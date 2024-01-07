Android has been with us for more than 15 years now, or even longer depending on how you count. What was once merely meant to be an OS for cameras has turned into the operating system powering some of the best smartphones around the world, and we're coming up to Android 15 later in 2024. Android has made made its way to more devices, like tablets, but also more unlikely use cases like IoT devices, point of sales terminals, and more.

Many people live and breathe Android, and here at Android Police, we want to give these people a voice. That’s why we created this series where we talk to some of the most important and interesting people in the industry, asking them what kickstarted their interest in Android, what they find so great about the operating system, and where it will take us next.

Our first interview is with Mishaal Rahman, who you have likely heard about many times already if you’re a regular reader — in fact, you may have seen his byline on Android Police more than once. Mishaal Rahman is likely the most prominent Android expert who routinely digs deep into the Android source code to give us insight into what’s up and coming in Android months before Google is ready to tell us all about it. He was previously the Editor-in-Chief at XDA before digging into the nitty-gritty details of Android as the Senior Technical Editor for Esper. Today, he is contributing to many of the biggest Android publications and is co-host of the Android Faithful podcast.

This is the beginning of a monthly series where we invite experts, developers, fans, and hopefully a CEO or two to talk about what they love about the operating system that shaped so many parts of the world and that many of us arguably couldn’t live without. Be sure to check back next month for our next installment.

This interview was lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Android Police: Hey Mishaal Rahman, tell us about your first Android device and what made it special.

Mishaal Rahman: My first Android phone was the HTC Evo 4G. It was Sprint's flagship — I believe their first 4G smartphone on their now defunct WiMax network. With Sprint, an important carrier itself is now defunct. But what made that phone particularly special, I remember, was that it was the first Android flagship phone to actually not only just compete but to outcompete the iPhone. I believe it went against the iPhone 4 in terms of specifications, and it was absurdly popular back in the day. This was during the golden age of XDA, when everyone in the US, like your Marques back then, were covering custom ROMs.

That phone had a really bustling community and it was really fun to tinker around, install custom ROMs, install custom kernels, because this was at a time when the stock Android skin that shipped with Android phones, HTC Sense in HTC’s case, wasn't very robust. So, a lot of people liked to install the vanilla AOSP version and Ice Cream Sandwich early, before HTC ported their version of Android 4.0 onto the Evo 4G. We liked to underclock, boost the battery life, and squeeze as much performance out of it as possible.

It was a special time because that phone was just the first one that actually made it feel like you weren't compromising by getting an Android phone.

When and how did you first learn about Android?

This actually coincided with my first phone being the HTC Evo 4G. I don't know if you’ve seen the viral video back then, when there were a few talking bears talking about the iPhone 4 versus the HTC Evo. In hindsight, it's kind of cringe looking back at this video. It’s two robotic PC voices talking to each other and saying the Evo is better than the iPhone 4, listing things. But for some reason that went super viral and I remember seeing this in high school and people talking about it, like “this phone is cool.”

At the time, it was all about flip phones, and it took ages to browse a single website and load a game or do anything. And then all of a sudden I went to that Evo 4G Android phone that wasn't an iPhone because I was using Sprint at the time. So this was a perfect way for me to upgrade to a modern smartphone, my first smartphone. And it happened to run Android, and it happened to introduce me into the world of modding and customization, which just snowballed from there and led me to where I am today.

And what's your favorite Android device ever and why?

This is a tough one to decide. I wanted to initially give it to the Zenfone 8 because I just really loved the fact that it was the first time in a long time that I held a compact Android phone that doesn’t compromise in any way. But in hindsight, you know, phones have gotten bigger and bigger and what was compact at the time the Zenfone 8 came was still considered large if you compare it to phones of previous years.

So if I were to actually give my favorite phone of all time an award, I would pick the OnePlus 7 Pro from 2019. I think if you look at OnePlus before the Oppo Color OS merger and after, the OnePlus 7 Pro was the pinnacle of OnePlus. If you thought of OnePlus as a brand you thought of them as an affordable value flagship brand that had awesome software, fast charging feeds, and great performance.

The OnePlus 7 Pro had flagship-tier specs, a 90 Hz display, it had everything. It had almost no compromises at the time. It had a novelty pop-up selfie camera that allowed you to have a full screen display, because back then people really cared about notches — they didn't like them. Now we normally don’t care as much if your phone has a hole punch or not, but back then it was a big deal. A lot of people really liked the design there.

