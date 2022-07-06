There's nothing worse than taking part in some good old retail therapy, only for delivery day to come around and half of your packages are missing. Most companies will help you out, but many others simply don't offer that sort of insurance and will simply leave you out in the cold. Amazon caught on to this issue a while ago and launched its Amazon Hub Lockers and Amazon Hub Counters, and it later added Apartment Lockers in the mix, creating a bit of confusion. Let's dispel that confusion and clarify the differences between Amazon Locker and Amazon Apartment Locker.

What is Amazon Hub Locker?

Amazon Locker is part of Amazon Hub—a package pickup service Amazon offers in an effort to make deliveries more flexible and secure by providing locked drop-off points. Amazon Locker is a self-service division of Amazon Hub, allowing you to avoid the human interaction required for Amazon Counter pickup—that gives users of the service a safe way to pick up their parcels at a time and place that works for them. Amazon Locker relies on kiosks with secured compartments where packages can be safely stored until customers collect them. If you want to know more about Amazon Hub Lockers, we have a guide on how to set up and use Amazon Locker that you can read.

Amazon Locker vs. Apartment Locker

While Amazon Hub Locker and Counter are both pickup services that operate at points of interest—gas stations, grocery stores, and pharmacies—Apartment Locker brings the convenience of Amazon Locker to your front door by installing lockers in common areas of qualifying apartment buildings and communities. The biggest difference between Locker and Apartment Locker is access—whereas the regular Locker is available to the general public, Apartment Locker is available exclusively to residents of the property where it is installed, and Apartment Lockers can receive more than just Amazon orders.

What is Amazon Apartment Locker?

Amazon Apartment Lockers works similarly to the regular Locker service—both are a self-service kiosk where users collect parcels using a confirmation email or text sent to their phone, meaning no proof of identification is necessary, and the delivery is contact-free. Apartment Lockers are partnerships between property owners and Amazon to install lockers inside apartment buildings, allowing residents to safely and conveniently receive mail and parcels. These lockers can be used for both Amazon and third-party senders, and residents can collect their parcels 24/7 without having to worry about a caretaker leaving or their package being stolen.

Unlike Amazon Locker and Counter services, Amazon Apartment Locker is only available for properties in the US. While there are no monthly fees for the use of a Locker, property managers are responsible for the installation fee. At the time of writing, there are several building management firms partnered with Amazon to provide Apartment Lockers across the US—you can find a full list of partners or put in a request to become a partner on Amazon's website.

How do you use Amazon Apartment Locker?

Using Amazon Apartment Locker isn't quite the same as using regular Amazon Hub Lockers through the Amazon online store—if you need to know how to set up and use a regular Amazon Hub Locker, take a look at our guide. For starters, a regular Amazon Hub Locker requires you to add an Amazon Locker location to your Amazon account before you can ship anything to it, whereas an Amazon Apartment Locker is linked to your home address so all your deliveries just go to the Locker instead of your door. To set up an Amazon Locker, you need to speak to your property manager to register your home address and email with the kiosk in your apartment building or property. Once your address is added to the Apartment Locker, you can order packages to your home address and pick them up from the locker.

Delivery personnel access the Locker using a parcel scanner with Bluetooth LE connectivity, and once the Locker knows the rough dimensions of the parcel, it will open an appropriately-sized compartment for the courier to deposit the parcel. In terms of collection, the Apartment Locker works very similarly to the regular Amazon Hub Locker, once your parcel has been placed into the Apartment Locker, you will receive an email or text message notification with a six-digit code or a barcode that you can use to open your locker and collect your package.

It's important to note that Apartment Lockers will hold parcels until the building manager clears them out for new deliveries, as opposed to regular Amazon Lockers and Counters, where Amazon will keep the parcel for a few days—3 days for Lockers, and 7 days for Counters—before returning it and refunding you. That means if you received a confirmation email about a delivery to an Apartment Locker, but the parcel is not in any of the compartments, you should talk to your property manager first, then call Amazon Locker support at 1-888-283-0577.

Amazon claims that between the regular and oversized compartments in the Apartment Locker units, 99% of packages are compatible with Apartment Lockers. On the 1% chance that a parcel does not fit into the Locker, it can be left with a doorman or a notice to collect the item at a depot will be left by your door, depending on your request and the delivery company. The same is true for any delivery that requires a signature—you will simply receive a notice to collect the parcel at the nearest office of the delivery company.

Who can use Amazon Apartment Lockers?

As long as you live in the apartment building where the Locker is located, and your address is linked to the installed Locker, you can use it to receive packages from pretty much anyone using a delivery service to send a package. One of the biggest benefits of Amazon Apartment Lockers is the ability of third-party retailers and other senders to send packages to your Apartment Locker, as opposed to the Amazon-only restriction of regular Amazon Hub Lockers and Counters. As long as the package fits within an Apartment Locker compartment, there is a compartment available, and delivery does not require a signature, your package will be left in the Locker for you to collect.

Say no to porch piracy

Making use of services like Apartment Lockers or Hub Lockers is a great way to avoid having stolen packages and delivery woes get you down while you're on the hunt for the best Prime Day deals. If you're doing tech shopping during Prime Day. On the subject of shopping, it's always a good idea to know what you want to buy before you end up with buyers remorse, so check out our list of the best Android phones money can buy before you start your Prime Day spend.