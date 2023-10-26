If you use Gmail alongside other email clients like iCloud or Outlook, you'll eventually come across the terms IMAP and POP. IMAP is a protocol Gmail uses to sync your mail and determine where your messages are stored.

Understanding IMAP is an essential part of syncing multiple email accounts. However, you don't need to worry about IMAP if you want to make alternative Gmail accounts. We walk you through what IMAP means, where you'll encounter it, and how to use it when syncing emails on your phone, tablet, or budget Chromebook when you're on the go.

What does IMAP mean?

IMAP stands for Internet Message Access Protocol. It lets you download emails from a mail provider's server onto your device. For example, you can use IMAP to connect to your Outlook inbox and read its messages in Gmail. This protocol is useable across all major email clients.

When you check your inbox, IMAP checks connected servers for new mail messages and downloads them to your device. It doesn't remove them from the server. However, you can't read your emails when you're offline.

What's the difference between POP and IMAP?

POP is an alternative protocol to IMAP. It stands for Post Office Protocol, and while it also lets you view emails from another mail server in Gmail, the method and result are different.

When POP checks a mail server, your messages are downloaded and stored on your device. They can then be removed from the server, so you cannot view the same messages from that server from another device. This isn't always the case and can be tweaked when setting up POP. However, using POP means you can check your emails when offline.

When you should use POP or IMAP

Which protocol you use depends on a few factors. While we recommend using IMAP if you're unsure, as it's easy to switch to POP later, research both options carefully.

Use IMAP if you:

Need to access your email from multiple devices.

Have a stable internet connection.

You have limited storage space on one or more of your devices.

Use POP if you:

Use one device to access your emails.

Want to access your emails offline.

Some POP settings can wipe your emails from the server, so be careful when setting it up if you don't want this to happen.

How to set up IMAP in Gmail

Now you know what IMAP means, you're ready to use it. IMAP is simple to set up and use and is usually activated by default in Gmail. But if you're unsure, here's how to check:

Open Gmail on your desktop. Click the Settings (cog icon) button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click See all settings from the drop-down menu. Click the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab. Select the Enable IMAP radio button.

You can now access your Gmail inbox from other email clients. Instructions for accessing your Gmail inbox vary per client, but look for an option to add an email account and then sign in with your Gmail account.

If you want to use Gmail to access your emails from another client, search for the same settings. While each client differs, the method for activating IMAP is similar.

Understand the ins and outs of Gmail

IMAP is a helpful protocol for checking your inboxes on multiple devices, but what about POP? If this protocol suits you better, follow our handy guide on importing other inboxes into Gmail using POP.