The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is here after months of anticipation, and the phones do not disappoint. You would have to preorder now to get your hands on any of the phones as soon as they start shipping, but which way do you go with so many colorways to choose from? We’ll be looking at the different available shades to help you differentiate between them and pick the one that suits you best.

Now’s the best time to go Green

The new colorway added to the S22 series is simply called Green, and it's stunning — a glance is all you need to fall under its spell. This is not a particularly common smartphone color, and some shades like the Olive S21 FE are just meh. However, this vibrant and lively hue is an example of a green done right and will wow onlookers and leave people in admiration at just how much of a beauty your new flagship is. If you liked the shade on last year's Galaxy Fold3, you'd love this one even more — it's a great way to stand out from the crowd. The Green color is available on the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra.

The Phantom Black is an accessory magnet

We all love a good black. Done right, it matches almost any other color and blends in with any accessory. It's a standard colorway for smartphones, and the S22 series is no different — the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra all come in Phantom Black. So if you’re a fan of dark, not-so-flashy phones, this professional and stealthy colorway would be perfect for you.

Soak up the atmosphere with Phantom White

There’s no shying away from the elegance and class the pristine Phantom White exudes. For lovers of light-colored phones, it’s a no-brainer. It’s complemented by a gray camera housing on the base S22 and the S22+ but runs uninterrupted on the S22 Ultra. The Phantom White colorway has also appeared on previous Samsung devices like the Note20 Ultra.

Is it gold? Is it pink? It’s Pink Gold (S22 and S22+)

The Pink Gold colorway is reserved only for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ devices. While it will appeal to those who want a splash of color without going overboard, it’s far from being the most flashy of the bunch. The semi-pinkish shade is too pale compared to the Phantom Pink of last year’s Galaxy S21 and almost loses character in some lighting conditions. The camera housing has a similar accent that blends with the rest of the body without offering much differentiation.

The Burgundy colorway (S22 Ultra) truly brings that Note20-esque feel

Remember the classic Mystic Bronze of the Note20 Ultra? That was the face of the Note lineup for the last two years. Samsung has now upgraded it to something just as legendary, the Burgundy colorway, but with more pizzazz. Rather than your traditional burgundy, it looks like there’s been a bit of lavender thrown in there. It’s so well done that you’d be in order if you considered it the best S22 Ultra color. Sadly, the smaller models won’t be getting a taste of this delectable hue.

Samsung Galaxy S22 exclusive colors

Samsung offers exclusive colors for the S22 series, but only if you buy online through Samsung's retail store. These additional hues add more variety to the lineup and boast a few perks over the basic colors. For example, the camera bumps on the smaller S22 and S22+ models take different color shades from the body, as we saw on the Phantom White-colored devices.

For the Ultra, which has no distinct camera module, there’s still a treat — color-matched S-Pens (it’s a shame that isn’t standard anymore). That said, it’s likely you won’t be able to buy any of these stunning exclusives because they’re only available on-demand on Samsung’s website and are limited to specific regions. Here are some of the unique colors you may be missing out on.

Sky Blue and Graphite

The Sky Blue and Graphite colorways appear on all Samsung Galaxy S22 devices. The Sky Blue is subtle and soft, kind of like the S22 and S22 Plus-only Pink Gold, but the hue is firm in any lighting — you can tell that it knows what it wants to be. Add to that a silver camera bump on the smaller S22 devices, and you get a striking phone. If you’re looking to get an exclusive colorway, Sky Blue is the one to go for.

Graphite is the only other special color that appears on all three Samsung Galaxy phones. It’s perfect for those who want a toned-down version of the Phantom Black. That said, it’s not nearly as dark as the Phantom Gray we saw on the S21 series — it leans towards ash even. The black camera bump on the smaller S22 and S22+ devices makes them stand out, but it looks like the bezels are thicker because of that black going around the sides.

Violet and Cream (S22 and S22+)

If the Pink Gold colorway seems a little off, you might want to consider the Violet. It’s similar to the color we saw on last year’s devices, but Samsung has toned it down a bit, tilting it towards pink, ever so slightly. However, paired with lighter golden accents than the S21 series, it’s still just as iconic. It’s a shame there won’t be a Violet S22 Ultra.

The Cream colorway is like the Pink Gold of the exclusive colors — there’s nothing flashy about it. However, it’ll appeal to those who want something a bit different from plain Phantom White. It’s limited to the base and plus S22 models, though.

Red (S22 Ultra)

If you like them fiery, the Red colorway is definitely for you. It’s loud and bold and is sure to draw everyone’s attention. However, Red is exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, just like the already iconic-looking Burgundy.

These are all the available colors for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The Green color looks the most stunning, but I could easily lean towards Burgundy for the Ultra. However, if you’re in a region with access to the exclusive colors, there’s no denying the appeal of the Sky Blue. Still, remember that this is a highly subjective topic, and the best color for you is the one that knocks you off your feet. Plus, there are plenty of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and Galaxy S22+ cases to truly make it yours.

