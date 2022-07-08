As it turns out, IoT devices are not perfect, as evidenced by Amazon's history with data breaches and leaks. Now, Amazon is trying to sell us on the idea of home security based on its IoT ecosystem. Is Alexa Guard just Amazon's ploy to sell us on ever-present microphones in our living room, or is there more to it?

Let's look at what Alexa Guard and Guard Plus bring to the table so that you can decide if potentially trading digital privacy for physical security is worth it.

What is Alexa Guard Plus?

A free version of Alexa Guard is standard on Amazon Echo and Ring Alarm devices, but Alexa Guard Plus expands on the free features at the cost of a monthly or annual subscription. Primarily, Alexa Guard keeps your property safe by listening to the surroundings and providing you with updates when you're away. Alexa Guard Plus takes this to the next level by adding more functions in exchange for your hard-earned dollars.

If you have a Ring Protect Pro subscription, you automatically have access to Alexa Guard Plus. Alexa Guard Plus is only available in the USA at the time of writing. A monthly subscription is $4.99, and an annual subscription is $49.99. As with many subscriptions, a free trial is available that you should use before you commit—you might find that you never use the additional features of a Guard Plus subscription. You can configure which Alexa Guard Plus features you want to enable and disable through the Amazon Alexa app on a connected smartphone.

While Alexa Guard and Guard Plus offer several security features, it is meant to complement a monitored home security system and ties into Works with Alexa home security systems.

Alexa Guard listens for things like alarms and the sound of glass breaking. Alexa Guard Plus expands on this and listens for any activity sounds, such as footsteps, talking, doors closing, and other signs of movement. If your Ring or Echo devices hear any of the sounds you choose, Alexa Guard Plus will notify you—via Smart Alerts to your phone—that there is a potential intruder in your house.

With Alexa Guard Plus, you can also tap a button to call the emergency helpline when you receive an activity alert or your cameras pick up any movement on your property. If you get a smart alert, and you're not sure if it's something to be concerned about, you can play the sound back or use the Drop In feature to listen live using the mics on your Echo device.

While Alexa Guard Plus can help you contact the emergency helpline, it cannot directly call emergency services like the police or fire department. Calling the emergency helpline will put you in contact with a trained agent who will call the emergency services on your behalf.

While the emergency helpline is nice to have at the tap of a button, it might be more efficient to call 911 on your own. Calling the emergency helpline is also only possible with devices that support Alexa Communications.

Alexa Guard Plus does more than monitor noises while you're away. If you have Works with Alexa-compatible smart home devices like smart speakers, smart lights, smart plugs, or smart switches, Guard Plus enables a range of automation features. When you leave home and put Guard Plus on Away mode, it can do a few things to deter potential intruders as well as alert you if there is anything fishy going on at home.

Expanding on listening while you're away, Alexa Guard can listen to sounds in your house when you're there, alerting you if it detects carbon monoxide alarms or smoke alarms. It's a good idea to enable Smart Alerts for alarms and breaking glass if you have a hearing impairment, are listening to particularly loud music, or if your kids are in the kitchen or a room where you can't easily hear them.

How does Amazon's Alexa Guard Plus deter intruders?

Image courtesy of Ring

If you have a Guard Plus subscription, you can enable more advanced Alexa Guard features than you can with the free tier, including intruder deterrents. For starters, Alexa Guard Plus can turn smart lights and plugs on and off periodically to make it seem like someone is in your house.

Somewhat amusingly, if connected Ring security cameras or video doorbells detect movement outside your house, Alexa Guard can play the sound of barking dogs in the hope that this will prevent any potential intruders from kicking down your door or smashing a window.

Perhaps more practically, you can also configure Alexa Guard Plus to play a siren on your connected Echo devices when it detects activity sounds inside your house.

Connecting a compatible alarm system to Alexa Guard Plus allows you to match the state of Guard and the alarm system. For instance, if you're going out and you tell Alexa to activate Away mode, it will also arm your alarm system. Likewise, when you come back home, you can disarm your alarm system and Alexa Guard using the Disarm by Voice feature.

What devices work with Alexa Guard Plus?

To use Alexa Guard or Guard Plus, you need at least one compatible device linked to your Amazon account. In terms of Echo speakers and assistants, Alexa Guard Plus is compatible with all generations of Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Flex, Echo Studio, and Echo Spot devices. The only potential thing you'll want to check if you plan to use the service is if you have Echo Show devices because not all Echo Shows support the Alexa Guard feature.

Third-party Works with Alexa smart speakers also work with Alexa Guard Plus, though you'll want to double-check compatibility and features. In terms of alarm systems, it's best to check the product page for compatibility, but Guard and Guard Plus tie into security systems from ADT, Adobe, Scout Alarm, and Ring Alarm.

Alexa Guard and Guard Plus are not compatible with Echo Look, Echo Auto, Echo Tap, and Echo Companion devices.

More is better, right?

How much you need to invest in home security is always going to depend on your individual circumstances. Consider factors like where you live, history of crime, and the security equipment you already have in place. If you have a compatible Amazon Echo device and an alarm system, you've already paid the up-front cost of Alexa Guard.

Test out the free features or take advantage of the free trial before deciding whether you like it. If you're not invested in the Amazon ecosystem yet, and you want to hop on board, you might want to hold out and see what's on sale during Prime Day.