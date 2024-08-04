Google One remains an excellent option for those engrossed in the Google ecosystem. With a low starting price, simple backup system, and additional Google One features available, it’s become a popular option for Pixel and Android fans alike. However, the lack of flexibility in the plans has been a sticking point for many users for years, but that could change soon.

That’s right, according to a discovery by Android Authority, Google One is likely adding a new plan, opening a myriad of possibilities for cheaper options and more flexibility for the subscription cloud storage service. However, little information is available about the new plan — dubbed the Lite plan — so, as is tradition here at Android Police, let’s get our healthy speculation on!

Potential scenarios for Google One Lite

Pretty much only a few options on the table

There’s no official word on Google One Lite, which means that the mind wanders wildly about the potential for the new plan. What could Google Lite actually be, though? Well, there are a few options that make sense, and some that are a lot more attractive than others.

In a best case scenario, Google One Lite is a brand-new plan that provides more flexibility in terms of the offerings available. Whether it replaces the Basic or Standard plans to open up room for a 500GB or 1TB plan, or becomes a more affordable 50GB plan for only $1 per month, the addition of a new Google One plan is the dream.

Then there are the less sexy possibilities for Google One Lite, which is it's just a renamed version of either the $2 per month Basic plan, or worse, the free plan that already exists for all Google account holders. The 'Lite' name is particularly common for free plans, so it's definitely possible. This would mean there's no more flexibility, no meaningful changes, and just another new name to add to the Google pile.

Because Google hasn’t made an announcement about Google One Lite, nor was Android Authority’s report specific about possible functionality, this is all just speculation, and it could go either way. Still, given the complaints about the lack of additional storage options from Google One, let’s hope for more options rather than another renaming campaign.

Google One features shuffle

Frequently shifting functionality points to more change

Beyond the potential new plan from Google One, the platform has seen a wide range of changes in recent memory that point to the constantly shifting nature of Google services.

For one, the Google One VPN was discontinued last month, which was a huge disappointment for those that enjoyed protecting their online activity for free.Luckily, there are plenty of Google One VPN alternatives that can help you ease the pain.

On top of that, Google One is soon to remove dark web monitoring from the service, although it will add it to the overall Google account, so everyone will get access instead of just Google One subscribers. All that to say, Google and its many services, including Google One, are always changing, so keep an eye out for what Google One Lite could look like in the near future.