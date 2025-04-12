A super app combines services and apps that users can access in one big app (hence the name "super app"). An analogy would be Amazon Prime Video, accessed via Fire TVs, Amazon's premium streaming offerings, and online/in-app. On Amazon Prime Video, you can subscribe to a set of channels and services without leaving the app. A super app works similarly. It's an all-in-one platform experience. It sounds handy and great for the user experience, but why hasn't it made its way over to the US? We review what a super app is and why it hasn't gained traction in the US and other countries.

What is a super app, and where did it come from?

We know that super apps are a collection of services and other apps that compose a platform. The idea behind a super app is to give you a seamless all-in-one experience without leaving the platform. Super apps' services and integrated apps can range from product purchases to food delivery. However, these apps are largely networking-focused and have the backing of high user engagement to steadily keep them afloat. A common theme of super apps is that they include social networking/media.

Super apps store and share a ton of user data that companies can access to tailor recommendations/advertisements and conduct market research to improve apps/services.

Super apps have existed since WeChat (Weixin in Chinese), a Chinese super app by Tencent, launched in 2011. For example, the WeChat app offers social features (like video messaging and calling), in-app transactions, and personalized mini-programs. The Chinese super app boasts around 1.3 million billion monthly users. WeChat is considered one of the top super apps, but it also remains at the top because the "everything app" has very little competition in China.

The closest to WeChat in the West would be Facebook, but even then, Facebook is far more limited in what it offers in comparison. Though we can see Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shopping are examples of features you'd include in a super app, it's not so far-fetched to see another company, like Meta, push this idea forward to gain a monopoly. In 2023, Elon Musk discussed evolving X (formerly Twitter) into a super app. However, even if the remnants of one exist, many factors need to be considered before a super app can successfully take off, which we discuss later.

What are the common super apps?

Super apps are most popular in Asia. The top super apps are from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. WeChat is dominant in China, but Grab and Gojek have made their rounds in Southeast Asia. Below, we've listed the common examples cited in online publications.

Grab

WeChat

Gojek

Alipay

Despite being a common theme, super apps are not exclusively mobile apps. They can also exist as web applications, though some of the most successful super apps are primarily accessed on mobile. That is mainly because mobile devices are essential in Asia (in 2016, 72% of South Koreans ages 11-12 owned a phone and spent 5.4 hours a day on it).