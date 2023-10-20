The ChromeOS operating system was made popular by Chromebooks, which are web-based laptops that are fast, affordable, and easy to use. However, since ChromeOS is mainly built with the web in mind, you might run into limitations compared to a regular Windows or Mac laptop. For example, you can't install Windows (.exe) files on ChromeOS, so you might have to find new programs when purchasing a budget-friendly Chromebook. In the guide below, we cover the common files you can run on ChromeOS.

Web apps

The main thing to know about Chromebooks is that you'll primarily use web-based or online apps for your daily tasks. You still have limited offline features, but you'll be online for nearly every aspect of your ChromeOS experience. This is a strong point for ChromeOS as there isn't anything to download or manage offline. You open the app, and you're all set. A well-known example you'll likely run into is Google's office programs suite: Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

You also have the option to browse the Chrome Web Store to find third-party extensions if you're thinking about making the switch from Windows to ChromeOS. One significant downside for a Windows user coming over to ChromeOS is finding replacement programs for your Chromebook. You can also use Microsoft 365 on a Chromebook if you prefer to stick with that instead of relying on Google's office apps.

Android apps

Since Google built ChromeOS and Android, you can expect a certain level of synchronicity between them. As such, Chromebooks running the latest versions of ChromeOS can tap into the Google Play Store and run many of the same smartphone apps from Android. In addition to the Chrome Web Store, installing Android apps gives you more options to bridge the limitation gap that ChromeOS comes with. This is especially useful for finding a ChromeOS replacement app for something you frequently used on Windows but now can't.

Offline and other files

When using your Chromebook, you can browse your local files and store your media files offline. Most Chromebooks come with a similar amount of storage space to smartphones, so you can keep some of your text, audio, video, and image files on the internal storage. You manage and view them using the built-in Files app, allowing you to extract any zipped files you might have as a bonus.

ChromeOS can also open Microsoft Office files, including Word, Excel, and limited viewing of PowerPoint documents. You can do this if the Office Editing for Docs, Sheets & Slides extension is installed. After that, your Microsoft Office files open in the corresponding Google app alternative, allowing you to make the necessary changes. You can then export the document as a different file type, such as a PDF, giving you a universal viewing or sharing experience.

ChromeOS runs everything you need

The main appeal of ChromeOS is the easy-to-use, web-based experience that requires minimal to no upkeep. You can expect ChromeOS to do almost everything you want, from creating text files with a web app to interacting with your downloaded media files. You will likely be online for most of your actions when using a Chromebook. You can install extensions from the Chrome Web Store or Android apps via the Google Play Store. You also have basic offline functionality to edit text documents or view your local files, allowing for more flexibility when needed.

Some Chromebooks run in their dedicated tablet mode all the time, but you can deactivate tablet mode if you want. We show you a few methods to use your device as a desktop computer.