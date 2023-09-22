Many people share the equivalent of shelves stacked high with photo albums and piles of notepads filled with information on Facebook, but what happens to all those memories when you die? They don't disappear, but accessing them and keeping them safe might prove difficult. It can be challenging to update and share news on a personal Facebook account for a friend or family member who has passed. Let's explore how memorialization works, what to do before the need arises, and how others can proceed if you didn't plan in advance.

What happens to your Facebook account when you die?

Depending on how you set up your memorialization options, Facebook might permanently delete your account after you die. That is one of the options. You might prefer a family member or close friend to manage your Facebook account after you've passed. You can choose anyone you're friends with on Facebook as your legacy contact. If you are the only admin of a Facebook page, Facebook removes that page. Birthday reminders for your account stop, and your profile doesn't appear in ads.

When Facebook receives proof of death, the account is either deleted or memorialized, according to your preference. Memorialization is the default in case you haven't made a choice. When your Facebook account is memorialized, "Remembering" appears beside your name on your profile. Friends can share memories on your timeline unless that option is turned off. All previously shared content remains, but no one can log in to your memorialized account to share news or information.

When you choose a legacy contact for your Facebook account, you retain complete control until you die. Facebook only memorializes your account when a valid request is received. That can take various forms. For example, a scanned and uploaded obituary can serve as proof of death. Your legacy contact has some privileges but not complete control of your memorialized Facebook account. They cannot read your messages, remove or make new friends, or log in to your account.

After memorialization, a Facebook legacy contact can:

Update your profile picture and cover photo.

Manage tribute post privacy and delete tribute posts.

Respond to new friend requests.

Change privacy settings on your posts.

View all your posts, even those with privacy set to Only Me .

. Download a copy of what you shared on Facebook.

Request the removal of your main profile and any others associated with your account.

How to set up Facebook memorialization

Setting up your Facebook memorialization options is easy if you know where to look. However, finding that option is challenging because it's buried a few levels deep within the settings. The process is similar whether you use an Android phone, an iPhone, a computer, or one of the many excellent and low-cost Chromebooks. Here's how to find the memorialization controls.

We have a step-by-step guide that shows how to set up a Facebook legacy contact with an Android phone. If you prefer using a browser, follow the instructions and screenshots below.

Open the Facebook app in your preferred browser. Select your profile picture in the upper-right corner to open a menu. Choose Settings & Privacy, then click Settings from the submenu. A new page opens. Select Accounts Center in the upper-left corner. Another new page loads. Choose the Personal details tab on the left. Select Account ownership and control from the list on the right Choose Memorialization from the pop-up window. If you have a legacy contact, you'll see them here. If not, select a legacy contact from your Facebook friends. Choose whether your legacy contact can download your data. Change the preset message to your legacy contact if you'd like. If you select Send, your friend is notified via Messenger that they are your legacy contact.

You'll receive an email confirmation of any changes made to memorialization settings. The person you choose as a legacy contact also receives an email that explains what a legacy contact is and provides a link to request the memorialization of your Facebook account.

How to submit a memorialization request

In the event of the death of a Facebook friend, anyone with the appropriate data can use Facebook's form to submit a memorialization request. If a legacy contact has been set up, they have permission to access the account in a limited way to help retain those memories.

You must provide a link to the Facebook profile of the person who died. Facebook also requires the date of death, your email address, and some documentation of their passing. Facebook lists acceptable documents, including an obituary, a death certificate, or a memorial card. You can scan the document or take a photo.

After filling in the memorialization request form fields, upload the proof of death file and select Send to start the process. Facebook reviews the material and memorializes your friend or family member's account, adding "Remembering" beside their name on their profile.

Your Facebook account can remain after you die

When you die, you live on in the memories of people who know you. Just as photo albums, notes, and letters preserve your identity after you've passed, your Facebook account is a record of your life. You can download your Facebook data and save it offline, but you may want to keep your photos, videos, and posts on Facebook for your friends and family to view and reminisce about your life and their connection.

On the other hand, an active account you no longer access is at risk of being hacked and used for malicious purposes. That's why it's important to prepare for the memorialization of your Facebook account after you die.