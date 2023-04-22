Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Alright, Prosser. We're talking about your leak. Lots of Pixel pricing and availability to deal with on this episode of the Android Police podcast. But we'll balance it out with another amazing Chinese phone that none of us will practically be able to use and a remembrance of a brand that truly defined the cutting edge of Android hardware a decade ago. This episode runs like a tight ship, so prepare for smooth sailing.
02:01 | On the Front Page...
- Google might shadow drop a new smartphone at I/O, but it's not the one you want
- Google's inaugural Pixel Tablet could finally hit store shelves this June
- It looks like the Google Pixel Tablet won’t be cheap
21:05 | In Other News...
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra raises the camera hardware bar with its variable aperture lens
- Netflix password sharing will be dead by summer
30:47 | Give It A Think
- HTC One M7 turns 10: A decade ago, one phone set the bar for Android
- Elon Musk gives complimentary Twitter verification to LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner - The Verge
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com