The phone sold for $499, and it was a top-tier flagship competing with everything else, whereas nowadays top-tier flagships are $1400. But back then, $499 had everything and all you needed. And I just think there was no better phone in 2019 than the OnePlus 7 Pro. That's why I give it my crown.

If there is one thing you could change about Android, what would it be?

I know this sounds like it might be coming from a place of personal benefit because I look at Android highly professionally, but I kind of wish Android was developed fully in the open, like Linux, Chromium, and Chromium OS currently are. That’s because right now everything is developed behind closed doors. Google works on it continuously, and then once a year during October, September, or whenever they're ready to release the source code, they dump it all to AOSP and that's when you get the source code.

I don't really see the purpose of doing that much anymore. There are so many people who do have access to the source code, all Googlers, and engineers, and OEM companies, and so on. There's not really much Google actually needs to hide when they're working on the source code. Like, you might be able to glean some details on Pixel hardware and software features, but even then you're just making educated guesses based on what you’re deriving from the source. And even then, not releasing the source code is not stopping us from making those guesses because we can still just decompile the builds and figure it out anyway. It’s just making it more of a hassle for tech journalists, which is not really of net benefit for Google in any way.

If they were to develop it more fully in the open, it would bring a lot of benefits. They’d be able to have more developers contributing high quality code and making bug fixes. Because of the way Google develops and works on Android, a lot of the major features and the things that they are planning are actually done around this time of the year. Around December, they've already decided on everything they want to add in Android 15, for example. They may not have fully implemented it yet, but they've already decided on everything they want.

And we don't really know if there are any flaws or maybe limitations in any ideas they want to implement because they don't really talk about any of this stuff until months later. They don't talk about a lot of the APIs that they might introduce in the new Android release — or at least most developers aren’t aware of them — until May, which is when Google I/O happens. But by then, it's almost too late for them to make changes in case some bug or some issue comes up, and then if an issue does come up and there's a fix and it’s just too late to make its way into that current release, you have to wait an entire year for the next release to include that fix because of the way they develop and freeze the APIs and so on.

I don't think there's much merit anymore in Android being developed behind closed doors. The fact that they do it for Chrome and for ChromeOS already kind of proves that.

So, if they were to develop more in the open, we'd be able to see what they're working on and could provide more feedback and contribute bug fixes. Of course, most of the work would still be done by Googlers and by engineers who are working on Android devices at OEM companies. It's not like your random indie developer or people like me would actually contribute much, right? Same as it goes with Chromium and other open source projects. I don't think there's much merit anymore in Android being developed behind closed doors.

The fact that they do it for Chrome and for ChromeOS already kind of proves that. It's not the fact that they have to maintain secrets. They're already doing this for their other major operating system and their massive browser project. So it's not completely out of the left field to do this for Android.

Tell us about an Android app or game you can’t live without, and why?

So, this isn't technically a standalone app because it's part of Google Play Services, but I have to pick Nearby Share. Because the way I work right now is I have six to seven devices at all times on my desk, just sitting there, and I swap between them. I want to check out something on Android 14 QPR1, so I pick up my Pixel 8 Pro. I want to check out something on Android 14 QPR2, so I pick up my Pixel 6a. Oh, I want to check on One UI, so I pick up my Z Fold 5.

There are so many different devices that I check and then if I find something, I take a screenshot. And then how do I get that screenshot to my desktop or my laptop so that I can actually write something on it? Well, with Nearby Share. It makes it so convenient to transfer files between all my phones, devices, and PCs. So, my life would be so much more of a pain in the rear if I didn't have Nearby Share to rely on.

What advice would you give yourself at the start of your career, today?

If I were to go back in time, I would tell myself to start tinkering with the Android source code much earlier. Because the way I started working was basically just reading about new updates and digging through decompiled code. Basically, I was going about it the wrong way. I was learning about it not from the source but from a weird mix of obfuscated code and proprietary apps and things like that.

If you actually just download the source code of Android from AOSP onto a PC and start compiling Android, there's so much you can learn in terms of how it works under the hood, how the build system works, how the APIs interact with one another.

Last year, I just made a personal build for my Galaxy Tab S5e. I just wanted to run Android Automotive on it because it was available and something I wanted to do, and then I also started tinkering with some personal AOSP builds just to enable some features and try them out. I learned so much more about how Android works, and I wish I had done this from the beginning.

Do you have a fun fact about Android that many people may not know?

