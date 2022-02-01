An ingress protection "IP" rating and MIL-STD rating, when applied to smartphones, are standards that reflect the ruggedness of various devices. Each standard indicates that a smartphone has passed specific tests that simulate a series of extreme conditions and give customers an idea of their devices’ toughness, performance, and general reliability.

This article will explain what both standards mean and how they apply to your device.

What is MIL-STD-810 compliance?

The MIL-STD is a US hardware grading system enforced by the Department of Defense and maintained by the Armed Forces to ensure their equipment is battlefield capable and meets specific defense-related requirements. The standard is not only used in the military but also across various organizations, where it covers many environmental circumstances that thoroughly test the overall ruggedness, durability, and ability of products to withstand extreme conditions.

The MIL-STD addresses several processes for testing equipment in various conditions, including extreme temperatures, solar radiation, vibrations, and more. It creates a unified platform on which all military gear of the US and its allies can be compared, and some smartphone companies make devices that meet those standards.

The MIL-STD-810H certified Panasonic Toughbook S1

We're taking a look at the most widely used Military Standard, the MIL-STD-810G. Some form of this standard has been in use since the earliest days of the Air Force. The numbers and letters in the name refer to the version of the test currently used.

The MIL-STD-810G is broken into three parts:

Part One: General Program (Environmental, Engineering) Guidelines

Part Two: Laboratory Test Methods

Part Three: World Climatic Regions

Most vendors focus on part two, which consists of the test methods that indicate the device’s environmental worthiness and durability. For MIL-STD-810G, they include:

Test Method 500 - Low Pressure (Altitude)

Test Method 501 - High Temperature

Test Method 502 - Low Temperature

Test Method 503 - Temperature Shock

Test Method 504 - Contamination by Fluids

Test Method 505 - Solar Radiation (Sunshine)

Test Method 506 - Rain

Test Method 507 - Humidity

Test Method 508 - Fungus

Test Method 509 - Salt Fog

Test Method 510 - Sand and Dust

Test Method 511 - Explosive Atmosphere

Test Method 512 - Immersion

Test Method 513 - Acceleration

Test Method 514 - Vibration

Test Method 515 - Acoustic Noise

Test Method 516 - Shock

Test Method 517 - Pyroshock

Test Method 518 - Acidic Atmosphere

Test Method 519 - Gunfire Shock

Test Method 520 - Temperature, Humidity, Vibration, and Altitude

Test Method 521 - Icing/Freezing Rain

Test Method 522 - Ballistic Shock

Test Method 523 - Vibro-Acoustic/Temperature

Test Method 524 - Freeze / Thaw

Test Method 525 - Time Waveform Replication

Test Method 526 - Rail Impact.

Test Method 527 - Multi-Exciter

Test Method 528 - Mechanical Vibrations of Shipboard Equipment (Type I – Environmental and Type II – Internally Excited)

Of course, it's not just the tests that are important, but also the test results. Those are harder to summarize — the MIL-STD-810g documentation that includes precise instructions for how to perform tests and extensive tables of acceptable results is over 800 pages long, with different acceptable results depending on intended environment, type of contaminant, and more.

The very short version is these tests have specific ranges of acceptability that indicate extreme reliability. If a manufacturer claims its device is MIL-STD-810G compliant, it means it’s durable and is more likely to survive drops and harsh environments. (At least, according to the manufacturers. More on this in a moment.)

What phones meet this standard?

Currently, our favorite phones with MIL-STD-810G compliance include:

If there’s one trend common to these devices, it’s their appearance: bulky, cumbersome, and most certainly, rugged. So you might be wondering why the LG phones, covered in glass and looking all pretty and compact, would even be considered in the same category as the Doogee S60, which screams rugged all the way. The answer brings us to the next section.

The limitations: Why all is not always as it seems

If you're looking to buy a device specifically for its military standard compliance, you need to beware of common practices. Here's what we mean.

Many rugged device manufacturers claim that their computers or phones are MIL-STD-810G certified. Ideally, they need to meet several stringent guidelines established by an external testing laboratory such as the National Testing Service (NTS) to make this claim. Unfortunately, some manufacturers perform the tests in-house without external verification — but even that should be fine to an extent, if they're honest.

The problem, though, is that companies are not obligated to prove that the tests were actually carried out in the first place. And even when performed, there’s often no mention of the device's state (was it in storage or operation mode?) during the test. This information is crucial for many reasons. Water penetration, for example, can result in different kinds of damage depending on whether the phone was on or off when submerged. Similarly, an open laptop will impact the floor quite differently from one that's closed.

Another aspect to consider is that MIL-STD tests simulate many scenarios, so companies can simply pick a handful of them and still claim the badge. That's usually no problem since it’s pointless to test some conditions on some products— for example, gunfire shock on a smartphone. However, if your priority in a device is ruggedness, you should look for one that has been tested for scenarios that match your requirement, rather than one that simply claims MIL-STD-810 compliance in the abstract.

Though popular in the world of rugged phones, MIL-STD compliance is a bit obscure amongst mainstream smartphone users. A more familiar standard, though, is the IP rating. Let's take a look.

What goes into an IP rating?

The IP rating was established by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 1976 to provide a standardized method of classifying mechanical casings and electrical enclosures. It gives manufacturers a platform to make confident claims about the protection levels of their products. In addition, it provides a universal yardstick by which consumers can tell precisely how resistant a device is to water and solid materials like dirt, dust, and sand. According to the IEC itself, "IP rating" officially stands for "ingress protection rating," though some third parties claim that the "I" can stand for international or internal.

