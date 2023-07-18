The best way to prevent a phishing attack is to avoid clicking those links. However, as the attacks become more intelligent, they become harder to avoid. If you click a link, don't panic, there are a few steps you can take to ensure you minimize the chance of having your personal data or, worse, stolen.

We show you the key steps you should take if you click a phishing link. Most of these can be used on any device, whether a Windows PC or a budget Android tablet.

1 Don't provide any information or interact with the website

Sometimes, a phishing link can be compelling, and warning bells only go off after you click it. Don't panic. Instead, don't interact with the website in any way. This includes:

Clicking links

Entering information in forms

Accepting cookies

Accepting an automatic download

Often, this is enough to prevent your device from malicious actors and malware, but sometimes visiting the website is enough. So even if you immediately exit the website after clicking a phishing link, go through the following steps.

2 Disconnect your device from the internet

Disconnecting your device from the internet is vital to stop malware from spreading between devices on your network. It can also prevent malicious actors from accessing your data, assuming they haven't done so already.

After you've performed this step, you can safely investigate further. We recommend turning on Airplane Mode if you're using a mobile device or laptop or toggling the Wi-Fi switch on a desktop computer.

You may have adjusted your Android phone's Airplane Mode to keep some wireless connections active (for example, Bluetooth). This feature isn't enabled by default, but double-check your wireless connections after enabling Airplane Mode regardless.

3 Backup your files

Malware can corrupt or delete files on your system. While you can't back up your data to the cloud after turning off wireless connections, any device can back up files to a storage device like an external hard drive or one of our favorite microSD cards.

You should always keep your data backed up in the cloud automatically. Every device can do this, and it's especially easy for Android phones. Knowing you have a backup stored means you can wipe your Android phone to clear potential malware without worrying about losing data.

4 Scan Your System for Malware

This method varies from device to device. Your antivirus program on your Windows or Apple computer should have a malware scanner built in, but it's a little more tricky for mobile devices. We have a detailed guide on scanning and removing malware from your Android phone. However, the safest method is to perform a factory reset, so we recommend backing up your phone before this step.

From banking apps to sensitive documents, we store a lot of data on your phone that's locked behind passwords. However, a phishing attack can provide a malicious actor with these passwords, so you should update your passwords on a separate device.

Source: 1Password

Always update your passwords on a separate device. You should have disconnected your device from the internet by now, so you can safely update these before returning to the original device.

After changing your passwords, we recommend storing them in a password manager if you haven't already. We have a roundup of the most secure password managers to choose from.

6 Report the link

You'll want to report the phishing attack when your device is secure again. Most phishing attacks come via text messages or emails, and there are separate methods for reporting these. Your messaging app probably has an inbuilt method to report text messages, usually a Report Spam button. Our guide walks you through how to report phishing text messages on your phone. Whether you received a phishing email on your mobile device or desktop computer, you can report a phishing email in the same way.

Stay safe from phishing attacks

Preventing and resolving phishing attacks can keep your personal information secure, but a malicious actor can try to access it in many ways. We recommend creating strong passwords. This basic step can save you a lot of headaches later on.