So for this one, I'm sure almost everyone who reads Android Police is aware of the fact that Android has an Easter egg that you can access by tapping on the build number seven times. And then you can access whatever Easter egg is available for this particular OS version that you're on. But what many people may not know is that Android still has a lot of the older Easter eggs, no matter what Android release you're on.

So, for example, if you're on Android 14, although you get the new astronaut-themed space explorer Easter egg, the Easter egg APK itself that's preloaded on every Android 14 device still has some of the older Easter eggs. There’s the one from Android Nougat with the cat, the one from Android 10, and the Android 12 paint chips one.

A lot of the other Easter eggs aren't there, but I think it's a cool fact that a lot of users don't know. And hey, if you want to try out some of the older easter eggs, it's possible to download the source code and compile it, and make it into an app. It's all part of AOSP. And in fact, someone already did that, and there's an app. You can download it on Google Play, called EasterEggCollection, that just has every single Easter egg for you to try out. My favorite one in this is the Flappy Droid one from Lollipop, which clones Flappy Bird, if you remember that one. It’s weirdly harder than the original Flappy Bird.

What do you love most about Android?

This is something that I don't really talk about much and I don't really do as much as I used to, but the fact that you can probably automate anything, as long as you have some idea of how you can break it down into various steps.

Even if there may not be a first-party feature in the OS or a third-party app that already does something for you, you can create almost any sort of automation to solve a headache or simplify some kind of workflow for you if you really want to. There are so many APIs, intents between apps, and system logs you can tap into.

For example, a few weeks ago I posted about how I was annoyed by the Z Fold 5 and the fact that Samsung Keyboard was the only keyboard app that supported stylus handwriting. I know this is different now that Gboard supports stylus handwriting, but at the time, and for a long time, Samsung Keyboard was the only app that supported stylus handwriting.

This meant that if I wanted to use S Pen input on the inner screen, I had to have Samsung Keyboard set as my keyboard app. But the Z Fold 5’s outer display is quite narrow. And I think Samsung Keyboard performs worse than Gboard when it comes to swipe action and autocorrection. So I like to use Gboard when I'm on the cover screen. But it's kind of annoying having to manually switch between the two every time I fold and unfold the device.

So I just decided, why don't I go back to an app that I used to use all the time, Tasker, and try to automate this. I thought of two ways to do it, and even though there's no way to do this in Android or even in Bixby Routines, just using my knowledge of Tasker and what I know is possible with Android, I was able to create two automations. One of them would check the hinge angle sensor value using Tasker. And then, whenever the hinge angle sensor reads 0 or 180 degrees, which represents folded or unfolded, I would switch between Gboard and the Samsung keyboard app.

I know that's possible for Tasker to do because Android exposes generic sensor data to apps even if it's not one of the main sensors. You can just enumerate all the sensors on a device and then read the data from it and then just do whatever you want with it.

Then, if you give apps a specific permission via adb, you can write secure settings. And one of these secure settings is the value that controls the current keyboard app. So using that knowledge I was able to chain a ”if the hinge angle sensor is this, then change the keyboard to this” using Tasker.

If you’re willing to get down and dirty and you kind of understand what you are doing, there is so much you can do that just isn’t available with some app that’s already out there or an OS feature that’s already available.

The other way I was able to automate this was, what if I want to only use Samsung Keyboard whenever the S Pen is active; how would I do that? Well, that wouldn't work based on hinge angle. I would have to actually figure out some ways to check when the S Pen is active. The S Pen that comes with the Z Fold 5 isn't Bluetooth capable, either. So I can't detect it based on being connected to Bluetooth because there’s no Bluetooth connection there.

But I figured out that whenever you bring the S Pen close to the Z Fold 5, there's this little menu that pops up, called the Air Command menu. And I thought, maybe whenever that pops up, there's some log message that shows up that says “this Air Command menu has popped up.” So I granted Tasker the read log permission via adb. Then I looked through the system log, and found that there was a specific message that popped up every time that Air Command menu showed up. So I made an automation that triggers when that Air command log pops up that changes the keyboard app. Now, I have Samsung Keyboard only activated whenever the S Pen is actually in use.

As I mentioned, this is all completely moot now that Gboard supports stylus handwriting, but this is just one of those really cool things that for the many, many months before Gboard supported handwriting, I could have just solved this myself. Anyone else could have done this who knows what they are doing, and that's one of the beauties of Android that I really enjoy.

If you’re willing to get down and dirty and you kind of understand what you are doing, there is so much you can do that just isn’t available with some app that’s already out there or an OS feature that’s already available.