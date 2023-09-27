Amazon continues to expand its healthcare services with the launch of Amazon Clinic. The online retailer already offers One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy. Amazon Clinic aims to complete the portfolio by providing virtual healthcare services. Launched in November 2022, Amazon Clinic is available in all 50 states and to everyone aged 18 to 64.

Amazon Clinic doesn't aim to cure complex diseases. It's a cost-effective, time-saving service to receive treatment for common health conditions like migraines, hair loss, dandruff, pink eye, acid reflux, and more. You can visit the Amazon Clinic homepage on your top Chromebook to receive a consultation.

Amazon Clinic: A brief overview

Amazon Clinic started as a secure text-based virtual healthcare provider in the US. The e-commerce giant began offering video doctor visits in all 50 states on August 1, 2023. The message-based care service remains accessible to 34 states. According to the company's FAQ page, the limitation is due to regulatory issues.

Amazon Clinic aims to be an affordable alternative to address your common health concerns on the go. You no longer need to book an appointment at the nearest physical clinic and wait hours to receive treatment.

Amazon doesn't offer telemedicine services. Amazon Clinic is a platform to connect patients with telemedicine partners. The list of partners includes Curai Health, HealthTap, Hello Alpha, SteadyMD, and Wheel.

Don't confuse Amazon Clinic with One Medical service. The latter is an Amazon-acquired subscription service to access healthcare professionals via video, text, and in-person 24/7. Amazon Clinic is geared toward common health problems and fits into your busy schedules.

How much does Amazon Clinic cost?

Amazon Clinic charges a flat fee based on each case. The pricing changes based on the treatment and telehealth services like HealthTap and Hello Alpha. When you visit Amazon Clinic and select a condition, the service shows prices from different clinics. You can compare the response time, service, and price and proceed accordingly. You'll usually pay around a $35 fee per session.

The average response times range between two and three hours. When people select high blood pressure medication or a potential urinary tract infection in Hartford, Amazon Clinic shows fees ranging between $30 and $35. Amazon promises the cost of treatment to be equivalent to or less than the average copay.

The e-retailer hasn't locked Amazon Clinic in the Amazon Prime subscription. The service is available for all Amazon users. However, don't be surprised if you see more features and perks for Prime members in the future. Your Prime membership can come in handy for prescription delivery and discounts on medical products.

How do I use Amazon Clinic?

You can access Amazon Clinic on the company's mobile apps and the web version. Go to Amazon.com on the desktop browser and expand the Medical Care menu at the top. Select Amazon Clinic and choose a condition to learn more, see prices, and get started.

Amazon shows around 35 conditions on the homepage. We selected high cholesterol, and the Clinic quoted us $74 for a video meeting with a primary care provider in real time. When we selected Maryland, the Clinic presented us with two options: Message only and Video. The former quoted $30, while a video call was priced at $74.

Once you choose a clinic, Amazon asks you to fill out the consent form for legal requirements, your current symptoms, and your basic health history. It may ask you to upload a photo, depending on the condition.

A doctor or nurse reviews your form and may reach out with follow-up messages. You may also receive a treatment outline, several recommendations to follow, and prescriptions for medication. You can reply to a clinician for the next two weeks with follow-up questions at no added cost.

Payment methods on Amazon Clinic

Amazon Clinic connects your account to Amazon Pharmacy. You can use major credit or debit cards on networks like Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. You can also pay with a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or a Health Savings Account (HAS).

Amazon Clinic doesn't accept health insurance. You must pay the flat fee with one of the suggested methods. However, you can use your health insurance to pay for medications your clinician may prescribe. Check with your provider before you file for reimbursement.

How does Amazon Clinic protect my health information?

Since you share confidential information with Amazon Clinic, it's important to understand how the online retailer protects your private details.

Amazon follows the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). It's a governing body for health providers to manage your medical and payment information. Amazon Clinic doesn't sell your personal information. Check the company's privacy page to learn more.

Keep your health in check with Amazon Clinic

You don't need an active Amazon Prime membership to use the company's virtual care. However, being a Prime member comes with advantages, such as receiving free two-day delivery of your prescription. It's also a must-have subscription for frequent Amazon shoppers and cord-cutters. You can check our dedicated guide to learn more about Amazon Prime.