of products does Amazon Outlet have?

Amazon Outlet has products from all major categories like clothing, outdoors, sports, musical instruments, PC, books, watches, and beauty. You can also check the list of customer favorites and bestsellers to grab good deals.

Amazon Outlet rarely offers products from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, or Bose. These companies have tight control over the product supply chain and are unlikely to have overstocked products to clear at huge discounts on Amazon Outlet.

Check Amazon Outlet right after a holiday season sale. Sellers (who have overestimated the demand for their products) will opt for Amazon Outlet to clear the current inventory at mouth-watering discounts. We would only advise staying away from food items in Amazon Outlet.

Is Amazon Outlet trustworthy?

Amazon has strict criteria for sellers to become eligible for the Amazon Outlet program. A seller must have an overall customer rating of at least 3.5 stars, a minimum discount of 20% on items, a sales history, products in new condition, and comply with Amazon's customer product review and price policies.

Amazon Outlet guidelines ensure new condition products for shoppers and remove shady sellers from the program. You can check the Amazon seller page to learn how Outlet deals work in detail.

How Amazon Outlet differs from Amazon Warehouse?

Amazon Warehouse carries open-box, refurbished, and returned items. In comparison, Amazon Outlet sells overstock and clearance products in new condition. Amazon Warehouse products are priced more aggressively since they are used.

Spend wisely

You shouldn't press the buy button just because a product is available for a high discount on Amazon Outlet. You should stick to your shopping list and use categories or the search menu to look for your preferred products. Also, don't fall victim to fake reviews when you come across an unknown seller on Amazon Outlet.