The rating consists of the letters IP followed by two digits. The first represents a device’s protection against solid material and ranges from 0 to 6, while the second measures protection against water intrusion and ranges from 0 to 9. Both tests are independent of each other. A device could be certified dust resistant but is not protected against water, and vice versa.

Here are charts showing the protection levels in detail.

Solid protection (first digit)

Level Protected against (object size) Effective against 0 Not protected No protection against contact and ingress of objects 1 >50 mm Any large surface of the body, such as the back of a hand, but no protection against deliberate contact with a body part 2 >12.5 mm Fingers or similar objects 3 >2.5 mm Tools, thick wires, etc. 4 >1 mm Most wires, screws, etc. 5 Dust protected Ingress of dust is not entirely prevented, but it must not enter in sufficient quantity to interfere with the satisfactory operation of the equipment; complete protection against contact 6 Dust-tight No ingress of dust; complete protection against contact

Liquid protection (second digit)

Level Protected against Effective against Details 0 Not protected N/A N/A 1 Dripping water Dripping water (vertically falling drops) has no harmful effect. Test duration 10 minutes, water equivalent to 1mm rainfall per minute 2 Dripping water when tilted up to 15° Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure is tilted at an angle up to 15° from its normal position. Test duration 10 minutes, water equivalent to 3mm rainfall per minute 3 Spraying water Water falling as a spray at any angle up to 60° from the vertical has no harmful effect. Test duration 5 minutes, water volume 0.7 liters per minute, pressure 80–100kPa 4 Splashing of water Water splashing against the enclosure from any direction has no harmful effect. Test duration 5 minutes, water volume 10 liters per minute, pressure 80–100kPa 5 Water jets Water projected by a nozzle (6.3 mm) against enclosure from any direction has no harmful effects. Test duration at least 3 minutes, water volume 12.5 liters per minute, pressure 30kPa at distance of 3m 6 Powerful water jets Water projected in powerful jets (12.5 mm nozzle) against the enclosure from any direction has no harmful effects. Test duration at least 3 minutes; water volume 100 liters per minute, pressure 100kPa at a distance of 3m 7 Immersion up to 1m Ingress of water in harmful quantity is not possible when the enclosure is immersed in water under defined conditions of pressure and time (up to 1 m of submersion). Test duration 30 minutes; immersion at depth of at least 1m measured at bottom of device, and at least 15cm measured at top of device 8 Immersion beyond 1m The equipment is suitable for continuous immersion in water under conditions that the manufacturer shall specify. Normally, this will mean that the equipment is hermetically sealed. However, with certain types of equipment, it can mean that water can enter but only in such a manner that it produces no harmful effects. Test duration continuous immersion in water, depth specified by manufacturer 9 High pressure and temperature water jets High-pressure and high-temperature water spray have no harmful effects. Test duration 2 minutes (smaller specimens) to at least 3 minutes (larger specimens), water volume 14–16 liters per minute, pressure at least 8000kPa at distance of 0.10m, temperature 80°C (176°F)

If any of the numbers in an IP rating is represented by an X or 0, it means the device is not rated for that spec. Similarly, a rating of 6 for solids and 9 for liquids represents the highest possible protection level.

Image via the IEC.

Most mainstream smartphones boasting ingress protection claim to have the highest score of IP68, so where does the 9 come from? The origin is in IP X9K, a rating designed for automotive products. However, the IEC has since revised the standard to add the IP X9 rating for measuring protection provided by electronic device enclosures like smartphones and laptops.

What phones meet this standard?

Water resistance is almost a prerequisite for premium smartphones. Although no phone is truly waterproof, the IP rating gives an idea of the exposure extent they’re likely to survive. Here are some recent IP-rated phones to consider:

A few truths to note about IP ratings

There’s no denying that an IP rating — especially IP68 — gives users some level of confidence in their device’s ability to survive dust and water exposure. However, an absence of the standard does not exclude some level of protection since some manufacturers may choose not to subject their devices to the test simply because of the financial costs.

A good example of this is the non-IP rated OnePlus 8T, which had rubber gaskets on the microphone, speaker, and charging port openings to offer some level of water protection. You can also consider a OnePlus 8T (or 8T+ as it was called) with an IP68 rating if you went for the T-Mobile variant. Although OnePlus didn't openly explain why one version of the phone was IP-rated when the other wasn't, this was likely a case of the carrier deciding to pay for the certification process to make its model more marketable.

On the flip side, the presence of an IP rating is no excuse to throw your $1000-plus daily driver in a puddle just for the fun of it. That’s because even devices with the highest ratings can sustain damage when pushed too far, and lab conditions aren't real life. An IP rating should not be a substitute for being careful with your phone. Instead, it represents last-ditch protection in the eventuality that you get caught in the rain, spill your drink, or accidentally drop your device in a pool. Most warranties for IP-rated phones still don't cover water damage, either. If you absolutely have to get your phone underwater, there’s no harm in taking the extra precaution of placing it in a waterproof pouch or case.

Hopefully, you now know more about smartphone ruggedness, particularly the MIL-STD-810G and IP standards often cited by manufacturers. Neither is perfect, but they’re certainly important specs to think about. Just make sure to do your research to ensure the rating is to your satisfaction, especially for MIL-STD-810G compliance, for which OEMs may subject their devices to specific tests rather than the entire series.

