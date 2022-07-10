Everything you need to know about this budget-friendly smart speaker

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) is a voice-controlled smart speaker with integrated Amazon Alexa support. It can control smart home devices like your smart plugs or thermostats, connect with Alexa devices outside your home, or function as a Bluetooth speaker.

What does the Amazon Echo Dot do?

In its primary role as a speaker, it can play music or podcasts from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more via Alexa's voice control. However, it also functions as a smart home hub but needs to be connected to Wi-Fi to enable this functionality. If you don't own any smart home devices, the Echo Dot can connect to external speakers and devices via Bluetooth.

Managing your Echo Dot is done through the Alexa app on iOS or Android. It uses the Alexa voice assistant to answer questions and perform actions, which is activated by speaking the wake word, and you can drop in on any connected Echo device. The app is also where you'll manage your Alexa skills (advanced actions which aren't enabled by default).

What features does the Amazon Echo Dot have?

The Echo Dot is almost entirely covered in a 1.6-inch speaker, except for the rear third of the device. This section holds a 3.5mm audio jack and a power port for an AC adapter. On the top are four buttons: two volume controls, an action button, and a mic off button. The base of the Echo dot has a light ring that circles the entire base.

How does the Amazon Echo Dot differ from other Echo devices?

Over the years, there have been numerous iterations of it, but the new Echo dot is the ball-shaped 4th gen model. It's a drastically different look to the hockey puck shape of the 3rd gen Dot, a look the device has carried through all previous generations. While the look has changed, it still functions as the least expensive option in the Echo range.

It sports an almost identical look to the standard Amazon Echo (4th gen), which is nearly twice the price. This is because the Echo has a significantly more powerful speaker than the Echo Dot.

2 Images

Close

Above Left: Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation Above Right: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation

Compared to bigger, more expensive devices like the Amazon Echo Show or Echo Studio, the Dot sacrifices quite a few features to hit its cheaper price point. While Alexa voice commands are identical across all devices, the Echo dot doesn't offer a smart display like the Echo Show, and its sound quality is weaker compared to the others, especially the Echo Studio (Which offers Dolby Atmos support).

There are two slightly different variants of the Echo Dot. The Echo Dot with Clock offers a LED display that can display the time, alarms, and timers. There's also a kids edition, which offers parental controls and additional kid-friendly features through Amazon Kids+.

2 Images

Close

Above Left: Amazon Echo Dot Kids 4th Generation Above Right: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 4rd Generation

Is the Amazon Echo Dot worth buying?

As far as smart speakers go, the Echo Dot is a decent, affordable option. If you already have a house packed with Alexa devices, it gives you more flexibility, but it won't be much use if you're living in the Google Home ecosystem. It's a great option for those who are looking to get started with a smart home, and if you don't end up using the full functionality of Alexa, it's still a decent hands-free Bluetooth speaker. (Although we recommend buying a dedicated Bluetooth speaker if you aren't interested in smart-home technology.)

A flexible smart home device for all

The Echo Dot is a budget-friendly smart home device that most people can find a use for. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can usually find a great deal on Prime Day, like with most Amazon devices. However, if you need something with more functionality, an Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) might be a better choice.