Shopping on the Internet can be a pain. Thanks to the rapid proliferation of online retail over the past decade, buying things online is easier than ever, and a ton of comparison shopping sites have popped up, most notably Google Shopping. On the other hand, many people don’t want to go through the hassle of signing up at multiple sites and sharing their credit card information with them, just to save a few bucks. But among online marketplaces, Amazon is king, and nearly everyone who shops online has an Amazon account. Amazon Assistant is a tool for comparing online prices with Amazon’s prices so you can determine if it’s worth the grief of signing up for a new account to save some money.

How does the Amazon Assistant extension work?

Amazon Assistant is a browser extension you install on your web browser. It works on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera (sorry Apple Safari gang). It works on any operating system that supports that web browsers we’ve mentioned. When you go to a product page on a site other than Amazon, Assistant will display a pop up showing the product, a link to its Amazon page, its Amazon rating, Amazon’s price, and a button to add it to your cart.

You can also click on the icon for the Assistant extension on your browser’s toolbar. This opens up a dropdown that has an Amazon search bar, links to deals and recommendations, as well as your orders and lists.

The Amazon Assistant extension even lets you add items to your Amazon wish lists from outside vendors, so it’s not just limited to Amazon products. To do so, open a browser window, and head to to the page for the product you want to add to your list. Click on the Assistant icon, then click the add to list icon at the top left. This will open another window that will let you customize how the item will look in your wish list. To finish up, just click “Add to list” at the bottom right.

f you’re like me, and you use Amazon in more than one country, you can still use Assistant. To change the country, click on the Assistant icon, then click the hamburger menu at the top left. Next, click Settings then Change country/region. From here you can change which Amazon site you use to compare prices.

Is there a catch?

You have to have an Amazon account to take advantage of this free extension, but you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member. You also have to be okay with sharing your usage data with Amazon; some concerns have been voiced about what the extension can and can’t do, not just with your data, but with what is displayed on the webpages that you’re browsing.

If you don’t like the pop-up notifications, you can turn them off in the settings menu, and just use the features in the extension drop down. Doing that means that you won’t have access to the product matches from Amazon though, so it’s a trade off.

Amazon Assistant isn't Alexa, but you can still find some good deals

Is Amazon Assistant worth it? That depends on how much you shop on Amazon and how worried you are about how Amazon will use your browsing data. If you only use Amazon a few times a year, it’s probably not worth the hassle, but if you do most of your shopping online and use Amazon, you’ll want to give it a shot; if you don’t like the Amazon Assistant Extension, it’s easy to uninstall. If you're a hardcore Amazon User, you may want to invest in an Echo to take advantage of secret Alexa-only deals.