Alright, Prosser. We're talking about your leak. Lots of Pixel pricing and availability to deal with on this episode of the Android Police podcast. But we'll balance it out with another amazing Chinese phone that none of us will practically be able to use and a remembrance of a brand that truly defined the cutting edge of Android hardware a decade ago. This episode runs like a tight ship, so prepare for smooth sailing.

02:01 | On the Front Page...

21:05 | In Other News...

30:47 | Give It A Think

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0