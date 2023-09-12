YouTube is a great way to catch up on content from your favorite creators. You can find all sorts of videos on the video streaming service. You'll find the latest NBA game highlights, reviews of Tesla's newest Model X, tips to get more out of your budget Android phones, and more. But what if you want to watch your favorite TV shows available from other streaming services, like Paramount+ and AMC+, in the YouTube app? This is where YouTube Primetime Channels come in.

What are YouTube Primetime Channels?

With Primetime Channels, you can access on-demand streaming channels directly from YouTube. So, instead of jumping to Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, or another app to watch your favorite TV show or movie, stream the content directly from these networks to YouTube. Additionally, you can purchase or rent thousands of movies and TV shows. Many are free to stream, though ads display periodically.

You can subscribe to 40+ on-demand streaming services through Primetime Channels. Many of them offer a seven-day trial before requiring a paid subscription. One disadvantage of using YouTube Primetime Channels is that there's no annual payment option. So, you miss out on any yearly payment discount offered by the on-demand streaming channel.

Primetime Channels is all about convenience as it integrates content from third-party network services into the YouTube app. There's no difference between directly subscribing to a streaming service or through YouTube's Primetime Channels. Plus, it makes managing your subscriptions easier since they are accessible from one place.

Even if you subscribe to YouTube Premium, ads can appear when watching content on Primetime Channels. This is because a third-party network serves the content. So, canceling your YouTube Premium subscription doesn't affect the Primetime Channels you pay for. You can't download content from Primetime Channels or play it in the background, as is possible with regular YouTube videos.

There's one issue with Primetime Channels. When searching for a TV show or movie, YouTube searches its entire library, not only that channel. This can make finding the content you want to watch more complicated than usual.

You can access Primetime Channels from the YouTube app on your phone, smart TV, streaming box, or through a web browser. They are accessible from the Movies & TV section of the sidebar.

YouTube Primetime Channels is currently limited to the U.S. You can stream content from Primetime Channels across three devices simultaneously. But, when you subscribe to a channel, you can only access it through YouTube. You can't log in to the on-demand streaming service through YouTube.

Open YouTube.com on your PC's browser. Log in to your Google account. From the Explore section on the left sidebar, click Movies & TV. The Browse tab shows the available Primetime channels available. Select the channel you want to subscribe to. If there's a trial available, click the Try it free option. Select the payment method after your trial period expires. Tap Next to start the subscription.

YouTube PrimeTime Channels appear alongside other channels you subscribed to in your feed.

You can also subscribe to Primetime Channels from the YouTube app. Follow these steps:

Open the YouTube app on your phone or tablet. Tap the Explore option on the left. Select Movies & TV. Navigate to Primetime Channels to browse through the list of available channels. Tap the network you want to subscribe to. Select the Try it free option to start a seven-day trial. If not, tap Subscribe to start your paid subscription immediately.

How to manage your YouTube Primetime Channels subscriptions

You can easily manage your Primetime Channels subscriptions from YouTube on the web or the mobile app.

Open YouTube on your PC. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Purchases and Membership. Your active Primetime Channels subscriptions appear here. Click the channel you want to stop paying for. Select Manage membership. Click Cancel and then confirm your action.

Alternatively, you can cancel a subscription from the Primetime Channel page by clicking the Manage purchase button.

When you cancel a subscription, you can access the on-demand streaming service until your billing period ends. However, you can request a refund from Google through this page. There's no guarantee that your refund will be approved. Also, the NFL Sunday Ticket is non-refundable and non-cancelable.

YouTube is more than a video-sharing service

YouTube is more than about watching videos and Shorts. If you use the free video-sharing service a lot, consider checking out some of the top YouTube secret features you should know about. And if you pay for YouTube Music, check out our in-depth guide on how to get the most out of the music streaming service.