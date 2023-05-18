Quick Answer: In addition to charging the Google Pixel Tablet, the base features a built-in speaker and enables Hub Mode, which turns your tablet into a smart display.

With more screen real estate at their disposal, tablets can be much more than just a larger smartphone. Tablets can now serve many functions, such as a laptop replacement, E-Reader, or work within the home as a smart display. Google announced the Pixel Tablet at Google I/O 2023, bringing a unique twist to help it stand out from the tablet crowd.

The included base provides the magic and allows for a seamless transformation from a larger version of the Pixel 7 Pro to a Google Nest Hub replacement. Google is betting that this combination of a tablet and smart display will be enough to make the Pixel Tablet one of the best Android tablets on the market. Thanks to the functionality of the included base, Google's tablet is much more than just a tablet.

What does the Pixel Tablet base do?

Source: Google

The most basic function of the Pixel Tablet base is to hold and charge the tablet with its built-in magnets. While you can charge the tablet separately with a USB-C cable, it's far more convenient to place the tablet on the dock and charge it when not in use.

You'll also want to use the Pixel Tablet in places like the kitchen while making your favorite recipes; when the tablet is docked, it enables Hub Mode and transforms into a full-fledged smart display.

The base also comes with a built-in speaker that allows room-filling sound when interacting with the tablet while it is docked. Since you can cast music and videos to the Pixel Tablet, the inclusion of a dedicated speaker is a nice touch.

What can the tablet do in Hub Mode?

Hub Mode enables a slew of software features from Google. For instance, you can access Google Assistant to control smart home devices, set timers, or play your favorite music. You don't have to rely on Google Assistant to control your devices, as they can be controlled directly from the tablet.

Hub Mode can also turn the tablet into a digital picture frame to relive your most cherished memories when you aren't actively using it. When docked, the tablet sits at the perfect angle to watch your favorite videos or continue a video call with a loved one.

With the included base, the Google Pixel Tablet can transform into more than just an ordinary tablet. The features enabled by the base essentially turn these two devices into a single package that justifies the $499 price tag. Of course, the base can't be used without the tablet, so it's just a standard dock if used otherwise. However, once the tablet is attached, the base turns into so much more.