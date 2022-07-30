To truly understand what a Chromebook is, it helps to take a closer look at everything a Chromebook can (and can’t) do

While Chromebooks might not be as popular as they were in 2020, they’re still a handy piece of hardware. However, since it's a newcomer to the PC market, many people aren’t even sure what a Chromebook is. Simply put, a Chromebook is Google’s answer to both the Windows PC and the Mac computer. It’s a device, usually a laptop or tablet, that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. All-in-one desktops using Chrome OS, called Chromebases, are also available.

Chrome OS runs both web-based and Android apps. Unlike the mobile-focused Android operating system, Chrome OS has a user interface similar to Microsoft Windows or macOS. Both mouse and keyboard play a key role in its design – users can easily move, resize and minimize multiple windows, and the OS features a shelf and launcher that strongly resembles the Windows taskbar and Start menu.

However, to truly understand what a Chromebook is, it helps to take a closer look at everything a Chromebook can (and can’t) do.

What is a Chromebook?

A Chromebook is a device built around all things Google. You need a Google account to sign in. The device’s settings are synced with your Google account. It can connect to an Android phone to share files, sync chat notifications, send text messages, and use the same phone network.

The OS comes equipped with Google Assistant, which lets you issue voice commands by saying, “Hey Google.” Google’s web-based productivity tools are featured in the Launcher menu by default, along with a slew of other Google-created apps and services. At the bottom of the screen, the shelf has Google Chrome and the Google Play Store pinned front and center.

While a Chromebook is web-focused, it can be used offline without issue. Even cloud-based services like Google Docs and Google Sheets have a fully-functional offline mode, letting you edit files on a disconnected Chromebook, which will sync with Google the next time you connect to the internet.

Can Chromebooks run Android apps?

Within the Play Store, a Chromebook can access most Android apps. If you downloaded or purchased an app using an Android phone or tablet, you can most likely use the app on your Chromebook.

However, while most apps can be used, not every app is designed with a Chromebook in mind. For example, the Google Family Link app, which handles parental controls for Chromebooks and Android devices, is designed for mobile phones. As a result, it displays in a vertical, phone-sized format by default.

Many Android apps have similar issues with phone- or tablet-centric design. If your Chromebook is not equipped with a touchscreen, this may prove frustrating on apps designed around swipes and multi-touch features — something that Google is working on fixing.

Can Chromebooks install Linux?

Modern Chromebooks can install a Linux development environment – specifically, the Debian 10 GNU/Linux distribution. This allows users to install Linux apps, IDEs, and other tools on their Chromebooks. You can also open the terminal to run Linux commands, use the APT package manager, and customize your shell.

Linux famously gives users access to a wide range of free, open-source software – and many programs that are available on Windows also have Linux-compatible versions.

However, this feature is relatively new and has some major limitations. Notably, you can’t access your Chromebook’s Camera using Linux, and you won’t be able to use GPU hardware acceleration. You also won’t be able to use any Linux-based Android emulators, though this isn’t a huge deal on an already Android-compatible device.

What can't a Chromebook do?

With access to the Google Play Store, Linux, and the entire web, there’s a good chance that a Chromebook can do anything you want it to – but there are still things it can’t do. For example, programs made specifically to run on a Windows PC or Mac will not run on a Chromebook.

Also, some apps that run on Android phones have been disabled for Chromebooks, including most of the MS Office Suite (though its web-based version is fully functional).

There are also features on some Android phones that a Chromebook can’t replicate, including:

GPS

Infrared

Camera flash

Camera autofocus

Barometer

Any Android app that requires the above features (or anything else on Google’s Incompatible manifest entries) will not be installable.

Also, for some reason, you can’t place any files or shortcuts on your desktop. When every window is closed, Chromebook users will always have an unobstructed view of their chosen wallpaper -- everything you can use relegated to the shelf and launcher. This doesn’t cause any major issues regarding functionality, but it’s an unusual design choice.

Why should you buy a Chromebook?

While their incompatibility with Windows and Mac apps is a setback, a Chromebook might still be worth purchasing for your household. Budget Chromebooks, which usually cost between $200 and $350, easily handle an average user's day-to-day uses, such as office software, video chat, email, social media, and browsing the web in general. They're also designed to be more secure than Windows PCs, meaning an inexperienced user is less likely to break the software or infect it with a virus.

A higher-end Chromebook will be useful to multitaskers who enjoy opening dozens of tabs and multiple hardware-intensive apps simultaneously. They also are a must-have for anyone who wants to fully explore a Chromebook's Linux capabilities or try out any games on Steam. On top of that, a Chromebook's ability to sync with Android devices, along with its compatibility with the millions of apps in the Google Play Store, will give you added value.

We have a more in-depth article exploring the merits and pitfalls of Chromebooks if you're looking for more information on their pros and cons.

Chromebooks are more powerful than you think

This brief overview doesn’t touch on everything a Chromebook can do. For instance, a Chromebook can also take handwritten notes, fast pair with smart home gadgets, and will soon work as a mobile hotspot. More-powerful Chromebooks can even run Steam.

If a Chromebook seems like the right device for you, take a look at our continually-updated list of the best Chromebooks. If you're not in the market for a new computer but still want a taste of what a Chromebook has to offer, you can download Chrome OS Flex and install it on any computer you have available.